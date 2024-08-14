'World's Hottest Professional Softball Player' Brylie St. Clair Slinging What IG Doesn't See Behind A Paywall

Brylie St. Clair is hands down the biggest name in Women's Professional Fastpitch. Before her arrival, you would have been hard-pressed to find anyone that even knew the league existed.

She brought her star power from social media and the college ranks with her to the Texas Monarchs. This earned the title of the "World's Hottest Professional Softball Player" in the process.

The rookie hit the ground running after signing her pro contract with fireworks to celebrate the Fourth. She's been getting busy in Texas ever since.

Part of getting busy for Brylie is leading the Monarchs to a No. 2 seed in the playoffs after an 8-week season in which they finished with a 12-14 record. The other part is taking place off the field.

She joined an exclusive content platform recently called FanFix. Now, before the Hawk Tuah Girl signed on, I have to admit I'd never heard of it. It's apparently a slightly more racy version of Instagram.

Brylie St. Clair's off-season is underway and that means more time for content

You get access to what Brylie describes as "what IG doesn't see" for just $6 a month. In addition to full access to the face of professional softball's content, you can exchange direct messages with her.

She picked a good time to jump on a paywall platform. Her rookie season has come to an end and her first off-season as a professional softball player just got started earlier this week.

The Monarchs took on the Coastal Bend Tidal Wave on Monday night in a single elimination game with a shot at facing the No. 1 seed Texas Smoke in a best of three series on the line.

Brylie and company got dragged 14-2 and with that their off-season was underway. On the bright side, the league's clear rookie of the year has more free time for content before preparing to take the Monarchs and Women's Professional Fastpitch to the next level next season.