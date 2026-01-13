Pennsylvania Farm Show Mullet Competition Was As Awe-Inspiring As Always

Forget business in the front party in the back; it's ALL a party

What a time to be alive if you're rocking a mullet, or if you're like me and have gone the route of a normal adult haircut, but respect the hell out of a mullet.

They're not just for carnies anymore!

For decades, the mullet had been mocked, but these days, it isn't just welcome, it's revered, and perhaps nowhere more so than the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

I grew up close to Harrisburg, where the Farm Show was like the Super Bowl or even some kind of pilgrimage that people have circled on their calendar. I remember kids in high school feigning illnesses to go to it.

The mullet competition is a new addition. Back in my day (which is like the early 2010s), we didn't even have that. We had to be content with butter sculptures, tractors, livestock competitions, and drinking the greatest milkshakes of all time (which we drank while standing just yards away from a cow ripping a deuce on some hay).

In fact, 2026 marked only the third edition of the mullet competition, and it's already the can't-miss event of the show (not counting the milkshakes; seriously, those things are f--king amazing).

I mean, look at this.

Look at how the mullet transcends generations.

I see kids who have known nothing but mullets. I see old-timers who had mullets the first time they were popular and are now back in the saddle (if they ever got out of it, they may not have).

Every one of them is a champion in my book, but they don't do participation trophies in the world of mullets.

…I bet they would in the world of that stupid broccoli-top haircut, though. Blech.

This year's winner was Drew Fleschut, who took the top prize in the Ages 6-12 category as well as the overall title.

He paid homage to one of cinema's greatest mulleted heroes, Joe Dirt.

You love to see it. Just a joyous celebration of the mullet and those who wear them.

I'm sure we've got some people prepping and preening for next year, but right now it's Drew Fleschut's year.

I'm sure he scarfed down a celebratory Frosty chocolate milkshake.

Seriously, those things are so good.