Chaos Strikes Again: Syracuse Shocks No. 6 Miami To Create Massive CFP Debate, Clemson Heads To ACC Title Game

A spot in the ACC title game was on the line for Miami today against Syracuse, but it won't be the Hurricanes playing for a conference championship, thanks to the Cuse causing further college football playoff chaos with a 42-38 win.

If you were a Miami fan, a 21-0 lead in the second quarter had to feel great, with some of them most likely already booking their hotel rooms for the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. Hopefully you got ‘trip protection’ and can get a refund, thanks to Syracuse pulling off the biggest comeback in program history.

A recurring theme all season long, the Miami defense once again fell apart, starting in the second quarter, when Syracuse scored two touchdowns, cutting the lead to 21-14 at halftime.

Leading the Cuse down the field, QB Kyle McCord finished the day with 380 yards passing, and 3 touchdowns, making the Miami defense look lethargic for the final 30 minutes.

Just as we've seen in the past two months, Miami was one of those teams that struggled on defense, but had enough with quarterback Cam Ward to overcome a few deficits. It didn’t happen against Georgia Tech, and once again they it short in a shootout, this time in New York against a tough Syracuse offense.

Throwing for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns wasn't enough for Miami QB Cam Ward, as he watched his defense get slashed in the second half for 27 points. At the end of the day, the dam once again broke for the Hurricanes, and they had nobody to blame but themselves.

Miami No Longer Playing For ACC Title, Fate Up To CFP Committee

Heading into the game, Miami controlled its own destiny for an ACC championship, along with the College Football Playoff. Now, the Hurricanes will be sitting at home next week while SMU and Clemson fight for the conference title, and an automatic bid.

Miami fans were obviously not in the mood following the gut-wrenching loss, which will now have to rely on a 12-person committee.

Just like that, everything comes down to what the college football committee thinks of a 2-loss Miami team against a team like South Carolina which has 3-losses, but defeated Clemson on Saturday.

Yes, Clemson still has a chance at the college football playoff, even after losing to the Gamecocks earlier on Saturday.

It's going to be a very nervous week for the Hurricanes, while the politicking will begin immediately.