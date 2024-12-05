Paige Spiranac Shares A Secret To Creating Whipped Cream Bikinis, Nancy Mace Turns 47 & Urban Whispers Begin

The Screencaps essentials

Mike T.'s English breakfast has the community talking

For those who missed it, Mike T. and Cindy T. began their 2024-25 winter vacation in London this week with a proper English breakfast that had me completely sick to my stomach.

- Kevin D. analyzes the Ts English breakfast:

Historically, the ‘full English breakfast’ concept emerged post WW2 rationing as an expansive list of hot breakfast dishes, over time ‘Full English’ became synonymous with a specific plate of food. Just some quick thoughts on the actual eating beyond the terrible photo:

- tomatoes are a game changer on a breakfast plate, alongside buttery toast and eggs totally divine, Brits have this correct

- the beans come in too large of a portion but are quite nice in a couple bites as a garnish, worth trying a U.K. favorite ‘beans on toast’ as a simple lunch, heated up canned beans with buttered toast, surprisingly tasty and satisfying

- I like mushrooms so don’t mind them on the plate, but can’t grok why they are a staple

- technically a full English also includes blood sausages, which no matter what I’m told is just a bridge too far

Net net not the worst breakfast ever but way too much on the plate and couldn’t pay me to eat blood at brunch.

- Brad in Tucson, AZ says:

The American Revolution was not fought because of rebellion against high taxes or a desire for religious freedom, rather to escape the tyranny and tastelessness of Mike's Traditional English Breakfast. Thus begat Waffle House, IHOP, Denny's, and Alice's Restaurant in Tucson.

And to think the sun never set on the British Empire, condemning them to all day breakfasts.

- Chris Y. has experience with the English breakfast:

Lived in Cork for a stint, work.

1st meal: McDonalds

Landed in Shannon, about an hour north of Cork. Quirky note: US Customs operates out of Shannon. It's called Pre-Clearance. So what? It means you are technically in the US before your plane takes off. So what? You land in the US like you departed from a domestic location. You stroll past Customs and the god awful lines.

Anyway, by the time I landed and took a shower, it was happy hour time. My team took me to a pub and immediately started drinking. I kept telling co-workers I had been up for 24 hours and had not eaten for some time. They assured me they would feed me. They lied. I ducked out and got a cab and the only place open was McDonalds.

2nd meal: Roadhouse Pub

The next day I sat down for a proper email, napkins and such. I played it safe and ordered a steak. Waitress asked me what I would like for my side. I said baked potato. She looked at my funny. i looked at her funny. She asked if I was sure. I said yes. She brings me a steak, and a baked potato and a baked potato. I told her I only ordered one bake potato. She told me steaks come with baked potato.

What does this have to do with breakfast (it's called The Full Irish by the way) not much other than the Irish/English dining experience will make you long for the US. The good news, Cork was (is?) very international. Great Indian and Asian dining.

- Zach in Vegas, like me, has seen enough!

Ok, generally love the content from Mike & Cindy T, but dude. . . it is breakfast time. ..please stop with the barf inducing photos of what the English find palatable. Unacceptable.

- John B. couldn't believe his eyes:

I went to public schools in Memphis and will eat standard airline food, so I would eat the English breakfast the Ts pictured. Nevertheless, the presentation on the plate is off putting. Looks like what I would imagine prison food to look like.

Keep up the good work. I am 73 and a retired lawyer who appreciates your fresh perspectives.

P.S. I just recalled the scenes in the Paul Newman film "Hombre" in which a rich woman sneers that she would never eat dog. Newman plays a Native American and I think he tells her she hasn’t been hungry enough. Maybe not, but later in the film she is in distress and Newman is being pressed to help. His reply is "ask her if she’ll eat dog now."

If you were hungry enough, then you’d eat Ts’ breakfast. Good Lord willing you never get that hungry.

- Lynn P. writes:

Hello! I found Clay and Outkick during the scamdemic from my home in commiefornia

I peruse ALL the written content on the daily starting with Screencaps

I just had to email today after seeing that absolutely disgusting breakfast from the T’s in England. I seriously would head to the nearest McDonald’s ASAP

Thank you and your site for catering to all us fellow "garbage" identifiers

Wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas and may 2025 bring us the year that the tip screen disappears

- Bruce B. in Decatur, IL snuck in at the last minute this morning with a message directed at Snafu, who told me to go find a new job:

How in the world would I have been able to see a photo of the world's worst breakfast without the incredible Screencaps community, brought to us by you?

Suckit Snafu

Kinsey:

Exactly.

Snafu can kiss my ass! There's not another column on the Internet that can pivot on a dime like this column.

UPDATE: Mike T. sent a photo of his Wednesday English breakfast

Kinsey:

God bless the Ts! This is why they will be first ballot Married Screencaps Couples Hall of Famers.

Mike T. knew I was going to go in on his breakfast and he just kept sending. He gets the content game. He's a head-on-a-swivel guy who spots the oddities in the world that cause conversations.

This is just another in a long line of Mike T. inspired Screencaps conversations and I love it.

Follow along with the Ts on their travel website:

http://traftonseuropeantour20242025.com/2024/12/04/london-england-12-3-24/

Meijer can't be serious with this junk

- Brad S. writes:

It's a Battery Daddy Knockoff!



The most sincere form of flattery!

Kinsey:

I remember back in the late 1980s when all I wanted was the original Nintendo. Everyone had it. All my friends played. It was at the top of the Christmas list.

Then, my dad got roped into buying an original Sega by some salesman that sold him some line of crap about it being the future of gaming. It wasn't and it ruined me forever on gaming. The Nintendo never came. I never got into gaming and that lasted all the way until recently when I would dabble with the PS5 PGA game and then Golf+ on Meta VR.

I share that story as a warning to any wife out there who's thinking about buying this piece of crap Powercell ripoff of the beloved Battery Daddy.

Don't be the wife who has a husband who is unwilling to invite over his buddies because he has a Powercell in the garage instead of the Battery Daddy.

Don't be my dad.

#notsponsored

Why Huskers students stormed the field when their team finished 6-6

- PNW Husker Dan explains:

I can understand that storming the field often times is pretty dumb but for Nebraska storming it this year is one of the times that I can really get behind the sentiment and excitement of the students. The last time that Nebraska has gone to a bowl game was 2016, and if you figure the average age of those kids storming the field is 20 that means they were 12 and in grade school the last time that has occured. To take it even a step further Nebraska's season records since 2016 are as follows 4-8, 4-8, 5-7, 3-5, 3-9, 4-8, and 5-7 last year.

Last year Nebraska made it to five wins with four games left and proceeded to lose by 3, lose by 3, lose by 7, and lose by 3 to not get bowl eligible. It was brutal and so this year while people were arguing over whether they would win 8 or more games I was just holding out hope that they would get to 6. My oldest child is 7 and has not seen them play in a bowl game, not that she cares, but that is ridiculous.

All that said it has been a century of pain for those of us that had our formative fan years in the 1990s when it was only a question of how much they would win by and we were comfortably in a bowl game every year (1969 - 2004), so storm away student section we finally made it over that hump again.

Last note, I did get that tv on black friday, but instead of hanging it in my office inside my house, I took one for the family and moved my operation out to the garage so daughter and son could each have their own room.

Which one of you dropped $90 for four pounds of Martha Stewart's balls?

At this price, these better be the best turkey meatballs in the history of turkey meatballs.

Yes, I watch QVC for content this time of year and it's awesome. If you see something on QVC that I missed, say something.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Screencaps readers who travel to China on business explain cool things like eating dinner at some restaurant where you pick out what to eat from the animals that are running around the restaurant

- Jim F. shares a fun story:

Been retired for a few years but I had to travel to Asia and Europe over the last decade or so. One of the trips was to Guangzhou, a large industrial city, I was spending a week at manufacturing plant and was offered either to stay in a "tourist hotel" over an hour a way from the plant or a "business hotel" where I could walk to the plant in the morning and back to the hotel in the evening.

I needed to spend as much time as possible at the plant so it was the business hotel for over a week. As for the hotel, it was fine by the standards there, but the bed was an elevated platform a foot off the floor without what we would call a mattress.

I knew not to brush my teeth with tap water, but I was not prepared for the stench of the shower water when I first turned it on, had to let it run for about 10 minutes to clear.

After work in the evening was great, my hosts took me to Chinese versions of seafood restaurants, which other Americans called "pet stores" because all kinds of animals were live on the first floor, you walked the floor with the hosts who picked out what we were to eat. Food was excellent.

My hosts were the managers from the plant, were great people, good times with good conversation. Took a night cruise on the Pearl River once, and saw a Chinese version of Circe d’ Sole another night, and it was great.

Kinsey:

What did the hosts pick to eat from the first floor?

- Jim F. reports back:

We had everything from different fish to what seemed to be the largest lobster I've ever seen, whole turtles boiled with vegetables, snails, beetles, to the oddest was something they called "hairy crabs" and chicken heads, I skipped the chicken heads.

At one place, I saw the restaurant employees take a live crocodile, about 4 feet long from a cage and walk it back to what I guess was the kitchen.

Kinsey:

Now we're talking! Who else has a Chinese wet market dinner story? Have any of you picked out a crocodile to eat for dinner on a Chinese work trip?

Tell me more, more, MORE!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

- Otis in Mobile has his own China experiences:

So as previously mentioned I have traveled all over the world for work. I have been to China a few times, with the last being in 2012. Some of this info may be outdated but I doubt it.

1. You will have a driver there. It would be impossible to drive over there if you aren't born into it. Constant heavy traffic of cars mixed in with thousands of bikes and scooters that are consistently weaving in and out of traffic, and going through stop lights dodging the traffic that is going across with the green light. Also, the philosophy is that if someone is behind you, they do not matter. Swerve, slam on the brakes, do whatever you want. They are behind you so it's their problem. There are plenty of youtube videos out there where you can watch this insanity. They should seriously make it a video game. Also tons of smog and pollution. Stuff all over the ground and in any body of water that you can see.

2. Where I was, you do not really go out into the city alone. That would be extremely foolhardy.. The big hotels for foreigners have everything you need. Shopping, bars, restaurants, drug stores, you name it. If there is something you want to see you call your driver and he takes you there and escorts you while you go look at whatever it is you want to see.

3. Food danger. My driver told me the first day: "The only place you eat is in the hotel or if I take you there, do not eat at any restaurants and especially not anything from a street vendor" I said okay and he went on to explain :"The Chinese government is doing all these experiments with plants and animals, especially related to genes. The Chinese government will never let the rest of the world know what the real rate of Cancer is for the Chinese people, but if the rest of the world found out they would go crazy" Needless to say I heeded his advice.

So for my money, there are tons of places better to be than China even with all its interesting history.

Analyzing the new Pizza Hut design and would you pay a surcharge for human interaction in the grocery store checkout line?

- Dean in Fond du Lac, WI checks in on a cold day:

My analysis on Pizza Hut redesigning their restaurants (or, in their vernacular, "stores") is it is a cost cutting item when it comes to labor costs, and just not to "bring them into future". Automate most of it, including making most of it as a "self-service" restaurant, then the franchise owner needs less employees. This is particularly important in Dem run big cities and currently in the entire State of California, where the minimum wage is now $20 per hour for restaurant employees, soon to be $25 per hour.

After all, the functionally illiterate employees need a "living wage" since their public schools have failed them. But, hey, these employees did learn in the public schools what their pronouns are and that white people are responsible for all that is bad in the world, but I digress. That is, assuming the restaurants can find the few employees needed, functionally illiterate or literate, to do a job that doesn’t pay $100K / year as a starting wage…

As for grocery stores thinking about adding a surcharge for full-service checkout – why not give customers a discount for those who want to use the self-service checkouts since we are doing your job for the stores when we use them (and the stores want us to use the self-checkouts!).

My beef with my local Kroger owned and affiliated store is that their self- service checkouts constantly require an employee to log into the terminal and clear up whatever issue it is having in order to continue scanning or to pay. I have waited for up to 2 minutes while the employee assigned to the 6 self-checkouts clears out an issue with another checkout’s terminal at one or more self-service checkout registers. Annoying as hell!

I worked as a 20 year old grocery store checker clerk 42 years ago and it is frustrating as to how slow these self-checkout register scanners are when I can scan faster than the scanner will allow is another beef that I have (I am also still faster than most of the human checkers are, but that is another issue unrelated to this topic).

- Jim in Lander, WY fires off:

"What? Everything didn't get scanned? You're the one who promoted me to cashier without any training . . . "

Finally, let's celebrate an American comeback story

That's it for this Thursday morning with temps hovering around 20 degrees. At least it's sunny.

Go have an amazing day in this incredible place we call home where we have Waffle House and baked beans go with dinner.

Never take it for granted.

Have a great day.

