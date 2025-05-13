Billionaire Goes To War With The Fake News After Simple Quote Gets Twisted: WATCH

Palmer Luckey appears ready to go to war with Business Insider over a potential story.

For those of you unfamiliar with Luckey, he's a 32-year-old with an estimated net worth of around $2.5 billion.

He is famous for creating the virtual reality company Oculus VR, which he sold for $2 billion to Facebook. The tech genius later founded the defense company Anduril.

His new company is valued at around $28 billion, according to recent reports. The man is insanely successful and rich. He now appears ready to launch a major salvo against Business Insider.

Palmer Luckey gears up for war with Business Insider.

Luckey hopped on Monday night and shared a screenshot of an email sent by Business Insider claiming he said no women had ever sold a company for at least a billion dollars.

The story was published minutes after Luckey says he received the email. The relevant part of the story states, "Luckey said that while women aren't excluded from the group, there aren't any who've closed acquisition deals for $1 billion or more. (Despite Luckey's disclaimer, there are some notable examples of female-founded startups being acquired for $1 billion or more, such as IT Cosmetics cofounder and CEO Jamie Kern Lima, who sold her brand to beauty giant L'Oréal for $1.2 billion in 2016.) BI reached out to L'Oréal in an attempt to ask Lima if she had ever received an invitation to the group chat."

There's just one big problem with Business Insider's story. Luckey never claimed women haven't sold a company for at least $1 billion. He said none have applied to a group chat of billionaires. That's a big difference, and the entire thing is on video.

"I'm in a group chat called the B-Boys Club. It's all boys who have sold a company for at least a billion dollars. That's the membership criteria. It doesn't exclude women. Women would be allowed, it's just that thus far only boys have applied," Luckey said on Moonshots.

You can watch his comments at the 2:04:00 mark in the video below. It's clear as day what he's saying. The tech genius absolutely *DID NOT* allege no women have sold a company for $1 billion or more. He's saying none have asked to be in the chat.

That's a big difference from what Business Insider is alleging that he said.

As of publication, the Business Insider story remains unchanged and there's no editor's note correcting the obvious and clear mistake.

The fact the story was published just minutes after Palmer Luckey allegedly received the email is also crazy. It's common practice in journalism at even the most basic level to give the subject of a story legitimate time to respond. It could be two hours, or it could be an entire day.

What it's definitely not is six minutes.

The fact that Luckey's quote is on video and what he's saying is so obvious makes this situation beyond embarrassing. You simply can't stay silent when accused of saying something you never did. Luckey has every right to publicly blast Business Insider, and it's the exact same thing I would do. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.