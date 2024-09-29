Paige Spiranac Teases Halloween Content As Red Hot Swing Doctor, Hooters Sarah Is Miss January & Bama Holds On

The couches are on fire in Lexington

What a day of college football. A couple of Top 10 teams fell to unranked opponents, then insanity in Tuscaloosa as Alabama almost blew a game that they jumped out to a huge lead in.

We had a crowd-surfing coach and couches being set on fire. What more could you ask for with so much season left to be played? That's a full Saturday in anyone's book.

Let's start things out in Utah where the Arizona Wildcats paid a visit to the No. 10 Utes and held the home team to just 10 points while putting up 23 of their own.

Apparently not a couch burning worthy win for the Wildcats, but an upset of a Top 10 team nonetheless. Speaking of couch burning, Kentucky's trip to "the Sip" to face No. 6 Ole Miss would result in a couple of them being sacrificed.

A couple of weeks after a one-point loss to No. 2 Georgia, Mark Stoops and the Wildcats took down the No. 6 Rebels in Oxford. A missed game-tying field goal with less than a minute left in the game sealed the win for Kentucky.

Stoops was crowd-surfing in the locker room after the win and there were alleged reports of couch burning taking place in Lexington. That's making the most of a trip to the Sip.

Then came the game of the week. No. 2 Georgia made the trip to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama and after looking like the game was going to be a disaster for the Bulldogs, they overcame a 28-0 deficit to take the lead.

I had the game up on the quad multi-view while watching No. 9 Penn State play with their food before putting away No. 19 Illinois. Those were the two games I focused on, but I also had SMU destroying Florida State and No. 14 LSU walking all over South Alabama.

Those last two games were just to make sure I never saw my entire screen filled up with commercials. The fun in Alabama was too entertaining to really look away from. What a college football game from start to finish.

Bama jumped out to a 28-0 lead, then blew that lead. Georgia somehow managed to claw back and take the lead, but the lead lasted all of, I think, 13 seconds.

The Crimson Tide weren't going to lose that game, not with an awesome 17-year-old receiver by the name of Ryan Williams. He's an incredible athlete and finished the 41-34 win with 6 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown, the game winning touchdown.

So close yet so far away

Grilling

- Chris B JCTN writes:

Sean Jo,

Sunday Screencaps is becoming a real sausagefest (pun intended-no complaints). I had time to write in as my meat marinates and the wife and kids put up fall decorations on the first day of fall. I wanted to say that I’m all in with the dude from WNC who grills in the snow. I’ve accepted the challenge and I will email as soon as we get some flurries in East Tennessee. My grill is never closed. I don’t have an off-season. It got me thinking. I know Kinsey pioneered #respectsummer. Maybe you should start #respectgrilling, #grillinsnow or some name that captures the spirit.

Now the meat- Friday my wife wanted me to take her out for dinner. Then she remembered that we had some bacon wrapped filets in the fridge. I threw some taters in cast iron and sautéed some green beans with bacon and Parmesan inside on the stove. It was every bit as good as a restaurant and way cheaper.

SeanJo

I love it. I hope all is well after the storm that moved through this week. The no off-season crowd is growing. It's great to see.

Grills all over the Screencaps community have remained fired up, and grilling season might just be a year-round thing for this group.

There won't be any complaints here if folks are slapping some meat on in the snow. Let the sausagefest, that is Sunday Screencaps, continue!

More football grilling meat content.

- Homebrew Bill:

SeanJo

No surprise here that Homebrew Bill's grill is still going. He was one of the more active grillers throughout the summer and if this is any indication, it looks like his grill isn't about to get a break through the fall.

You love to see it. Keep the meat coming, Bill.

More from the Grill

- Tony writes:

Hey SeanJo

Between weather and weekend commitments, I'm finally back on the grill (#respectsummer). I did 4 racks total over the weekend, and they turned out GREAT (if I do say so myself) – shared some with a coworker, and he can back me up. 🙂

The dry rub is my own concoction. I coat the ribs liberally, wrap in foil, then put them in the over for around 4 hours at 225. I let them rest for a ½ hour or so then finish them on the grill for 30-45 minutes, coating lightly with some BBQ sauce to let them smoke/glaze a little. I've got it pretty muck dialed in at this point where they come out consistently awesome.

Hopefully, I'll get it fired up again over the next few days, so I can send in some more pics.

Keep up the good work!!

Tony

Beer and Cheese Brats

Hey SeanJo

Part 2 off the grill for this week. Here we have a combination of Beer Brats and Cheese Brats. I think I nailed these – the skin was firm and crisp, and they popped with juice when you bit into them. By the end of the night, there was only one left to put in the fridge.

If the weather holds, I've got a pack of chicken to throw on this weekend.

Tony

SeanJo

Great job here Tony. The racks and the brats look great. From the sound of it, you definitely nailed the brats. Keep the grilling content coming. There's a group of year round folks that aren’t going to let a little cold weather slow them down.

charger girl was right

For those who may have missed it, there was a debate last week on the internet over a dispute between two passengers on a delayed flight over a charger.

A man had apparently left the charger on a plane that passengers were told to deplane and remove all of their belongings. A woman found the charger and picked it up.

As passengers get back on the plane, the man confronts her and accuses her of stealing the charger. Read it here.

- T Wiz writes:

Had she kept walking that charger would have been taken or thrown away by the cleaning crew. So no matter what her intentions were, steal or return the charger, he wouldn't have gotten it back had she not taken it.

They told the passengers to take all of their belongings with them. He should have asked if she had it and if she said yes, ask for it back. If she gave it back without an argument...the proper words there are "thank you for taking it so they weren't thrown away or put in the lost and found that does not exist."

SeanJo

Thanks for the response T Wiz. I agree and, under normal circumstances, I would have sided with her. The guy has an insanely over the top response to leaving his charger on a plane and having someone pick it up.

That said, I couldn't take her side because she was flying with her cat. I stand by that.

---------

That's it for this Sunday. I hope you're rooting for a team that isn't win-less like I am. Andy Dalton came, he saw, he kicked ass in Vegas last weekend.

Can he do it again? We shall see. His former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, are in town, and they're one of the teams without a win through three weeks.

Even if Dalton is unable to take down the Bengals, he'll be much more competent than the quarterback play that Panthers fans have had to witness over the last year plus. That's all that can be asked for.

Keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

