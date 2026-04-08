Paige Spiranac Sucks Down A Cold Beer (Green Cup) At The Masters, Russini Memes & A McDonald's Crossword Date

Paige Spiranac took advantage of Augusta National's camera policy on Tuesday at The Masters.

My response to the Diana Russini and Mike Vrabel drama

Sitting in the pool and hot tub is one thing. Diana's hand on Mike's hip as he wraps his arms around her neck is another thing. But the interlocked hands like they're dancing the night away is another.

As you know, I'm a BIG Innocent Until Proven Guilty guy, but the interlocked hands are a whole other level. Defensive backs get flagged for a spot foul if they make that much contact with a wide receiver down the field.

I had Mrs. Screencaps look at the photos and asked for her analysis.

"That's something," she said.

That's true. It's something.

Look, I know Big Js go to extremes to get information out of NFL coaches, but this is, shall we say, a rather unique way of going about it. According to both camps, they're just friends and this is how friends get together in the offseason.

Will the finger locking be the smoking gun of something nefarious? Did the NY Post hold back content that will blow the lid off this one and turn this into the NFL media story of the decade? Did Vrabel plant stories via a relationship with Russini?

And who is the photographer who sniffed out this content?

This is the old-school Internet content that I love. In fact, I did a search in my emails for Russini, and, oh boy, I'd forgotten about some of the messages around 2012-2015.

Anyway, we'll just have to see where this goes.

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Masters content

— Jason M. emails:

First off, thank you for the column and content. I am a proud member of the TNML, Pitboss smoking, IPA drinking, and a God-fearing lover of America. I am sending you this as I am super blessed as I was invited to the Masters Saturday and Sunday. I got literal chills typing that.

A couple of topics that jump into my head:

Need to figure out my gift shop strategy as I gotta load up for friends and family and a little something to add to my outdoor bar project, the Tin Roof Saloon.

Go early, drop the merch back in the car?

Buy at the end of the day?

Just wing it?

Is it possible to arrange a meet-up for fellow attending TNML fans? Group photo of a beer cheers?

Insider tips on navigating the crowds? Best spots to set up camp?

Is it OK if I try to take home a divot to add to the lawn?

What day should I sport the TNML T-shirt? Could it be a no-brainer like Tiger's Sunday red?

Kinsey:

My advice, but remember, I've only been there on a Tuesday.

Get there early. I recommend parking and entering near the South Gate. It's going to have you near all the action at the end of the day Get into the merch shop ASAP. You're going to need a Masters chair ($30 or so) to reserve your spot on the course. Will you get a prime spot behind the 16th green? I'm not sure. My guess is it will be difficult unless you're one of the first people into the merch shop. Still, get your chair, buy your gnome, if they're still available. The key in my mind is to get the chair to a spot ASAP. The South Gate allows you great access to 15 & 16 and Amen Corner isn't a bad walk from where you'll be. Take a business card or something to identify your chair. The locals might sit in your chair until you come back, but they'll get up. The piece of identification will just help you remember where you were at in a sea of people. After that, then if you really need to take your stuff back to the car, get that done. Walk, walk, walk. Take it all in. Grab food. Walk. Grab more food, walk. Grab a beer, keep walking. Canoe Kirk and I enjoyed the tee box on No. 7. Short walk from our chairs behind No. 16. The tee box is kinda secluded back in the woods and there's a food barn right next to it. Another great thing is how tight the tee box area is. You'll be right up on the action. Do not wear a TNML T-shirt to the tournament, please. Be a gentleman and wear a collar. Do not take home a piece of the turf. You'll probably get arrested and banned for life. It's not worth it. Slow down, take it all in, smell the fresh Georgia air, suck down a few beers, keep your green cups and protect them when you get home because friends will try to steal them.

Is the SEC now just a baseball conference?

— Jim T. in San Diego takes a swipe at SEC fans:

Now that the SEC is firmly established as a baseball conference, much as the Big East and West Coast Conference are basketball leagues, can we stop in its tracks this nonsense of pretending the SEC should get to call the shots on collegiate sports? The SEC is a power the way Russia is: big talk about past glories. The obvious truth now is that the B1G 10 is the U.S.A. of college sports - a unipolar power that stands alone, with resources that dwarf what any of its would-be competitors can marshal. At this point, the SEC is reduced to yelling "Me too! Me Too!" when talk of consolidating football playoffs or March Madness comes up ... although

It won't surprise me to see the SEC move to have the CWS moved out of Omaha to Raleigh to make it easier for their fans to see their teams have a shot at a championship ...

— Lee D. in Tampa writes:

Your line about how you hope the Big Ten fan bases don't turn into SEC fan bases and cheer for a school just because it's a Big Ten school reminded me of an experience I had at an Alabama-Florida State game in Jacksonville back in 2007.

It was Nick Saban's first season at Alabama and late in Bobby Bowden's days at Florida State. Game was a neutral site game in Jacksonville. I was at a bar at a table before the game that I shared with a bunch of Alabama fans and one LSU fan. Yup, the LSU guy wore his Tigers gear and very much looked out of place. Pretty soon, he and his Bama buddies had to get to the stadium.

This LSU fan then pulls out an Alabama T-shirt and hat and puts the Alabama shirt on over his LSU T-shirt. I asked him what he was doing. Wasn't he committing a high sacriledge selling out his team by wearing Alabama gear? Did he lose a bet?

Nah, he told me. "Have to support the SEC!"

Florida State won that night. Though Bowden hung on for two more seasons, that win was one of his last big wins.

(The guy who had the eventual game-winning touchdown catch for Florida State was every announcer's nightmare, De'Cody Fagg.)

UConn's style of play

— Tony P. asks:

Hey Joe - Love reading your articles. Why is no one writing about the style of basketball UConn plays & gets away with? I’ll admit to being an Illini fan, but it seemed to me that more bodies than ever were on the floor against UConn with no fouls called & the refs let them get away with that against UM too. I think it was awful basketball & the refs need to get called out for letting them play that way…..but no one is writing about it.

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That is it this morning. The Russini stuff had me running a little behind. There will be a newsletter at some point today, tonight or tomorrow. Let's make sure you're opening that.

Let's go out and have a great day. The sun is out in Ohio. The temp is supposed to get to like 59. Spring continues to be sprung.

Go put in a hard day of work.

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