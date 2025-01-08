Keith Olbermann Suggests James Woods Deserved To Have His House Burn Down For Trump Support

In tears, actor James Woods detailed the moment he learned his Pacific Palisades home burned in the Southern California fires that continue to devastate parts of Los Angeles in an interview with CNN Wednesday morning.

"One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone," Woods told anchor Pamela Brown on Wednesday while repeatedly choking up. Woods then recounted his evacuation and how he helped rescue his 94-year-old neighbor, who has dementia.

"He’d been left alone," Woods added. "There was so much chaos, it was like an inferno. Every house was on fire around us."

Keith Olbermann is glad. But not because Woods saved an elderly man with dementia from burning. Olbermann is glad that Woods' house burned to the ground.

He says he deserved it.

Responding to Angela Belcamino, who plays the inverse character of Nick Adams (Alpha Male) on X, Olbermann blamed liberals for showing compassion for the conservative pro-Trump actor as the reason Donald Trump won the election.

"I’m not a fan of James Woods at all but being happy his house burnt down isn’t the answer," Belcamino said above a post calling the burning of Woods' home "karma."

An incensed Olbermann responded, "This is the attitude that lost the election. They will not compromise they will not convert they will not be human. They must be defeated - and any chance to bruise or batter them psychologically must be exploited."

Adding, "Especially James Woods, who is a despicable human being, especially to women. There's a reason he was cast as Roy Cohn."





Got that?

According to Keith Olbermann, if you voted for Donald Trump, you deserve to be defeated, bruised, and battered psychologically. And, of course, have your house burned to the ground.

But he says James Woods is the "despicable" one.

What's interesting is that left-wing extremism is the third-leading reason swing voters say they did not support Kamala Harris in the November election, behind only the economy and the border. And no one epitomizes left-wing extremism more than Keith Olbermann, who might actually be nuts.

Either that or his online persona is of the same brilliance as Angela Belcamino and Nick Adams (Alpha Male). But we don't think so. We believe Olbermann is actually ill, lonely, and suffering from Stage 4 TDS.

Just watch him:

Yep, nuts.

To help the victims of the Southern California wildfire, please visit the sites of the American Red Cross, California Fire Foundation, or Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.