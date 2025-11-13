Pat McAfee Issues NSFW Two-Word Response To Libs Triggered By His Trump Interview, Reveals Obama Truth

The usual suspects are furious with Pat McAfee this week because he had the President of the United States on his special Veterans Day show from Parris Island.

Wait, that CAN'T be right. Doesn't make sense. The president on a Veterans Day show sounds normal. Sounds patriotic. Sounds right. So, I must be missing something. Here, let me try this and see if it works:

The usual suspects are furious with Pat McAfee this week because he had Donald Trump on his special Veterans Day show from Paris Island.

Ah. Yes! That makes way more sense. NOW, I get it.

Amazing. So typical of the Libs. Some of McAfee's "fans," and plenty of insufferable media talking heads, are just aghast that Pat had Trump on his show this week. The Trump Derangement Syndrome runs strong with these lunatics, and Pat's hearing from every single one of them right now.

And guess what, Libs? He does not CARE.

Perfect response from Pat McAfee, as usual

Oh yes. That's the good stuff right there, boys and girls. Soak it in. You ain't getting that from many folks in sports media. You certainly ain't getting it from anyone else at insufferable ESPN.

But Pat McAfee doesn't care. Good for him. We were all worried he'd become a sellout a few years back when he took the ESPN deal, but he hasn't. Far from it.

And the good news is, he's simply too big for ESPN to do anything. He's bigger than ESPN. Him, Herbstreit and, unfortunately, Stephen A. Smith are all too big. They've all won.

And how about the part about McAfee's team reaching out to Obama to come on the show (1:45 mark)? How's that feel, wokes? You feel good now? He wanted to have YOUR president on the show, but he couldn't make it work.

Imagine what a different story it would be if McAfee had Obama on the show and NOT Trump? He would be getting universal praise right now. He'd be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

They'd be building statues of him outside Bristol. CNN would make it their top story (instead, it's the fake Epstein crap, go figure). 60 Minutes would have Jim Nantz read promos out the ASS all day Sunday for the McAfee interview "coming up next, except on the West Coast."

But … it didn't happen. Obama couldn't come on. Trump could. And now, we get insufferable stories like this:

And honestly, we all got off lucky. It wasn’t out of the realm of possibility that Trump would have taken the opportunity to insult war heroes, publicly denigrate Gold Star families, or refer to fallen military members as "losers," as he’s done in the past. To say nothing of what he might have said about his administration’s recent efforts that have harmed Americans in need and veterans around the country.

Amazing. What an insufferable hellscape it must be to live with such advanced stages of TDS. I can't even imagine.

F--k you, indeed.