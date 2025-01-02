Dispute At Alabama Bar Leads To Wild Christmas Eve Waffle House Brawl

There are many ways to spend the holidays. You can do so quietly at home with family and friends, or you can choose to hit up the local bar for a few drinks and a brawl.

A couple of groups of people in Alabama went the drinks at a local bar, followed by a brawl at a Waffle House route, to celebrate Christmas this year. Now police in Daphne, Alabama are looking for them.

The wild brawl took place in the early morning hours on Christmas Eve, according to Daphne police Lt. Jason Lazzari. Officers responded to the call, but by the time they arrived, many involved were gone.

"Obviously, tensions were a little bit high," Lazzari said, reports WKRG. "A lot of them had scattered by [the time police arrived]."

As you might expect from a wild Christmas Eve Waffle House brawl, several videos of the fight ended up on social media. Detectives used the gifts on social media to try to identify those involved.

"We’re working on a few names that we’ve got that we’re trying to pin down and verify," Lazzari said.

Charges could be coming if any of the Waffle House brawlers end up arrested

The police department doesn’t know for sure what started the fight between the two groups of people, but they do say it all started at a local bar. And that the two groups knew each other, although they're not sure how.

"Typically, whenever alcohol is involved, things can escalate even amongst friends or acquaintances," Lazzari said.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made. If the police do start to piece the whole thing together, the Waffle House brawlers could face disorderly conduct charges.

If nothing ever comes of the investigation, we'll always have this footage, which proves that there are many ways to celebrate Christmas.

One morning you're rolling around on the floor of a Waffle House punching someone in the face and pulling their hair. The next morning you're sipping coffee and opening presents with your family.