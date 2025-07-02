Paul Skenes Loves Mowing Grass, Becomes Instant Favorite Of Thursday Night Mowing League

Livvy Dunne got a good one when she started dating Paul Skenes.

Yes, we're sending Paul Skenes a Thursday Night Mowing League care package.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Big J Noah Hiles gets credit for noticing Skenes, 23, helping the PNC Park grounds crew work on the field Tuesday afternoon, hours before the fireballer faced the Cardinals.

"Paul said he was out there because he was bored. Added that he would love to cut grass professionally whenever his baseball days are over," Hiles reported.

After handling his landscaping duties, Skenes went out and threw five scoreless innings (88 pitches), gave up five hits, mowed down five hitters and lowered his ERA to 2.03.

Are we about to get our very first active MLB TNML member?

League historians will remember that Lomas Brown, who won a Super Bowl title with Tampa Bay joined the league in 2024. Teddy Lehman, who ripped the heads off running backs during his time as a badass Oklahoma Sooners linebacker, has spent time in the TNML.

I even mailed him a sticker a few years ago.

OutKick's own Dan Dakich, who famously shut down Michael Jordan in the NCAA Tournament, is a HUGE member of the league.

Is it a pipe dream for Skenes to join the TNML? Yes, but it's not entirely impossible.

Look at the Pirates schedule. After a grueling 11-day road trip, Skenes will be in Atlanta for the MLB All-Star Game, but he'll be home July 17, a Thursday. It would be the perfect night to ask a teammate if he can stop over to lay a couple of stripes.

You know, reconnect with the earth.

Then, a week later, the Pirates will still be in town with a Thursday off.

This guy is going to be worth a billion dollars in 15 years and riding around on a zero turn out of the love of the game. Let that sink in.