Paige Spiranac Wants You To Pick Which Outfit She Should Wear, Kelly Stafford Complains & Clay's HS Photos

Plus: Matthew Stafford is frustrated with his wife complaining about her life flying across the country in first class.

Let's get the weekend rolling with a variety of topics on my mind this morning

The nation's longest HS football winning streak was in big danger last night, but Marion Local (OH) survived — its only touchdown came on a kickoff return — and ran its streak to 74 games with a 7-6 win over Coldwater in what was pretty much a state championship game. Now Marion Local will win out and take another state title in D-VII. As for Coldwater, it will likely end up in the state championship game in D-VI. If Marion Local can win out and then keep it going next year, we're looking at a possible run at a top-five winning streak in high school football history. 83 wins will get them to 5th place all-time.

What happened to the daredevils who were willing to jump 14 buses in the Kings Island parking lot? We went from Evel to Joe Rogan asking people to eat bull testicles.Were you watching 50 years ago today?

We can all agree that Lenny Dykstra is a Grade-A scumbag, but he's capable of dumping out funny tweets from time to time. Friday was one of those days. This is how you lean into the NBA gambling drama and make a personalized tweet. Well done.

I was making my normal rounds on a Twitter list called "Beer & BBQ" when I came across what might be the biggest pumpkin spice violation I've ever seen. The guy who posted this photo swears its real. Do we have a reader who's willing to admit he/she has had pumpkin spice brats? Tell me what made you do something so wrong for society.

Mrs. Screencaps and I were scrolling through YouTubeTV last night when I landed on the 2004 classic "Dodgeball" on MTV and it ended up being a perfect Friday night even though it was the clean version. They even blurred out this middle finger.

After Dodgeball, we watched half of "Step Brothers" before she called it a night. I haven't laughed like that watching TV in a long time. As a bonus, MTV was only running like 90 seconds of commercials per stretch instead of what always felt like at least three minutes of commercials during movies.

Friday night in the basement made it clear why bars are dying. I had Dodgeball on one TV. The World Series on another. And college football on the bartop TV. I had a full fridge. Snacks for all of us. Great sound. Mrs. Screencaps was all comfortable in her couch recliner. The temp was perfect. Even the humidity level was perfect because I dialed in the dehumidifier. It's no wonder people aren't leaving their houses on Friday nights. I was too comfortable.

Screencaps readers are FURIOUS with Lee D. in Tampa taking a shot at Paige Spiranac and calling her ordinary

— Fitness Rick was fired up Friday:

Lee’s take on Paige is as bad as SAS’s take on the NBA and Trump. I’m from southeastern Virginia and I know hotness when I see it. Paige has the "it" factor. She’s a smoke show with a helluva golf game. She has curves for days and a face made for TV.

I’ll give you Vonn and Swift.

Both are average with talents that make them relevant.

I welcome Lee D’eeeeeznutz to come to Virginia Beach and see for himself the high quality hotties we have roaming in the wild.

— Harvey D. in the 419 SHOT OFF an email:

S**t talking about Paige views ample upper hemisphere! SHAME, SHAME, SHAME!! I do believe she has cursed the fact that they are what the Boobie God's have blessed her with. Not bolt ons!

Hotter golf Instas than her? Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! "Horseface"? WTF? Stop it! Get some help! You need it.

Louisville is like every other downtown tourist trap. We keep it nice where the money is spent, other than that fend for yourself. Downtown Toledo, looking at you too! Prove me wrong.

The Salem Ave. reference got me. I remember the mall. It has become a warzone. Sad. Dayton was awesome(check local listings) in the 80s/early 90s. Good place to have a good time. Makes me shake my head. Maybe they will right the ship. Doubt it.

Anywhoo, Go Wacko for Flacco! The Bungles may be a spoiler for a team or two. The lost decades, were proceeded by a SuperBowl appearance, for the love of all that is Holy, please do not let history repeat itself!

— CB was also fired up:

Also, Lee D., while a fellow Floridian, is absolutely nuts if he thinks Paige is anything other than hot. I’ll agree with him that Sydney Thomas is a beautiful woman (perhaps an understatement), Paige is definitely beautiful as well. You can argue that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but in this case Lee may want to get his eyes checked.

Thought I’d share a few pictures of my little slice of paradise here in NE FL. One for the sunset crowd and the others are just for fun…The first one is what our backyard looks like on a normal day (yes, the deer are a fairly normal part of scenery) and the other is from 2 weeks ago. We get a bit of water in the yard from time to time.

Guys, we have to have a chat over how many of you are falling for AI news stories on Facebook

Just last week, my own mother was telling me about some ridiculous story on Facebook and she kept going on about it. I had to remind her that we have entered a period where Facebook scumbags are creating fake AI news stories to trigger engagement which is triggering payments from Facebook for that engagement.

Today, I went though the emails and Bill C. sent me some ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’ post and it was a clearly AI-generated mugshot with some story about a college girl being arrested.

I'm begging Gen Xers to be on high alert for our parents falling for this bullshit. We have to be on the front line. Make sure your parents aren't falling victim.

Did Josie violate flag protocol?

Like I said, if a majority of you guys are triggered by Josie draping and modeling the flag, I will ban her ass from ever appearing in Screencaps ever again. I will tell SeanJo he'll be fired if he lets her anywhere near this column.

— Scott says:

I'm responding to the question about flag protocol in today's Screencaps.

I don't really think she's breaking protocol unless the flag is on the ground.

And g-d bless that flag for having the blessing of having Josiee rolling all over it.

— CB doesn't want Josie banned, but he wants her to know how to respect the flag while doing photoshoots:

Been a minute since I’ve written, but the Friday column got my attention. You asked about the Flag protocol and I have your answer. Short version, she violated protocol. Longer version, she violated protocol by draping the flag and having the union down. This is straight from the U.S. Flag Code:

§8. Respect for flag

No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing. Regimental colors, State flags, and organization or institutional flags are to be dipped as a mark of honor.

(a) The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

(b) The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.

(c) The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free, except as may be necessary in limited circumstances and done in a respectful manner as part of a military or patriotic observance.

I can see making an argument that section (b) is questionable in this particular case, but section (a) is pretty clear. In the picture, the union is definitely down and to the right. I see this as a teachable moment and instead of banning her, perhaps she could be educated on the proper way to display the flag and then grace her audience with a better version of the photo in question…just a thought.

— Tyler V. echoes CB's message. He doesn't want her to be banned, but…:

Regarding Josie, I think the best action is for her to be educated in proper flag etiquette so she can reappear...frequently. Otherwise she'll continue making the same mistakes. It's all about making her a better American!

— Fitness Rick says cut Josie some slack::

I respect the pics. Looks like she’s on fire for our country. The flag bikini, the boots and the cowboy hat. It all screams…America baby!! Take a look at the freak show videos of the unf--kables at the "No Kings" rallies and watch them disrespect our awesome flag. I’m all on Josie’s side vs. the unf--kables.

— Gary from North Carolina checks in:

I am a veteran and have a great respect for the flag (so much so that I believe those that burn it should receive the same treatment) and I do believe that she violated protocol, but many people do especially when worn as clothing although I do appreciate the visual.

The VFW has a list of special rules for displaying the flag.

Do not let the flag touch the ground.

Do not fly flag upside down unless there is an emergency.

Do not carry the flag flat, or carry things in it.

Do not use the flag as clothing.

Do not store the flag where it can get dirty.

Do not use it as a cover.

Do not fasten it or tie it back. Always allow it to fall free.

Do not draw on, or otherwise mark the flag.

Eating alone IS HEAVEN like Joe Flacco said it is once you get it dialed in, Screencaps reader attests

— Todd knows eating alone on the road:

Well, we’ve made it from North Idaho to Arizona for the winter. No snow for this GenX’er.

As for eating by yourself, I thought I’d add to the conversation. I spent the last 30+ years as a traveling salesman and/or sales manager and have spent a lot of time eating in restaurants alone.

First, the traveling part. When I was a young traveling salesman, I thought I had the world by the short curly’s. Traveling was awesome. Expense accounts even better! Pretty cool getting on that airplane and checking into that nice hotel. Well, if you’re normal, that lasts about three months, then the reality of living this lifestyle sets in. The road grinds you hard. The only way to win is to have the discipline to grind back harder. Then, at some point it becomes your friend. Traveling becomes comfortable, but never as comfortable as being at home, specially once you’re married and have kids. Hard to coach that youth sports team from hairy armpit Wyoming. Even so, the highlight of traveling for work...is the money, who am I kidding, but a close second, is having the adventure of eating solo nightly.

Eating alone was definitely heaven. Each night on the road offers amazing potential. There is always a solo spot at the bar, even in the best, nicest places, the bar is always open seating. You tend to meet the most interesting people and workers sitting solo at the bar. I’ve dined with political dignitaries, 90 year old retired cabaret’ singers and pretty much every character in between. My strategy was always to ask good questions and listen to the answers. People love to tell their stories - I wish I had had the foresight to keep a journal. The stories that these people told could fill several novels and definitely entertained me along the way.

Now, retired and not traveling for work has its perks too (pretty nice to eat with the wifer and kids regularly) don’t get me wrong, but please put me solidly in the eating alone is heaven column!

Damn Mariners broke our hearts - Go Blue Jays!!!!

The English are starting to hear about Thursday Night Mowing League

— Tim G. in the 419 sent in a nice email:

Finally got enough rain in Allen County, Ohio, to get a chilly mow in on Thursday. Was a brisk 50 degrees as mow time. Trimmed the grass down to 4.25" for winter.



Also picked up a new member of the TNML from Surlingham, England! He was with our Men’s Soccer team in Greece in August. Welcome to the league Paul!

Here's Paul in England showing off his stripes:

#######################

That is all for this Saturday morning. For the first time in a long time, we don't have anything on our schedule. No cross country. No rec soccer. Nowhere to go. We have a wide open Saturday to get things done like new light switches, new light fixtures and I need to go get new furnace filters.

It's time to get the weekend started. Go have a great one.

