Paulina Gretzky Unloads Some Of Her Greatest Content Ever For The Panthers, Ohio Speeding Ticket Zone & MEAT!

— John writes:

The Dick Trickle anniversary post in Saturday's Screencaps harkened me back to a wonderful childhood memory. There were a few years when my dad managed the concession operation at what was then known as Capital Super Speedway (now Madison International Speedway) a high-banked 1/2 mile oval near Oregon, Wisconsin. Imagine how great it was as a 10-year-old boy to get out of school early on the last few Fridays of the school year to go to the racetrack!

Dick was a beast on short tracks all around the area. He'd roll in 20 minutes before practice ended with the plum-crazy purple #99, take 3 warm-up laps, then set a fast time in qualifying.

One Friday night, he actually showed up before any of the other drivers. Since one of my tasks was to haul all the cans of soda to the little concession stand in the pits, I loaded up the dolly with the usual 9 or so cases (almost as tall as me) and headed down there.

I saw a local news van roll in and park by his rig, so I wandered over to see what was going on. Turns out that they were taping a little local interest feature for the ABC affiliate in Madison, so I watched them film the interview, part of which was him explaining how ABC was the worst of the three networks, and why. I assume they cut that bit out. As the interview broke up, the discussion switched to taking the cameraman for a few laps around the track to get some b-roll.

That's when God (and Dick Trickle) smiled upon me. Dick looked at me and said, "You want to ride along, kid?" I sure knew the answer to THAT question! He had me climb through the window as he pointed to the space in the roll cage to squat and hang on. He did the same to the cameraman, then climbed in and fired it up.

As the pit arrangement there was outside of the track, with the entrance to the track at the top of one end's high bank, there was quite a crested hill for entry. Up and over we went, and he jumped on the throttle. Once every year back then the drivers would give rides at intermission - load the cars at the start/finish line, once slowly around, reload the cars sort of thing.

This wasn't slow. It wasn't at race pace, but we were getting it pretty good.

I had to work hard to stay upright. We did three laps at pace, and pulled back into the pits. He was already my favorite driver, and that crazy interaction sealed it permanently. RIP Dick! May all your flags be checkered!

That was 1972-ish. Imagine the heart attacks a pack of lawyers would have over something spontaneous like that today?

Weekend takeaways

MY Reds sure know how to stay around .500. After a brutal homestand loss to the White Sox, Tito's team comes back and sweeps the Indians. Go figure. They needed to stay near .500 and accomplished their mission. Mrs. Screencaps sat me down for a heart to heart where she explained that it's time to move away from Kirkland toilet paper because she's convinced it has a high dust rate. Have any of you noticed an ovoverabundance of dust coming off the Kirkland toilet paper? We've switched to Charmin. Mrs. Screencaps and I, like many of you, spent about eight hours working on the yard on Sunday. The major difference this year was that Screencaps Jr. is now able to help me with things like pulling off the pool cover and power washing it. Speaking of the pool, it fired up and worked just how it did when I turned it off in the fall! Those of you with old pools knows how big that moment is. That's not a humblebrag. That's a, thank god I don't have to put any money into pool parts at this time, brag. I sold a bunch of stuff at the garage sale on Friday and Saturday, but we're back to the garage being stuffed. How does that happen? I keep thinking it's time to buy a new van or SUV for Mrs. Screencaps, and then we'll have a weekend like we just had where the van carried all sorts of dusty, cobweb-infested garage sale leftovers to Goodwill and then carried bags of dirt. Two weeks ago, the van carried a bunch of rocks for the garden. I wouldn't be able to bring myself to put that stuff in a new van or SUV. Conclusion: The old van isn't going anywhere. What's the most useless items in your garage that you refuse to let go of? I have these plastic collapsible saw horses that are horrible, and I swear I'll never use them again, but somehow they just never make it to the trash. I saw that my high school held graduation on a Sunday in the high school gym. Are Sunday graduations becoming normal? I remember losing in the Ohio HS baseball regional semifinals on Friday night, graduating on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and going to beer bashes that night and going to work full-time at my summer job on Monday morning. Are those days over?

Which movies grew on you over time?

— Chad B.R. asks:

What movie(s) of any kind of genre would you say you didn't like at first watch, but actually came to enjoy it on repeat viewings? For example, mine would be "Dazed And Confused."

Kinsey:

In which genre are we placing Dazed?

Google says the 1993 cult classic can be considered a: comedy, drama, stoner, teen, indie and coming-of-age movie.

I don't watch enough movies to have a genre that I didn't like, but now I do. I will say that you can give me a Revenge of the Nerds, Police Academy or Naked Gun and I'm happily watching. Give me any of the early 2000s Will Ferrell, Dodgeball, Something About Mary, Wedding Crashers & Superbads and I'm watching.

In other words, I'm just looking to laugh.

