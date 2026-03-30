Hit TV Show Shocks Viewers With Wild Season Finale Twist, Fans Go Absolutely Insane

The season two finale of "Paradise" is out, and it's absolutely bonkers.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Hulu

Plot: Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.

Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers

Episode count: Eight with all episodes currently out.

Creator: Dan Fogelman

"Paradise" finale hits viewers with wild twist.

*WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW*

OutKick readers know I'm a huge fan of "Paradise." Season one took the entertainment world by storm, and season two has been outstanding since the jump.

The season two finale arrived Monday on Hulu, and as expected, it was electric. Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) finally returned to the bunker as Link (also known as Dylan) began their assault to get inside.

None of that was shocking. That was clearly coming. It was perfectly set up in episode seven of season two.

However, fans were definitely hit with a hell of a twist. We finally learned what Alex was. It's not a person. It's an AI-controlled quantum computer housed 100 miles away in a secret bunker buried beneath the airport in Denver. First, shoutout to the writers for leaning into the Denver airport conspiracy theories. I got a nice chuckle out of that.

Second, Alex appears to have the ability to bend or manipulate time. This is something Link and Sinatra have both known for a long time, but it's something the rest of the characters are kept in the dark about…..right up until Xavier is tasked with finding it as Sinatra sacrifices her life.

I wouldn't call Sinatra's demise a surprise. She was always clearly going to die, but I didn't expect her to go out as a hero.

Furthermore, Link's existence is proof that Alex has been changing timelines because it's revealed he's Sinatra's son, who previously died at a young age from an illness.

The implication of the closing minutes is clear. Alex has the ability to stop the apocalyptic weather event that destroyed the world. Alex has the ability to reset the timelines and save the world before it even knows it needs saving.

One hell of a twist!

People were also quick to weigh in on Reddit with a bunch of reactions:

lol why am i crying over sinatra she really really grew on me

Full circle moment running through Paradise in the pilot (for exercise) and in the S2 finale (for his life)

The tunnel from Denver Airport to Colorado Springs is an Urban Legend!!!! OMG they included it!!!!!

Just seeing Dylan for a moment and Sinatra is totally at peace going down with the ship

"By the end of the day you'll be dead" just gave me chills

Alex answering the equation without being asked somehow sent chills down my spine 😭

so i need season three next week

Julianne Nicholson is such a phenomenal actress.

LMAO Denver airport. Of course. (I live in Denver. The airport conspiracies are numerous)

Links whole crew helping everyone evacuate is not how I thought this would go.

This is too stressful to be watching before bed and yet

Overall, it was an incredible season, and it's already confirmed that season three is happening. I can promise fans won't want to wait long at all. The stage is perfectly set for whatever is coming next with Xavier's journey to Alex under the Denver airport. I can't wait to see what happens. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.