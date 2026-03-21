Paige Spiranac Wants To Know How Your Bracket Is Doing, Florida Fans Are Swole & Bob Barker's Chuck Connection

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On the loss of Chuck Norris

— Phil in Florida says:

With the loss of both Hulk Hogan and Chuck Norris in a years time, either Tom Cruise and Ric Flair have teamed up and somehow are taking out bigger stars that could kick their ass, or some Mortal Kombat style tournament in the afterlife is about to happen and our mightiest warriors are being recruited.

Do we protect Jackie Chan, JVD, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan from Scientology and the dirtiest player in the game, or do we allow our heroes to protect us from a threat we don’t understand?



Screencaps readers help Ryan C. who is about to become a 9-10U head coach for the first time

— Cord in Athens, GA replies:

Your response to Ryan C regarding baseball coaching tips was great! I spent the better part of 20 years coaching my 3 boys in baseball, basketball, and football. I started when my oldest was only 4 and retired when my youngest quit playing in 8th grade. Most of my time coaching baseball was spent coaching rec ball in the spring and All Stars for 6 weeks in the summer. Best years of my life!

Some of my most talented teams "on paper" ended up with a dismal record or underperformed while some of my most successful teams that won a championship were a rag tag bunch that were gritty or willing to put in extra work at home. Those teams were the most memorable!

Here are a few tips that will really make a difference…. One thing I always emphasized before and during the season was the importance of the boys practicing daily at home even if it was for 15 minutes. Throw a ball with your parents or against a wall or on the roof, hit wiffle balls or soft ping pong type balls in the yard or garage off a tee. I would send emails to the parents each week reminding them to practice with their kids or encourage their kids to practice by themselves. I could always tell who was putting in the work on the side as those kids were the ones who always improved during the season and had success on the field. I provided tips or drills to the parents and showed those who had no idea what I was talking about how to help their kids practice.

The other tip I would share is the importance of writing out a schedule for each practice. Have your players show up 10 min early for each practice to warm up. Run your drills for a specific amount of time each practice. Change the practice plans as needed during the season to work on certain things. Stick to your practice schedule and you will be amazed at the results.

The final coaching tip I would provide is to work on developing the players social skills. I always made it a point to ‘teach’ each player how to shake hands correctly. Firm grip and look the other person in the eyes. This is something a lot of parents never teach so I took it upon myself to make sure each player on my teams learned how to shake hands properly! Nothing worse than an adult with a ‘ dead fish’ handshake and none of my former players will be guilty of that.

Good luck to all that have committed to coaching kids in baseball this spring!

— Tom suggests:

Hope all is well. Huge proponent of Rec Ball. Idea if y’all do all-star team. Surprise the kids with a "no parents, no coaches, no fans" sandlot game. If they’re 10 and up, they can handle. Parents drop them off, one or two coaches there in the background for security purposes (no coaching allowed). Throw a bunch of balls, bats, equipment on the field, tell them to pick teams, then leave them the hell alone and let ‘em play.

— Louie in Savannah adds:

I wanted to add a couple of extra tips for coaching 10 U ball. I am no expert but I am in my fourth year in a row coaching 10 U Rec and my eighth year overall coaching as either a head coach or assistant in rec and travel ball (I know I know ...) We have been at it for Rec season down here since mid-February, and of course travel is just about year round.

I am a huge fan of the relay races around the bases. We do them a couple of times during practice to keep the boys engaged and burning off steam. If you have a boy on the team that enjoys playing catcher, encourage it for sure. A good catcher keeps the game moving and will save you runs. If you have a couple of boys that enjoy it, even better.

If you can devote one coach or dad to just work with the catcher(s) each practice, that will pay dividends. Along those lines, don't be afraid to let some dads (or moms) help with practice. Make it clear that the coaches are in charge but more assistants to run drills on the field means more reps for the boys. With this age group, they can not have too much fundamentals.

Stations with fielding grounders and catching pop flys are necessary, have them field them, field them, and field them some more. If you can swap them back and forth after a few minutes to keep it fresh even better. One drill I also like is to have a group in right field, a second baseman, and a shortstop. Coach stands at the plate with a boy in the batter's box.

Coach hits a ball to right field and "batter" runs. Stress the importance of keeping the ball in front of the outfielder if he can't catch it. Get the ball in as fast as possible, hopefully to SS covering second, if not to the cutoff man. Try to hold the runner to a single if the ball isn't caught. Boys start in line in right field, then move to 2B, then SS, then to batter's box after each play.

After they base run, head to back of the line in RF. For fun to end practice, do the drill where you stand a bat up at home plate and see if one of the boys can knock it over with a throw from right field. Ice cream for the whole team if someone can do it.

‘View from my office’

— Tim T. wins the week:

Cosmic Baseball at the Ballpark for a 3 game series. Between the Blacklights and the Laser Show, I was flashing back to that Deep Purple concert I attended back in ‘73.

Leave Jamal alone, he's rich

— Dale responds to the Jamal Mashburn Watch:

When you have F you money, you wear anything that you want.

Former NBA All-Star Jamal Mashburn has built a massive business empire, owning over 100 franchise businesses as of 2026, including 40 Papa John's, 38 Outback Steakhouses, and 3 Dunkin' Donuts locations. He also owns multiple car dealerships (Toyota/Lexus) in Kentucky and invests in real estate, thoroughbred racing, and startups.

Kinsey:

Jamal mixed it up last night and went with a collared shirt.

— Shane B. emails:

Been a minute. Glad to have been with this community since the beginning. I appreciated you bringing up the Jamal Mashburn attire. I was wondering if Charles Barkley and his wardrobe team are aware he has lost weight and may need his jackets adjusted.

— Alex in NC on March Madness studio shows:

Is there any bigger divide than that between the 2 studio teams CBS has for the NCAA tourney? Can we please just have Barkley and the NBA team all the time?

They are heads and shoulders above the Seth Davis Team. Jamal Mashburn is awful and I am so tired of Bruce Pearl, he has ZERO credibility anymore after his sad campaign to get his kid in the tourney.

Just give me Barkley and the boys, if only there was an option to choose which team you want. For now, I will just flip channels till I get them. Does anyone enjoy that group of schmoes??

I've made it to Day 3 of the March Madness survivor pool

Today's pick: Arkansas

There are 208 entries left out of 375. Most guys used Arkansas in the first round, so I'm hoping for a comfortable win over High Point and for the others to get desperate and start using their #2s and #3s to survive.

It's not the year of Cinderellas. Let's keep it that way.

Perrysburg produced a pair of wrestling All-Americans last night

Just a week after the local high school won the state wrestling title, the school's first male state championship, and ended St. Edward's 10-year state championship run, Perrysburg's Blaze brothers produced another first in town history.

— Dave D. provided an update from Friday night in Cleveland at the NCAA wrestling national championships:

Sorry Joe, both your boys did not make it to the finals – but, at a minimum they will be all Americans. Joey was in the finals last year as a freshman, so he has two more years to get the trophy and Marcus has three years both are outstanding young men. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Joey transfer to PSU as PSU are the wrestling equivalent of the Yankee’s for the last decade. Today will determine where they stand on the podium. I see a good future for both of them and I’m sure we’ll see them in many epic matches in the future.

Kinsey:

This town I now call home has produced the following sports legends:

Jim Leyland Jerry Glanville Joey Blaze Marcus Blaze

Jim and John Harbaugh lived here as babies when Jack Harbaugh was an assistant at our high school, but I don't claim the Harbaughs. That's for the local TV stations to do. Not me. You had to actually put on the black and gold to be local sports legends.

Anderson Cooper with his tie loosened like he's been reporting on a war for 12 hours is killing me

CNN went all-in with this new podcasting look that some market researcher told them would draw in 30-ish Millennials.

LSU fan is FURIOUS with Dawgs fan

— Joe M. is bringing some SEC on SEC violence to Screencaps. Here's his message to Eddie from Acworth and his seat reclining antics:

I’m trying to limit the four letter words I want to use for this dumbass. Why are you told to not recline your seat until cruise altitude, and as soon as descent starts? So if there is an emergency, you don’t f*ck up the egress route of the people in your row. It’s the same reason his hobo kit of crap needs to go completely underneath the seat in front of him.

Once it is safe, recline away. I don’t believe the recline in coach is really worth it, even on 12+ hour flights. I only recline if it’s in a lay flat in business class, which I’m sure Eddie has probably never even seen.

Eddie is an a-hole.

Here's one way to deal with people who can't park

— Scott in Rocky Point checks in:

When I came across a car that parked "stupidly" I would take the time to write them a simple "Jackhole Parking" note on a piece of paper. Then I printed out fliers to put on their windshields. Then I realized I had too much time on my hands, but it does burn me when I see someone park like a...yep, a jackhole. Attached is a PDF for your readers to print out and have them in their cars to spread the kind word to our ill parking brethren.

How much sleep are you getting?

Pew Research went out and got the numbers. Is this true for you?

I'm definitely not getting nearly nine hours of sleep like men in their 40s claim they're getting. I don't believe that number for a second. You're telling me men in their 40s go to bed at 9:30 and get up at six for work? No way. I don't believe it.

And it also makes me wonder how so many people used to stay up to watch Johnny Carson. I know in Ohio, Carson was on at 11:30. Were people really staying up on Tuesday nights to watch Johnny and then getting up for work in the morning?

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Now that's a great edition of Saturday Screencaps. The Saturday editions just keep getting better and better. I'm more relaxed on Saturday mornings. I sleep in. I know I don't have Zoom meetings today. My weekend starts after I hit publish.

It's all so refreshing and probably why these editions keep becoming bigger and bigger parties by the week.

Have a great weekend. I have a handrail to install going down the basement stairs and then it's time to watch March Madness.

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