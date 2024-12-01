Paige Spiranac Welcomes December In A Bikini In The Snow, Sofia Vergara Is At The Beach & Ohio State Loses

Ohio State loses and gifts Penn State a spot in the Big Ten championship game

Welcome to December. We made it. Thanksgiving is behind us and Rivalry Week delivered a wild final week of the college football regular season.

Teams without much to play for showed up and managed to disrupt a couple of conference championship games on their way out.

There was no bigger loss than the one suffered by No. 2 Ohio State, who welcomed their unranked rival Michigan to Columbus and lost a tight one - their fourth straight to the Wolverines - 13-10.

The loss was the Buckeyes second of the season, and it knocked them out of appearing in the Big Ten Championship game where they would have had a rematch against No. 1 Oregon, who beat Ohio State earlier this year.

Unfortunately, and you really hate to see it, Ohio State's loss means that No. 4 Penn State will face No. 1 Oregon on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten title.

The Buckeyes looked like they were gearing up for not only redemption with a Big Ten title, but also a National Championship. They could still pull off a National Championship and even if they don't, they'll always have waiting until after the game to show some fight.

It was one of several flag planting fights that broke out on Saturday as rivals ended the regular season by winning on the road and wanted to add insult to injury before leaving town.

The whole planting of your team's flag on an opponent's logo is pretty dumb, but there's a very simple way to avoid having it take place. And no, that's not going out and fighting after losing a game to prevent the flag from being planted.

If you don't want your opponent to plant their flag on your logo, win the game. Guess what? Teams don't tend to plant flags after a loss.

The Buckeyes might have been the highest ranked team to lose a game this weekend, but they weren't the only team in the top ten to do so. No. 6 Miami lost to unranked Syracuse and did so after jumping out to a 21-0 lead.

Much like No. 2 Ohio State losing out on a shot at a Big Ten title, the Hurricanes lost out on a chance to play in the ACC Championship game as a result of their loss.

No. 9 SMU and No. 12 Clemson will now face each other for the ACC title. Next weekend should be a lot of fun.

Sunday Night Football is promising a snow game

The 9-2 Buffalo Bills are welcoming a banged up San Francisco 49ers team for a Sunday Night Football game that is taking place in the middle of what could be a weekend of two to three feet of snow.

Everyone loves a good snow game. Although by the time the game rolls around, the snow is expected to ease up, and we're looking at light snow and/or flurries.

But don't worry, even if we don’t get heavy snow, there will be a show taking place in the sky above Highland Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills have put together the first-ever Sunday Night Football halftime drone show.

Sharon Stone had a perfectly rational response to Trump being elected

Just kidding. The reason Donald Trump was elected for the second time is because the United States is full of ignorant and arrogant people.

You see, the fact that Sharon Stone has a passport means that she's much better than everyone. She explained at the Torino Film Festival in Italy, "My country is in the midst of adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything."

She continued, "Adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence. We haven’t seen this before in our country. So Americans who don’t travel, who 80% don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete."

But that's not all. She gets into how many men aren't good men. Not just that they aren't good men, they're dangerous and violent men, and we can "no longer look away when bad men are bad."

That was touching and inspiring, a combination that isn't easily pulled off. She's so much smarter than anyone who voted for Trump. We should all write her in to be the next president.

Grilling

- Gen X Warren M:

Hey SeanJo!

Great work as always with SC lately. Thought I’d share a grilling photo, cheeseburgers the day after Thanksgiving. We went to my best friends’ house so no leftovers (my in-laws rotate Thanksgiving and Christmas, Florida and Michigan). No snow days here in South Florida, either, so grilling 365. Can’t believe we haven’t grilled in a bit, so no excuses.

Hope you and yours had a great Thanksgiving! We have most of our Christmas stuff up now.

SeanJo

Thanks for sending this in Warren. It shows the beauty of the grill perfectly. You can be as elaborate as you want when tossing some meat on the grill or straight to the point and keep things simple.

I love those who go over the top with their meat as much as I do those who toss a burger on the grill. Well done, there is no offseason in Florida, that's for sure.

Fire Ryan Day talk.

- William M writes:

Good afternoon,

Can’t wait for the meltdown from Ohio State fans calling for Ryan Day to be fired! Please check on Joe to make sure he’s ok. Because Sherrone Moore owns Ohio State and the horsehoe.

SeanJo

That's what happens when you consistently lose to a rival. This was his chance to battle through the shoe polish and beat Michigan. They're not a great team this year, everything was lined up for them.

They beat Michigan, then they get another shot at Oregon in the Big Ten Championship, and who knows what happens in the College Football Playoff if they went in with a Big Ten title.

It wasn’t meant to be and some were already calling for his job during the game. Those calls are only going to get louder. As for Joe, I don’t think he was all that surprised.

Standing Rib Roast

- John from SD sends:

Saved this one from thanksgiving for you. We gave up on turkey 🦃 a couple of years ago and look for alternatives for our thanksgiving dinner. This year, a standing rib roast (bone in prime rib). Phenomenal flavor!

SeanJo

I'm a turkey on Thanksgiving guy, but I know not everyone is. My wife, for instance, prefers ham, so we'll usually go with ham if we're staying home.

If you're going to go with something other than turkey (or ham), you can’t go wrong with prime rib. It looks great. What other alternatives have you gone with since giving up on turkey?

Who else has turned to alternatives to turkey on Thanksgiving?

--------

That's all for the first Sunday in December. I hope everyone had an awesome Thanksgiving. Now we gear up for the sprint to Christmas.

The outdoor Christmas lights were put up on Friday afternoon at the SeanJo house. I'll see everyone next weekend. Until then, keep firing away with anything and everything. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

