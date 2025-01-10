Paris Hilton Gets A Look At Her Burned Down House - 'It's Devastating'

Paris Hilton's dream life living along the Pacific Ocean came to a screeching halt this week when her Malibu dream home burned to the ground in the Palisades fire.

On Thursday, Hilton, 43, got her first look at what was left of her house that was built on a beach cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

After years of playing the role of the dumb blonde for Hollywood, the mother of two put down some serious gut-wrenching prose on her social media accounts. Say what you will about Hilton, but she can write about her emotions better than most in Hollywood.

"I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable," she began.

"When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.

"This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words."

The video she uploaded speaks volumes. It's all gone. All that's left are the charred remains of her past life in that house.

"What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives," she continued.

"And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe.

"That’s the most important thing, and I’m holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires."

I know what you're about to ask: Yeah, but what about the non-celebrities who lost their homes?

Boohoo, a celebrity lost her home.

That's the Keith Olbermann acting giddy that James Woods' house burned down rage in your brain that you have to extinguish.

I actually think it's a bigger story when celebrities lose their houses in these fires. It proves that they can't out-spend someone to protect their homes. They can't sit in their Malibu homes thinking this stuff only happens to the poor in North Carolina. They can't pay off the fire department to stand there and soak a fire until it says ‘uncle.’

For a part of the world that pumps out what it calls reality TV, it doesn't get much more real than what happened this week in Los Angeles.

It was the biggest and saddest reality TV show that city has ever produced.