Paige Spiranac Shares Her Masters Pick & It's A Bold Call

Paige Spiranac saw enough at The Players Championship to determine that Rory McIlroy will win the 2025 Masters which is a bolder call than many of you would believe.

Yes, McIlroy won The Players Monday morning after destroying J.J. Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff, but Spiranac, the world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer as named by the OutKick Culture Department, is picking a guy who has had his struggles at Augusta National.

Yes, Rory is hot right now while Scottie Scheffler is struggling, but we're still talking about a guy who has missed the Masters cut in two of his last five starts.

Paigeviews doesn't care.

What will it take for Rory to slay the demons and finally win the last leg of golf's Grand Slam? He needs to play better on Friday. McIlroy hasn't played under par on Friday at Augusta National since 2020.

The past two years, he's carded 77s which have either ended his tournament or put him in a tough spot entering the weekend. In 2022, when he finished as runner-up to Scheffler, Rory had a sizzling hot 64 on Sunday, but he still finished three strokes out of first.

In 2019, after winning his first Players Championship, Rory got off to a slow start at Augusta and finished tied for 21st.

Rory's odds to win The Masters keep dropping

It doesn't come as a shock that the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, Scheffler, is still the odds on favorite to win another green jacket, but here comes Rory whose odds were around +1000 before The Players.

He's now down to +600 at multiple books, who see this as a two-dog race heading into the second week of April.

Has Paigeviews nailed her 2025 Masters pick? Will Rory fade early — again. The action kicks off April 10.