Palm Beach Deputy Resigns After Investigation Into Her Selling Foot Fetish Content In Uniform Launched

It turns out that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office doesn’t want their deputies selling foot fetish content in uniform while on the clock.

They probably don’t want their deputies doing it off the clock out of uniform either, but wearing your uniform in the content posted on a foot fetish platform is a good way for an internal affairs investigation to be launched.

Brandi Tenlen, now a former Florida deputy, found this out after making roughly $6,000 creating foot content on FeetFinder.com, reports WPBF. The end of her 21 years as a Palm Beach County deputy started in July 2025.

That's when an investigation into her side gig was launched and found content of her wearing lingerie and a martial arts uniform while posing erotically. That's not all that was uncovered.

WPBF reports that a post called "Smelly Boot Removal" showed Tenlen in uniform removing her boots and socks. She's also seen waving handcuffs while asking if anyone wants to guess her profession.

Creating Foot Fetish Content Is Not What They Mean by "Community Engagement"

According to the investigation, Tenlen was using her foot fetish account during work hours and even used some of her sick time to film content.

Content like "Aint Life a Kick in the Head," which reportedly shows her in a karate uniform kicking a man in the face and genitals repeatedly.

Don't worry, it was also reported that she used her feet afterward to massage the area she had kicked. Thankfully, those details were included.

The investigators didn’t have a difficult time identifying her. They said she shows her face and her easily identifiable foot tattoos in the content.

"The actions of Deputy Brandi Tenlen were identified, thoroughly investigated, and determined to be clear violations of our agency policies and procedures," a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.

The sheriff's office says that Tenlen resigned during the investigation.