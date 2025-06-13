Paulina Gretzky Slips On A Ridiculous Bikini To Crank Up The Summer Heat, Skinny Bartolo Colon & Piles Of MEAT

Rec Ball Report®

The bad: Kids not stealing IMMEDIATELY to get us out of force plays when we've gone over this time after time after time. Sometimes I wonder what they're thinking about in their young brains. Also, my 12-year-old catcher had two legitimate catcher interference calls in an inning. I nearly pulled out the remaining hair on my head. He was extending his glove to catch low pitches instead of staying back against kids who were swinging.



Luckily, he didn't get smashed in the back of the head by a bat. We're talking about a kid who has caught hundreds of innings. It was one of those nights for him.

The good: 11-year-old pitcher Vic pitched into the 5th inning before running into a no-outs, bases loaded jam when I pulled him. Gravy, a 12-year-old I used to refuse to pitch because the ball would land eight-feet in front of the plate came in and threw 12 pitches — 9 strikes — and closed out the game in calm fashion.

Gravy has now closed three games. I'm extremely proud of that kid. He shortened his stride to the plate, his arm angles have matured and now he's gaining a ton of confidence. It's been great to watch. He also had two hits after a brutal slump.

Daddy Ball Report: After a horrible game at short on Monday, Screencaps Jr. redeemed himself with the glove and clean throws across the diamond on plays that are tough on rec ball kids like second and third with one out.

It was a quiet night at the plate: 0-for-1 with a pop out, a walk and HBP.

Reader reacts to my Wednesday night where I spotted the guy leaving the Harley store on his hog and jamming Dolly's "Working 9-to-5"

— GB notes:

Enjoy your work Joe! Been reading every day since Outkick started. Never emailed but I laughed about your "9 to 5" moment. I witnessed a Boomer driving his convertible Mustang through the Kroger parking lot in Amber's town/Murfreesboro blaring "Hero" from Footloose. Just something I never thought I would witness. Keep up the good work!

Texas tubing season is on hold

— David P. in New Braunfels, TX shares that the river is up a little bit right now:

— Chris Y., who famous made fun of a reader's breakfast burrito by saying it looked like Big Bird took a dump on top of it, emails:

The Frio river is fuller...than a bathtub, but barely. I was there two weeks ago and several runs were 50% to 60% walking. If you’re a solo, maybe not that big a deal, but if you are the guy in charge of the ice chest (me), it is a bit more arduous.

The number you need to know is CFS (Cubic Feet/Second) water discharge found here.

250 = Rapids. Adults in life jackets. No kids.

100 = Great float. No walking.

50 = Good float. Some walking.

25 = 50%-50%

10 = Stagnant. Not supposed to swim. Amoebas and such.

Some rivers are considered "constant". The Frio depends highly on rainwater. If you go after thunderstorms, you’ll be fine. If you go after a two week drought, not so much. For example, last night, after a rainstorm, CFS went from 5 to 700. It’s now back around 30. For reasons I won’t mention here, there are downsides to going after a big storm.

After a flood in 1987, Texas Parks and Wildlife shut the river down after it got to 1,000 CFS. It later peaked at 3,930. An all-time high.

I’ve been going to the Frio, specifically Concan, for decades and will keep doing so regardless of the river flow. For me, it’s more a pilgrimage than a floating experience. A chance to sit in the river, listen to music and drink beer with family and friends. However, first timers will not have that allure and may find it underwhelming from a strictly floating perspective.

— Greg in Pinetop/Fountain Hills, AZ checks in:

Here in AZ we tube the Salt River which is east of Phoenix. There are shuttle busses and great scenery including wild horses. I use an old fishing float tube that has a canvas cover (no rash) and storage pockets for drinks, food etc. They are an easy to find at a garage sale or thrift store.

Great job with Screencaps!

Just back from Marco Island

— Michael F. picked a hot time of year to hit up Marco:

Just got back from a business convention on Marco Island and took this photo. I’m no Ansel Adams, but I think I did a decent job. No filters or edits. Oh well, home for a day and off to Sea Island Georgia for another convention. Maybe I’ll catch a sunrise.



Keep up the greatness and Happy Father’s Day.

Trump should buy the Crazy Horse memorial

— Gerard suggests:

Donald Trump should go down as the most famous person and greatest President of our lives. He needs to buy the Crazy Horse Memorial and finally finish that monument with his face instead of Crazy Horse. Could you imagine the lib meltdown if the Native Americans that own it sold it to Trump??

What are you work from home guys wearing to work on a daily basis?

— Kevin D. agrees with me on this one:

With you - quarter zips are the best. #not sponsored but Kohl’s FLX brand sells some that are thin enough to wear during summer without melting. Cue the ‘make America dress again’ bozos.



For office chairs … consider using an actual chair. One of the things that causes back pain is slouching in a way that your spine forms a ‘C’ shape - puts the nerves and small muscles under repetitive stress. A lot of ‘comfortable’ furniture encourages this slouching posture.



Years ago I learned a trick to help with better sitting posture … pretend you have a tail! It forces you to scoot your butt and hips back so your spine is upright. And the truth is - a lot of kitchen table straight backed chairs are going to work better bc they will force you into better posture, which along with some light exercise does wonders for minor back issues.

Kinsey:

Not to get all gay pride and Alphabet Mafia on you guys, but I like to get my quarter zips from Target. They're thin, I can pull up my sleeves and water the flowers on lunch and then go in and hop on a Zoom 10 minutes later.

— David P. says:

Been working from home for several years and my standard wear includes cargo shorts, a t shirt and Skechers (not sponsored) step ins. Haven’t had a zoom call in years. Call me a slob or lazy, but I’m old and dgaf.



Tubing note from a 50 + year veteran and now a local. Frio is great when there is good flow, but if it’s been dry you can scrape your ass and need to portage. Here in NB they try to release the flow from Canyon Damn to keep the Guadalupe in optimal tubing condition so the outfitters and tubers are happy. Comal in town was always our favorite. Stayed in a condo and could make a 30 min loop, refresh your beverage and go again.



Also, Happy TNML Day. My yard needs it but more rain may interfere. The rain is much needed here as above referenced Canyon Lake has been way low.



Early starters in the Open seem to have caught a break. Disappointed in lack of carnage.

Notable people from your hometown

— Voiceover guy Mike shares:

The notables from my hometown (in no particular order)

Bobby Bonds, and Barry, but Barry didn't grow up there

Reggie Miller (graduated high school together)

Cheryl Miller

Rhonda Rousey

Dusty Baker

Rod Piazza of the band The Mighty Flyers, we would go to their shows at an old college bar called The Barn

Billy Vera

Don Imus

As always, thanks for giving us the Greatest Daily Column known to man.

Charlie apologizes for texting me

— Charlie explains the MEAT text he sent last Sunday before Noon:

Sorry about that text message Sunday morning. When forwarding photo, I accidentally hit text icon instead of email.



I noticed it immediately, but I assumed (incorrectly) that it would still only go to your email address, as I don't have your phone number. I attached a screenshot of you in my contacts which clearly shows I only have your Gmail address-no phone #.



Consider me ignorant (easy to do....), but I was completely unaware that we could receive text messages on our phone without somebody having our number.



Again, sorry about the mixup and waking you up. You'll get a few photos from me, via email, from this week's work travel.

Kinsey:

Apology accepted, Charlie! Unlike Simone Biles' apology to Riley Gaines this week, Charlie didn't need a PR team to cook up this apology. I can tell it was heartfelt.

Slap some MEAT on the grill this weekend with Malcolm

— Mike T. in Idaho enjoys Malcolm's content:

