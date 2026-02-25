Paige Spiranac Sends A Clear Signal To Golf Influencers That She's Still On Top, Ump Looks Dumb & Burritos!

Paige Spiranac is really starting to heat up after a very quiet winter break.

CONTACT…CONTACT…CONTACT…VERY FEW MEDIA OUTLETS WILL LET YOU CONTACT THEM LIKE I'LL LET YOU CONTACT ME…TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT…JUST DON'T SEND SMS MESSAGES TO MY PHONE

If you're a new reader, you'll need to keep reading for about 2-3 weeks to get the inside jokes, the recurring characters and storylines that we've been creating in this column for years. Stick with Screencaps. You won't be disappointed.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Send photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you've got.

▶️ YouTube: Screencaps with Joe Kinsey

Subscribe for videos, rants, and behind-the-scenes.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

🗞️ Newsletter:

👉 Subscribe here

Make sure you're opening it. Don’t hurt the open rate.

🗂️ Archive:

👉 Visit the Morning Screencaps archive

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

Why do parents allow their kids to attend school wearing pajamas?

Last night, while chatting with our kids like we do on a nightly basis, the topic of kids wearing pajamas to school came up. Both boys said it's super common for kids to show up looking like they just got out of bed, but instead of throwing on actual clothes, the kids will be in pajamas.

They tell us it's standard operating procedure.

It turns out this is a topic that is popping up more and more on social media.

Suburbia's acceptance of sloppiness is a problem. We've talked about it when it comes to taking pride in property. We've discussed how airports are filled with people who look like they've been transported directly from their queen-sized beds, carrying their pillows through the airport while wearing pajamas like they haven't slept in days.

I also see this at high school basketball games. Students will walk to the student section wearing sloppy sweatpants and slippers like they're going to get the newspaper at the end of the drive.

Who's to blame for this sloppiness? Is there a group that should bear responsibility? Do I need to go after travel ball moms? Did they start this nonsense because they're always slumping into a Suburban at 2:30 a.m. to make the six-hour drive to some ballpark for a tripleheader?

Screencaps readers react to the anti-American Big Js who refuse to speak Jack Hughes' name as defiance to Trump

— Kevin F. in Naples, FL writes:

Entertaining column about the Fellowship of the Miserable - aka radical progressive sports media elitists, who are PISSED OFF that the US Men's Hockey Team won the Gold and are going to visit President Trump.

Remember how outraged these same scolds were when in post COVID 2021, SEC football games were played in stadiums full of maskless fans? Oh the horror! They're trying to kill Nana!

A patriotic American athlete/hero like Jack Hughes is Enemy #1 to these unhinged leftist media members. I expect a couple hatchet job fake news columns or podcasts soon. Made up rubbish like Jack gave a freshman a wedgie in 2018 or Jack cross checked a kid on the ice as a 7 year old.

— Todd M. writes:

First, Sally Jenkins's dad has to be doing the worm in his grave. Dan Jenkins may have been the best sportswriter ever and hung with men like Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Bear Bryant and certainly would have had zero patience for those men that encroach into women's sports that Sally is stridently indifferent to protecting.

As for how successful women's sports is, who is the President that is using Title IX to actually protect women having access to sports? I'll give Sally, Jemel, or Sarah one guess.

— Leisure Leigh says:

Long time reader in Canada. Big fan of hockey, baseball, and golf (former Rules Official). You asked for comments on the Olympics. First, not all Canadians are insufferable libs. You know how California and New York can swing an election? In Canada, it's Ontario and Quebec. Out west in Alberta, Montana's neighbor, we are more normal. Oil and cattle, mountains and prairies. Cold beer..

No butt hurt here. I live in Edmonton, home of the Oilers and Connor McDavid who said it best, when asked about politics, that "it is a hockey game". Congratulations to the USA. Connor Hellebuyck in particular had a great game. It was exciting, a sports event not a political rally. Some of us enjoy the competition, and maybe some bragging rights, without shitting on each other. That's what the libs do. Games in which one team plays well but can't score and the other buries its chances, happen all the time. The tribute to Johnny Gadreau was classy; he played in Calgary prior to Columbus and was just as popular there.. And btw, the GOAT Wayne Gretzky played in Edmonton and is the greatest ambassador of the sport ever. And who woulda thunk that Gary Bettman would be the least woke of the four major commissioners. A crossdressing furry for SB LX entertainment? Roger wants to be so with it. The Bud Light school of marketing.

Trump will get the tariff stuff sorted out. He loves Alberta (but he won't acquire it!). So would you. So do I. Mark Carney and his national government are clueless and will ruin the country unless Outkick readers in Canada and people like them save it.

— Monty checks in:

Hey Joe! You’re old buddy Montgomery Lee from Tennessee. Sarah Spain has been "making me insane" for years now ever since I was "forced" to listen to her drivel on my evening drives home on whatever sport’s channel my radio let me get. She first drew my attention on some rant about "men objectifying women’s bodies" while she was in magazines showing off "her assets" whenever possible.

Because of her I created "TWAMMIES". Yessir, MY CREATION! When you get some chick on TV/Radio that knows as much about sport’s as I do about Quantum Physics, but is solely on the air cause they may be "HOTT", they are included in my list of ladies that are simply….."Tits With A Microphone". TWAMMIES! Sarah Spain is THE poster child!

Blue-collar Gen Z Ridge in Iowa finds a girlfriend

Do you remember Ridge? He responded when Screencaps readers X Canuck tried to set up his daughter with a reader or the son of a Screencaps reader.

— Russ from Iowa sends an update that his son met a woman:

For those inquiring minds out there wondering if Ridge made a connection. X Canuck Phil Collins Ridge(no reply at all). As the story goes u can't keep a good man down.

While working on a jobsite (he works for a company that relines sewer pipes) he was standing in front of a movie theater glancing at a Lord of the Rings ad of them coming back to big screen. A girl stops, they chat. He asks her out to the movie. They have had several dates now. We haven't officially met her yet, but Ridge seems very happy. Mrs Russ from Iowa is happy (she is Catholic). Russ from Iowa, therefore is very happy.

Joe, you have really been on a roll to start 2026. Matchmaking however might not be your lane. Haha

Kinsey:

To be fair, Ridge was asking a flight attendant from Arizona for a date. The logistics just didn't make sense to me, but I allowed Ridge to shoot his shot. I haven't heard from X Canuck since he tried to set up his daughter with a date via Screencaps. I have no idea what happened to dad. X Canuck, did you lose Internet privileges? Please respond.

Can you smell it?

Dads Making Breastaurants Great Again in Detroit, MI

— Zach from Livonia was all over Tuesday Screencaps:

Got to the second paragraph of Chris from Commerce's message and as soon as I saw Stingers mentioned I knew he was talking about my alma mater.

Built that campus in 2005 and get a chuckle thinking about that place opening not long after. What Chris didn't mention is that [redacted] is an all-boys Catholic high school. Almost like this place knew what they were doing.

Nice to see the dad's club helping these ladies out. My dad was mildly involved with the dad's club during me and my brother's time there from 04 to 11. Will have to ask him if this was a thing during that time.

Kinsey:

Thank you to Zach for the email. I took out the high school name just to keep the dad's club kinda private. They seem to have a good thing going. The last thing I want to do is drag the dads into trouble at home. That is the first email I've ever received from Zach, and it's exactly the type of email that sends a big signal to my brain. Based on the school timeframe Zach mentioned, he's firmly in the Millennial generation. 5–6 years ago, guys like Zach were hard for me to attract as readers. This column was big with Gen X. Millennials still saw Screencaps as something for their dads.My theory was that Millennials would eventually seek content like Screencaps. They start to get a little older. They now own property. They own mowers. They own grills. They probably golf to still maintain some semblance of athleticism. Now Zach's going to talk to his dad about Stingers. He might tell his brother about Screencaps. This email might've seemed innocent enough, but to me it's a huge signal for the future growth of this column. Thank you, Zach.

What if I told you 2nd grade basketball coaches were fighting in Philadelphia?

— Thanks to Philly Mick and my longtime friend Joe Student for sending this:

Saw this and figured you might be able to find some video, or get more details. I am not on any of the socials.

2nd grade basketball, unbelievable!!!!!

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/coach-father-attack-opposing-coach-and-wife-after-b-ball-game-police-say/4358608/

A male Jeep owner with ducks on his dash responds

— Sudzi writes:

Faithful reader of Outkick and Screencaps and a 51yo man. I have a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited aka Big Red and she is lined up with ducks. I don't give a flying duck if other readers don't think men should have ducks in their Jeep or not, if they don't like it they can duck off!

Eating in Salzburg, Austria for $7.31 USD

— Mike T. reports:

This is a curry wurst sausage sandwich. Two sausages onions cabbage and mustard on a crusty baked bun with curry powder.

Delicious €6.20 and well worth it.

####################

That is it this morning. The sun is out. It snowed more last night, but March is so close. Longer days. Rainy days. Dogs tracking in mud, but patio season is closer than yesterday.

Go have a great day. Hit 'em straight.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :