Paulina Gretzky Confronts Taylor Swift In Her Own House, 'World's Sexiest Softballer' Cools Off & Woke HOA!

The Libs, once again, have allowed us to make it to ANOTHER Friday. Are they even trying to stop us anymore? Doesn't seem like it, because here we are. Unscathed. Untouched. Ready to rock and roll.

Let's end this month – the longest month in the history of time, by the way – on a high note. It's been a tough week. We need to end it with a bang, and start our first football-less weekend on a positive.

Side note: Sad. When was the last time we had a weekend without any football? August? My God. I think Kamala was still leading in the polls at that point!

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we show Swifties what a real woman looks like, courtesy of Paulina Gretzky, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content (albeit a bit muted, for obvious reasons), the WOKES going after RFK for ripping some nicotine AND the World's Sexiest Professional Softball Player, Brylie St. Clair, went hiking in the desert.

And if that doesn't get you to stay for the entire class, I don't know what will.

Grab you something alcoholic from the beverage cart coming down the aisle, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

We respect legends of the game around here

Look, I'm gonna start on a weird note today. It's Friday, I want to have fun, we deserve to laugh, and we're going to do all of that.

But first, we're gonna honor American Airlines flight attendant Ian Epstein, because he would've loved this class.

I got this email from Jeff in Virginia last night:

Zach,

As a frequent flyer with American Airlines, I wanted to tell you about the gem of the flight attendant we lost, Ian Epstein, who brought the party to the air.

I don’t remember too many flight attendants, but I remember Ian.

As I boarded my 9 am flight from Charlotte to Savannah Ian was at the door asking everyone what kind of alcoholic beverage they wanted, didn’t matter first class or coach. His crowd-work on the plane was hilarious. He even talked the 80-year-old lady sitting next to me into a third glass of wine.

He said he used to be a standup comedian, and he kept everyone entertained.

I’m sure everyone on that plane was in a good mood and Ian is serving up drinks in Heaven.

Best of the rest from a big week of #content

Thanks, Jeff. I get a lot of emails – that one will definitely stick out for a long time. Look, I don't wanna get too much in the weeds with the DC plane stuff today. I just don't. I'm tired. It's sad. I don't wanna be sad today.

But that's the beauty of bringing Ian to class. He left a mark on an OutKick reader … SIX MONTHS later, according to another email from Jeff. We have smart, funny students in this class. If someone is good enough to make one of you remember them six months later, they're good enough for this class.

I hate flying. I'm scared to death of it. Y'all know that by now. But Ian is someone who I'd want in the sky with me.

For the full story on Ian and Jeff, click here and humor me for five minutes – either now or later on. For those who stay, let's get to my Twitter bookmarks from a loaded week of #content.

Feel like Ian would've found this first one funny:

HOA, RFK & Brylie!

That last one made me spit out my Kentucky Gentleman (iykyk) last night when I first watched it. Low-key maybe one of Trump's funnier moments.

And yes, it was a dumb question. Shocking that one would come from the media, I know. You rarely hear a dumb question out of them!

OK, rapid-fire time because I need to go move the box spring I have down at the end of my driveway …

Yeah, let's start with that.

So, I just got back to my desk about five minutes ago because I was outside ripping our HOA leader a new asshole for taking pictures of my house.

Yes, I live in an HOA. It's not a fancy, expensive one, just a normal one with little to no drama. Until today, when this random guy who I'd never seen nor met came to my house and just started taking pictures of it from the end of the driveway.

I have two kids. They run around outside all the time. I'd never seen this guy in my life. Naturally, I threw in a Rogue and went out to smash some skulls.

He introduced himself, and said "you must be wondering why I'm taking pictures of your house."

Yeah, no shit, Brad. Get on with it.

We've had an old box spring at the end of our driveway for literally 36 hours, hoping someone would take it … instead, someone turned us in. This cat was writing up a citation that he was gonna put in our mailbox at the end of the day. Typical Lib behavior.

"Oh, is that so," I say. "Who reported us?"

You ready for this …

"Well, uh, actually … my wife did," he said.

What a twist! I didn't see it coming. Talk about a cliffhanger. Can't believe he ratted her out. Don't you just lie in that spot? Wild.

Anyway, I told him to come up to my door next time and just tell me to move it because I'd prefer not having random 50-year-olds taking pictures of my front yard with my kids 30 feet away.

He also told me "it makes the neighborhood look bad," to which I responded with, "Are you shitting me? Have you seen some of the houses around here? And you're concerned about MINE?"

Can't wait for the next meeting! Maybe I'll finally show up.

Two more on the way out. First up? Let's check in on how the Libs are handling RFK ripping some nicotine earlier this week:

Tell me you're an insufferable Lib who's too scared to pop a pouch without telling me you're an insufferable Lib who's too scared to pop a pouch:

- At the same time, they’re sold in round boxes that resemble the dipping tins of yore. And like chewing tobacco, the pouches cause the user’s lip to bulge, apparently giving off the masculine energy that MAGA holds dear.

- The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

- a small pouch of crystallized nicotine powder that dissolves and gets absorbed directly into the bloodstream through gum tissue.

- Most nicotine pouches have higher nicotine content than cigarettes or vapes. All of which could explain why Kennedy was so careful to conceal whatever he put in his mouth during this week’s hearing.

There you go, Daily Beast! Get him! Planes are falling out of the sky, but you go ahead and reach out to the White House for comment on … RFK sucking on some nicotine.

Hammer him! Nail him to the cross! This was an unforgivable sin committed by that mean, nasty, anti-vax Kennedy boy. How on earth could he Make America Healthy Again if he does THE POUCH?

Idiots. God, you don't hate the media enough.

Save us, Brylie:

Take us into the weekend, Paulina

Whew. Welcome back, Brylie! Been a while. Glad you're back in the saddle and ready to roll. Softball season is only a few months away, you know. Great way to end January.

Let's keep this momentum rolling into February.

Take us there, Paulina. And take notes, Taylor. This is what a real patriot looks like:

You ever get into it with the woke HOA? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.








