Paige VanZant & Her Husband Debut Unique Topless Couples Workout

Thankfully, Paige VanZant's content-creating endeavors have largely turned her fighting career into a hobby of hers. She isn't forced to spend countless hours fine-tuning her mixed martial arts these days.

She can do a little boxing here and there or work on some slapping if she chooses. But she can also throw together more content brainstorming sessions as she continues to look for new ways to push the limits.

One such brainstorming session had her and her MMA fighter husband, Austin Vanderford, come up with a unique, to say the least, "New bicep workout" that the couple encouraged others to try.

This workout isn't for everyone. It's for those couples who aren't afraid to show some skin and have complete trust in one another.

The slightest of wrong moves here and this whole thing goes sideways quickly. Everything from some untimely gas to an accidental slip could lead to some unwanted outcomes.

No worries for the Vanderfords. They're in pretty decent shape and execute the unique topless couples workout flawlessly.

Paige VanZant has the juice to lead a new fitness movement

Have we seen the last of Paige VanZant in a boxing ring? I doubt it, and I'm sure she will be making a return to Power Slap at some point as well.

She had way too much fun with all that surrounded picking up a win in her dominant debut. But there's no rush on her part to do either.

Paige has built up enough of a name for herself that she can always hop on an influencer boxing card or trade slaps with other washed-up fighters whenever the mood hits.

She can also take long breaks to focus on her content, including OnlyFans, and her podcast, A Kickass Love Story, that she co-hosts with her husband.

Who knows? Maybe these two are working on a whole series of these types of workouts. Is she about to become the modern day Jack LaLanne with a whole new approach to fitness for couples?

It's far too early to know for sure, but I'm here for it should this be the spark that ignites that movement.