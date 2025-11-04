Pelosi Declares Trump ‘Worst Thing On Earth,’ So Worse Than Ebola, Hurricanes, And 'The Big Bang Theory'

Hyperbole or does Pelosi really think Trump is worse than cancer and paper straws?

I don't know how much of a news junkie you are, but you may be aware that the overwhelming majority of Democrats are not fans of President Donald Trump.

Like, at all.

But now, California Representative and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting some heat for saying that Trump is the worst thing on the entire planet.

Whoa. There's a lot of crap on this space rock, but he's the worst? Let's hear her out…

"He’s just a vile creature, the worst thing on the face of the earth," Rep. Pelosi told CNN's Elex Michaelson, per Fox News Digital.

"You think he's the worst thing on the face of the Earth?" a somewhat taken-aback Michaelson followed up.

"I do, yeah, I do," Pelosi said, doubling down. "Because he’s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives, he’s chilled the press, he’s scared people who are in the country legally."

Oof. Fact checkers may need to lie down and pop some Advil after that one…

Now, I understand how hyperbole works. I also understand that usually, you want to bow out of your hyperbolic statement when someone follows up asking for clarification.

If we were on a road trip and I said to you, "I'm starving," you could follow up by asking if I was really on the verge of death due to malnourishment. That's when I would say, "No, but if we stop to pee at a McDonald's in the next hour or so, I might grab a McMuffin or something."

That follow-up is your chance to let everyone know that you are, in fact, acknowledging your hyperbolic statement.

Pelosi did not do that.

So, I reached out to Pelosi's office to ask for confirmation on whether she truly believed that the current President of the United States is worse than the following:

Cancer

Ebola

War

The Big Bang Theory (The show, not the physical theory that describes the start of the universe)

Paper Straws

Nuclear Disasters

That "6-7" Thing That Kids Are Doing

Famine

All Natural Disasters (Hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, etc.)

The Star Wars Christmas Special

I was especially curious about that last one. Heck, how about Star Wars in general, since Disney gave George Lucas enough money to buy every flannel shirt on the planet and then took over the franchise?!

But, alas, we have yet to hear back from Pelosi's office.

So, until we do, we have no reason to believe otherwise that, in the eyes of Rep. Pelosi — one of the highest-ranking, most influential Democrats — Donald Trump is worse than Ebola, war, and paper straws.