Paige Spiranac Up Close & Personal To Start 2025, Grace Charis In Slow Motion & A Tom Brady Ravens Jersey

There are still two Playoff spots up for grabs in Week 18

Most of the NFL Playoff picture has been painted. Except for the No. 7 spot in the AFC and the No. 4 spot in the NFC. Those spots are still available heading into play on Sunday.

On the NFC side of things, the South Division is still undetermined.

The Buccaneers and Falcons are still alive. If Tampa Bay wins on Sunday, they're in. If they lose and the Falcons win, they're going to Cabo early.

The AFC has three teams still trying to nail down that final Wild Card spot. The Broncos, Bengals, and Dolphins have a shot depending on how Week 18 plays out.

If the Broncos, who have lost two straight, beat the Chiefs, who are resting players and starting Carson Wentz, they're in. If Denver loses, it keeps the door open for the Bengals and Dolphins.

The Bengals did their job on Saturday night when they went on the road to Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers for their fifth straight win. They need the Broncos and Dolphins to lose to make the playoffs.

If Denver loses and the Dolphins, who will likely be without Tua Tagovailoa, win, then Miami is in. There's a lot to keep an eye on with rest, injuries, and a Bengals team waiting for a shot at the postseason.

I think the Bucs are going to take care of business and win the NFC South. Over on the AFC side of things, I'd love nothing more than to see the Bengals get in.

Give us a Broncos and Dolphins loss and a red-hot Bengals team nobody will want to face in the playoffs making it. That would be fun to see.

They could be one of the best 9-8 teams ever and not make the playoffs. Let's hope the football gods put the wild back in the Wild Card. Let's see what the Cincinnati Bengals can do.

Man who got naked then jumped in a Bass Pro Shop aquarium receives a plea deal

Remember the Alabama man who got naked at a Bass Pro Shop then jumped into the aquarium before knocking himself out? Well, the now 43-year-old has reached a plea deal for his stunt from a year ago.

You would have thought having his tiny package all over the internet was enough of a punishment for George Owens. I certainly did. But the authorities didn't.

They pursued charges against him and on Friday, The Smoking Gun reported that Owens had struck a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to several class A misdemeanors, including public lewdness, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

He was also accepted into a pretrial diversion program that could ultimately result in the dismissal of charges.

Last January, Owens intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a light pole outside the Bass Pro Shop in Leeds, Alabama with his wife and six-year-old son inside.

He then took off all his clothes and ran into the store where he jumped into the aquarium where he yelled at customers and police. After all that, he fought with officers who were handcuffing him, kicking one of them in the testicles.

After initially claiming he took a lot of drugs, Owens would later say his naked adventure through the Bass Pro Shop was due to "religious reasons."

There's nothing like a happy ending to a story that had a bit of a troublesome beginning.

Forget watching the ball drop to ring in the New Year

I was up on New Year's Eve and didn’t bother putting on one of the several channels broadcasting the ball drop in New York. Good for you if you're still tuning in to watch a ball slowly go down a pole as the final few seconds of one year tick away.

I'm not going to knock it, by all means, continue to enjoy it if that's your thing. I haven’t watched it in real time in a few years. Most of the time, my wife doesn’t even stay awake. By the time midnight rolls around, she's an hour or more into her sleep.

I did come across a new way of enjoying the joys of welcoming a new year. I don’t know where this is, but they need a livestream of this reset of the "smoking deaths this year" billboard so others not near it can ring in the New Year in a much more electric fashion than watching a ball drop.

This is how you provide some hope for the next twelve months. Wipe the slate clean, we're starting at zero with a fresh outlook. You can feel the excitement and energy in the air.

Now you're ready to knock a few back and even have a few smokes while you’re at it. Anything is possible. It's a new day, it's a new year, and you don’t have to participate in the old ball drop.

I can’t wait to ring in 2026 with a smoking deaths billboard reset.

Waffle House

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

You gave away the ending when you paired [Bar] and [Waffle House] in your headline, Seanie! Lol.

Shocking.

Cheers

SeanJo

I knew with a wild Waffle House brawl that you just can’t help but watch, even when you give away the ending in the headline. They're almost always that good.

Throw in Christmas Eve on top of this one and it was a reminder of how special the holidays truly are.

CFP

- John from SD sends:

I don’t understand the complaints about the CFP, teams that are prepared are winning. Deal with it sec, obviously the sec isn’t prepared to deal with open competition.

Keep up the great work on the weekend!

SeanJo

I don’t get all the complaining either. Let's see how it plays out. They're going to make some changes to it, that's how it goes, but those conversations need to be had after all is said and done.

I'll only complain if Ohio State wins it all, and there’s a good chance that will happen. But that will be after all is said and done when complaints, if there are any, should be filed.

--------

That's all for this Sunday's edition. I'm in recovery mode after I spent part of Friday taking down the outdoor Christmas decorations and then most of the day Saturday tackling the inside.

We're a put them up early family, but that first chance after the New Year arrives, they come down. We're not a keep the decorations up until February type of family and I hope you're not either.

Anyway, keep warm out there, enjoy football, and I'll see you next week. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

