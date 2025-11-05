Paige Spiranac Stuns The Golf Bro World With Rare Purple GIF Content, Schools That Sell The Most Booze & MEAT!

Plus: How do we think NYC will look in a year from now?

Are you guys excited to visit New York City over the next four years?

How are we feeling about this?

It'll be exciting to see all these Gen Zs finally get their 1,200 sq. ft. apartments for $1,500 and then collect all the free stuff Zo has lined up. Just imagine how great this is going to be.

IMO, those of us who saw the filth in the streets after Bill de Blasio took charge haven't seen anything yet. A year from now, CNN will say they were never in bed with this fool.

"So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get any of us, you will have to get through all of us," Mamdani said last night.

I don't get the Mike T. & Cindy T. hatred

If you missed Tuesday Screencaps, you missed Alabama fan taking a disgusting shot at Midwesterners, Big Ten fans, people who like sunsets and about anything else that's right in the world.

He also took a shot at Mike T. and Cindy T. in Idaho, two of the kindest people to ever contribute to Screencaps.

It was one of the most disturbing diatribes I've ever published, but, I have a duty to be fair and balanced and it appears there's an ugly underbelly of Screencaps readers who have a problem with a couple who love their country, provide content that shows us a glimpse into the world and inspire others to go out and see the world.

It turns out Dolfanluey isn't alone.

— Cary defends Dolfanluey and takes a shot at the Ts:

I agree with Dolfanluey, the travelog of the T.’s, causes a speed scroll. Most people could give a rat’s buttt about how much they can travel.

Kinsey:

That's fair, you can't stand seeing glimpses into the world we're living in. Here's where I have a problem with Cary and the emailers who tell me they have a problem with the Instagram models in each edition: Why aren't you telling me what you want to see?

If you don't want to see the Ts, tell me the content that you do appreciate and would like to see more of.

Complaining without offering suggestions is ridiculous.

Maybe you want to see fat chicks? Do you want to see shredded fitness chicks like ARod, who loves shredded fitness chicks. Do you want to see some guy's MEAT on a grill?

As I've said from day one, Screencaps is built by the reader. Show me the content you want to see. I want Cary to look in the mirror and think about what's going on in his life that readers would find interesting.

— Rob M. in Florida was taken aback by Dolfanluey's viciousness:

Yikes my man. Even I don’t take a shot at the whole Midwest ( My wife is from Wisco, Badgers 2-6 ), I generally save my ire for Notre Dame, not the whole B1G. The Bama thing makes sense, anyone in the south that is not a Bama fan hates the Tide. It has a lot to do with them winning a lot of championships ( ala KC in the NFL ), that’s a pretty good problem to have. The only reason I like Alabama? As a homeowner in North Georgia, Alabama keeps Mississippi away from us.

— Buster doesn't want Dolfanluey speaking for all SEC fans:

Meanwhile, Mark is really mad at me

— Mark Z. in Dexter, NY writes:

Never felt compelled to write before. Have been reading M S'caps for over two years. There's been ad glitches at times....but nothing like today.

I don't know who Virtua Health is or what they offer but I'd never buy it now. They can suck my balls. Couldn't even scroll down to the girls without your column short-circuiting. And in between EVERY entry from you is a full page goddam ad you gotta scroll through.

Figure your shit out. Your column is too important not to. As important as it is, no one is gonna read it like this.

Thank god I don't have ESPN right now so I don't have to watch this pathetic shot at Ohio State from Booger

I stand by my statement that Booger is one of the dumber analysts that ESPN has ever force fed down our throats. Do you remember when someone at that stupid network thought it would be good TV if Booger rode up and down the sideline in a scissor lift to analyze Monday Night Football?

I do. I wrote about the stupidity incessantly.

Then, the suits decided Booger was still useful, but they'd move him into the studio where he could just ramble on and people would take it.

Last night, Greg McElroy wasn't having it.

Let's remember that this is a TV show and ESPN needs arguing, controversy, talking heads making headlines which are then turned into segments on ESPN shows like First Take where more talking heads will argue the talking points.

But for Booger to drop this line wondering who Ohio State has played is made-for-TV slop. It's as if a producer wrote up a script for Booger to run with.

Maybe losing ESPN on YouTubeTV was for the best. I can buy those Sling day passes when needed to see games.

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston agrees with Dolfanluey who complained about the boring Big Ten when he could've paid $5 to Sling to watch his beloved SEC:

I have to agree with Luey on college football. Not only do we have yet another weekend on tap with not a single ranked vs ranked matchup in the Big Ten, but also every Big Ten game has a double-digit spread.

Your Buckeyes -29.5 vs Purdue... no thanks. Indiana -15.5 vs Penn State... yawn. Last weekend the SEC had 2 ranked vs ranked games (big ten had none), and while it's a less big weekend in the SEC with only one ranked vs ranked game (only 23 nationally) it's notable that currently all SEC games have single-digit spreads (Ole Miss game is off the board for some reason).

We shall see soon what the CFP has to say, but for now I'll use the very flawed lib voter AP poll and note that the big ten, errrrr the big eighteen, only has 6 ranked teams (33%) while the SEC has 9 ranked (56%). It just means more ;o)

Who the F is this Heather Dinich chick? What qualifications does she have as an ESPN college football "insider"? I watch a shitload if sports and she was nowhere before a week or two ago. I don’t have any particular bone to pick with her, but how is it that she shows up mid season and is suddenly an expert.

Kinsey:

Texas A&M, Travel Ball Hardo's team, doesn't have a national championship during the TV era, and yet he's lecturing Big Ten fans on college football.

So take $5 and buy Sling's single-day pass. You guys are bitching about the Big Ten, but you cheapskates won't come off of $5. Go watch your beloved SEC.

As for Dinich, take that up with your beloved ESPN. You SEC guys got into bed with them. Don't complain to us Big Ten fans. Your network trots her out there.

— Dave in rural Minnesota is about done with ESPN:

The only two things I ever watched on ESPN were F1 and MNF. They just crapped the bed and lost F1 as of next season, and I find the 15-20 minute highlight videos the NFL runs on YT a half hour or so after the game ends will suffice. So IMO ESPN can go kick rocks.

It's also a nice parallel to CNN a couple years back, when their ever declining ratings gave them the genius idea to spend billions setting up CNN+, because obviously if people have cooled off on your content they will definitely sign up to view said content behind a paywall...

Kinsey:

Remember, you can get Monday Night Football, for now, with an antenna. That all changes soon as MNF goes ESPN-only, according to this schedule.

Stadium trough memories

— Steve from Wichita writes:

Don't remember the exact date, but sometime in the mid to late 90's. Arrowhead Stadium and one of the first Monday Night Football games for KC in years. Was versus the Bills.

Last call for beer at end of third quarter and my 3 friends and I headed down from our seats on the top row, at the very tip of the "point" if you have seen the stadium layout. There are 4 of these points, one at each corner of the end zones.

We first headed for the nearest men's bathroom, which was on the upper deck. Upon entering there was a trough about 20 ft. long on the far wall. The drain was either stopped up or just not draining so the trough was FULL. In the middle of the bathroom was an old style circular sink with the foot bar water activator.

Guys were in a circle pissing in it and it was not draining either, and it was FULL. If that is not disgusting enough, there was a 55 Gal. barrel next to the exit that was also FULL to the top with piss! We all waited for a stall and could not believe what we were seeing!

I will never forget that scene, and have told this story many times over the years, but I can never really convey the disgust of the actual visual experience.

‘The Three Stooges are better than the Instagram Models’

— Chris A. is about to start a great debate with this one:

You got me in the feels with the Three Stooges clip! It's nice when someone exhibits appreciation of the classics. But really, Moe, if you explain how it's done, the magic is gone. Everyone knew they weren't really getting poked in the eye or having their ears twisted, or Larry's hair was getting pulled out in clumps. It was funny because we knew it wasn't real! Although if you watch some of the early shorts, Moe really takes some shots. Thereafter is when you see the obvious dummies standing in for the Stooges when there's an explosion or a 20-foot fall.

There was a Three Stooges movie made some years ago that got ruined by a public service announcement-type clip by the producers at the end of the movie explaining that the hammers were really rubber and the slaps were enhanced by the sound, and no one was getting poked in the eye.

This was presumably to keep the moms happy so that their little darlings wouldn't go around the house banging their little brothers on the head with a real hammer, but the dads were like, "We know that! Don't explain it to me! What am I, a moron?" Ruined the whole movie. That and the new Curly was way too tall.

Any throwback to the Stooges is okay by me. Better than the IG girls.

Kinsey:

At least Chris A. took a stance and told me the content he wants to see unlike Cary.

I'm curious about the data center boom and how it's going in your town?

Around here, there are data center debates raging. In just the last two months, there have been three towns within 15-20 miles around here fighting against data centers and there's one massive data center being built eight miles south of us.

And I mean massive.

These places aren't creating jobs after the construction workers leave town.

How does this all end? Any theories?

Read.

That is it. Let's go have a great Wednesday.

