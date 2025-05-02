The art of saying ‘thank you’ and Screencaps readers who are also navigating the Rec ball waters

— Russian defense contractor attendee Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI writes (when Brandon writes, you should read, those are the rules around here):

Your email about the pilot having gratitude to people who say thank you hit me right in the feels. I travel a lot for work, and I always make it a point to say thank you to the pilots and flight crew when I disembark. 99% of the problems in today's air travel are not a result of the folks guiding that subsonic tube of aluminum through the sky.

Like Launchpad McQuack always said, "a landing you walk away from is a good landing".

Update from my little league team, we are at 11 players, 5 of which haven't played team ball before, and we'll be short my starting catcher for the first two weeks of the season as he recovers from a tonsillectomy (starting catcher == my son).

But the attitude is great and we'll see how they kick things off in a week at opening day. Looks like I got a legit pitcher from a home school family who has only played one year of organized ball, and a second pitcher who could be an all-star or could walk the bases loaded.

In our league we can only throw our kids 2 innings a game, so I'm going 1950s Milwaukee Braves... "Spahn and Sain and pray for rain", only it'll be "4 innings of pain and a time limit we gain". I've got a kid with a birth defect that limits his ability to catch the ball, but we just might be able to turn him into John Kruk at the plate. I'll keep you updated- still interested in a cross state scrimmage with your boys maybe end of June (our season ends on June 21 this year).

You come up here and I'll buy ice cream for both teams at the local ice cream hut, Cap'n Frosty's, after the game.

Kinsey:

Brandon has challenged my rec ball team to a cross-border challenge this summer as a way for our boys to play a game on the road to experience what it's like to go into enemy territory and I love the idea. I just need to get my team organized before committing to a Michigan vs. Ohio battle.

We have a bunch of Saturdays open, so there's a good chance of this becoming a reality. Brandon is just an hour and 20 north of us.

‘Did I get kicked off the Screencaps newsletter mailing list?’

— Scott asks:

Just wanted to let you know that I got the first screencaps newsletter, but I did not get the second one. And yes, I did look through my spam mail. Not sure if it was an error or somehow I got taken off the subscription list.

Kinsey:

Scott, I can guarantee that I didn't kick you off the mailing list. I'll assume there was some sort of glitch. If you don't get the newsletter NEXT WEDNESDAY, then I will be forced to launch an investigation because this could be hurting that 68% (THAT'S YUGE!) OPEN RATE for the Screencaps newsletter.

Get signed up — NOW!!!!. I have Dale Earnhardt content coming in the next newsletter.

Screencaps readers fight back against Costco's stupid $999 chicken coop with DIY projects

I hate to do this to my favorite members'-only big box store, but I also have a duty to my readers to call out Costco for selling so much shit that will clutter up suburbia.

— ‘Sheriff’ John in Houston shares:

Didn't see your article yesterday about the chicken coop. I have raised chickens for several years on our farm and have always just built my coops myself. I tried one of those plastic ones very early on and they aren't worth the money.

They will rust out from the inside and the plastic parts are most likely filled with styrofoam pellets for insulation and will leak all over your land if the plastic is ever punctured (which will happen when the plastic gets brittle). Not worth the money at all. Plus, the plastic ones usually aren't as raccoon proof on the bottom as they need to be and the raccoons can still reach inside and tear the chickens apart (who are often too dumb to stay far enough away).

Attached are some pictures of the latest one I just last month after my old one finally rotted away after four years. Cost me about $400 in new materials and about 4 weekends of labor with my boys (we recycled the wheels and trailer jacks from the last one). Net of chicken food and the eggs we consume ourselves, I'll sell enough eggs from these new chickens to pay off the coop in about a year.

Having extra eggs to sell is nice, but we don't raise them to make (or save) money. We raise them because the eggs are better and most factory hens lead miserable lives. The quality of the eggs from free-range chickens is far beyond any eggs you can buy at the store and the quality of the chickens' lives are better too. Chickens are also just fun to have around.

(But I wouldn't raise them if I didn't live in the country. Chickens in a suburban backyard are a dumb idea.)

— Jim T. in San Diego on coops and more:

Our lot in San Diego County is just over ¼ acre – big for a Southern California suburb – and we can have up to 4 hens on our property per local zoning. We were looking at it a few years ago (until a visit to my sister’s even bigger yard made us realize what 4 backyard chickens smell like), and we found dozens of similar sized coops for under $100 – Amazon has them, the local feed stores, the independent pet store around the corner. That’s crazy …

If Travel Ball Hardo Chris B in Houston doesn’t think Belicheat isn’t embarrassing himself … I mean, c’mon. You don’t see Mick Jagger’s girlfriends taking over his interviews or press conferences, that’s for sure. And, yeah, if the Tar Heels do well, that will solve a lot of this – but here’s the bigger issue: Think of the greatest football coaches of all time: Bill Walsh, Vince Lombardi, heck, Andy Reid. What do their wives look like? Nobody knows and nobody cares – they’re famous for coaching! Belicheat is just mad that the gal he was having the affair with and kinda got stuck with after his wife found out and booted him wouldn’t move out of their tony Cape Cod neighborhood when he dumped her and is trying to prove to her that he can go younger and cuter. But letting a woman your granddaughter’s age jerk your chains in public? When your own players are laughing at you in public, it’s only going to be that much harder to win at a place that isn’t exactly a football power …

When my youngest was playing 10U fast-pitch softball a few years ago, she wanted the infielder’s mask when Coach put her at 2nd base. Most of the girls wore them – a few didn’t want to because they thought they looked "lame." But when one girl took a bad hop to the choppers and got a bloody lip, even those girls wore them after that. I’d rather see additional safety equipment than dumb rules like the no collisions at home plate …

Travel Ball Hardo being a ball hardo

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes on bubble-wrapping kids:

It's a bummer that kid took a ball to the cheek - hopefully just a sweet shiner and maybe a little black eye. Our rec league required full on face masks for teeball and coach pitch, which seemed overkill to me.

My son couldn't unscrew that thing fast enough when it was not required anymore. I never let him have the cheek flap thingy, and holy moly it's hilarious that guy sent you a link for a catcher's chin guard hanging on the back of a batting helmet. Ha!

Does he duct tape bubble wrap around his player also? Let's see what I can come up with here - batter wearing cheek flap & back of neck guard on helmet. Maybe some safety glasses too. Surely they need an elbow guard & an ankle guard too. Oh and don't forget two oven mitts in their back pocket.

Readers react to the fake outrage from the NFL credential chasers over the Shedeur prank call

— L.D. writes:

This may be the worst, woke, virtue-signaling stunt I've seen in a while.

Let's think about this for a moment: Falcons defensive coordinator gets fined $100,000 for his kid pulling a prank phone call.

Howard Stern makes $120 million *annually* for his staff to make prank calls.

A coach gets fined $100,000 for his kid being a kid. Has the NFL ever released how much Andy Reid got fined for his kid maiming a five-year old girl in a drunk driving wreck? So the NFL in its silence condones sons of coaches responsible for inflicting life-altering injuries to children but by God don't you dare make a prank call!

There were other players who were prank-called. Any fines coming from that? We all know that is not happening. Why? None of them have a dad by the name of "Deion."

Kirkland/Costco finally got a beer right & now they're winning awards

— Beer Guy Thomas V. in NC points out that the Kirkland Signature Helles Lager took Silver at the 2025 World Beer Cup, which I guess is a pretty big deal because Beer Guy Thomas V. is a big beer guy and he's indicating this is a big deal.

https://www.worldbeercup.org/winners/current-winners/?utm_source=sfmc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=BA

Kinsey:

Those of you who remember that silver bullet can beer that Kirkland was pushing like 5-7 years ago also remember having to throw out dozens and dozens of beer because of how hard it was to suck down one of those horrendous cold ones.

That's why this award is such a big deal for Kirkland. That old beer was garbage. The new Helles Lager is legit. Grab some this summer. Take the World Beer Cup's word for it.

Are there ‘friends’ at work these days or has that era passed?

This is an interesting question in 2025. Do people still develop friendships with coworkers? As of March, it has been 14 years since I've worked in an office next to another person. During the mid-2010s, I would go to NYC to visit the home office of my employer, but I was running BustedCoverage.com (don't go look, the current owners have destroyed my first Internet project) on my own with very little intervention from the home office.

I would walk in, the Millennials wouldn't even look up. In return, I couldn't wait until they were unemployed. They couldn't wait for me to leave. I felt the same about them. Yes, there were certain coworkers I'm still connected to these days, but not many.

How is it out there these days? Is it possible to be friends with coworkers or is it as bad as the Internet makes it out to be? Do you just keep your head down or are there moments where humanity wins out and everyone lets their guard down?

Do groups of people still get together to go get a post-work beer or is that too dangerous?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

This woman is an absolute nightmare and the exact woman who goes and buys that shit at Costco like the $999 chicken coop

4,000 emails?

Have any of you pulled a Meghan Markle and left behind 4,000 emails for your kids to read when they turn 18? I have news for Meg. The kids are going to use an AI app to give them a cliff-notes version of what mom was writing all those years.

Mike T. fights back against the emailer who warned him about burning lumber and burning it on a wood deck in the Pacific Northwest

— Mike T. is still alive and responds by saying he was burning #2 stamp 2X4s:

Never burned pressure-treated wood



Open fire wooden deck, we’re on the Washington coast I don’t think a blowtorch could start a fire here

Thanks for your service!

https://www.google.com/search?q=%232+stamp+2%2F4+lumber&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :