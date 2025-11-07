Football Influencer Denies Affair With LSU Player, Calls Facebook Fake News

The SEC has a problem with fake news on Facebook & now Peighton Tubre is fighting back

Football influencer Peighton Tubre says enough is enough.

The Louisiana-based actress, filmmaker and sports content creator took to Instagram to declare that there is a story going around on Facebook that is 100% #fakenews, and she's officially fed up.

Those of you who've been using Facebook over the past year or so know there's a big issue with random accounts posting AI-generated, or just straight up completely fake news posts that are fooling Boomers and people who are susceptible to falling for fake online stories.

Tubre says that's exactly what she's been caught up in, and it's a story centering on her having an affair with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. She says the fake news story included a nasty rumor that she and the quarterback were seen entering a hotel room the night before one of his games.

The influencer says she originally saw the story floating around when it had 30 ‘Likes.' Tubre thought the ridiculous story would just die off and people would realize it was fake news. "This is stupid," Tubre says she remembers thinking.

It turns out the fake news got caught in the algorithm and took off.

"Spoiler alert. Everyone saw it. Everyone has seen it. People are blowing up my phone. People are reaching out to my family members which is really weird," she told her Instagram audience.

The original post did so well that the fake news creators doubled down and sent out another story claiming Nussmeier sent her "explicit messages."

"If you follow me, you know that I didn't post anything like that so it's just fake. It's all fake," Tubre concluded.

What is Facebook doing about the clearly fake AI news stories that are popping up and fooling people who can't think clearly enough to realize they're reading AI slop?

Not much.

And when you mix the SEC, fake news and a social media app that doesn't do much to stop it, you get things like Tubre and this Josh Heupel nonsense from back in September.

Or you get disgusting fake accounts freaking out Clemson fans with fake CANCER NEWS. Imagine the old people in South Carolina cruising Facebook who will fall for this garbage.

And it's not like this stuff is new. If you go back to the 2024 SEC season, you had fake Alabama accounts posting stuff like this is just believable enough that old timers will think it's real.

This is what Tubre is fighting against.