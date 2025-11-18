Paul McCartney Drops ‘Silent’ Track to Protest AI, And You Can Own it On Vinyl

Nothing like dropping the needle on some nothing...

As more and more legendary rock musicians call it a career, it's important to appreciate those who are still cranking out new material. One of those happens to be one of the top 5 greatest Beatles of all time, Paul McCartney.

He's gearing up to release his first new song in five years, and surely it's going to come with those signature Sir Paul hooks and melodies.

Nope. Just two minutes and forty-five seconds of the sounds of an empty recording studio.

That seems like something Lennon would've done because Yoko told him it was a cool idea…

According to The Guardian, the 83-year-old is releasing the song as part of an LP called Is This What We Want?, which is intended to protest the rise of AI-generated music.

Get it? Do you get why it's a recording of an empty studio?

Other artists on the album include singer-songwriter Sam Fender, Kate Bush, and composer Hans Zimmer. All of their tracks are silent, too, and the entire record is being released on vinyl.

Now, I like the sentiment behind this project, but if you drop any money on a vinyl record that has nothing but the hum of an air conditioner and the occasional cough of an audio engineer, you're an idiot.

"[We’ve] got to be careful about it because it could just take over and we don’t want that to happen, particularly for the young composers and writers [for] who, it may be the only way [they’re] gonna make a career," McCartney was quoted as saying about AI. "If AI wipes that out, that would be a very sad thing indeed."

There is a slight irony in this. Remember that final Beatles track, "Now And Then," that came out a couple of years ago?

That was made with the help of AI.

However, McCartney and his fellow artists are fighting for the British government to adopt regulations that prevent tech companies from training their AI models using artists' work without approval or compensation.

I'm with them on that… but I think I'll go buy a record with some actual tunes on it.