Paige Spiranac Blasts Bombs At Bethpage Black To Inspire Team USA In The Ryder Cup, Derrick Henry's Mad & MEAT

Plus: Remember when the experts told you the Lions offensive line was a mess?

Remember when the pompous Twitter NFL experts were making fun of the Detroit Lions offensive line in that game against the Packers & buried this team?

Who's laughing now, dickheads.

Did you see the guards blasting holes right in the middle of the Ravens defense last night? Never forget what the blue checkmarks were saying about the Lions after Week 1.

Let's go back to see what the Big Js were writing just two weeks ago. Screencappers, your disdain for the credentialed media elites is warranted. Actually, you don't hate the credentialed media elites enough.

That's just the first two who popped up. I'm in a hurry here.

Charles, who is listed as a Yahoo Senior NFL reporter in his bio, didn't bother tweeting about last night's game.

It's a shame because he could've tweeted about that 99-yard drive where the Lions offensive line bulldozed the Ravens up the middle with those same guards as two weeks ago against the Packers.

Same exact line.

Here's the snap count from the Packers game.

Here's the snap count last night.

The Lions rushed for 224 yards, won the time of possession and didn't give up a single sack while sacking Lamar seven times. SEVEN. When is the last time you watched the Ravens and Lamar had seven rushes for 35 yards. Typically, that's seven carries for 95 yards — or more.

I'd say the Detroit Lions are going to be just fine without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

— John from SD writes:

Dan Campbell has the biggest "footballs" in the NFL! That guy on fourth down is nuts out!



First time I’ve seen a D team manhandling Lamar Jackson behind the line and scrambling, incredible defense!



Great IGs to kick off the week, Balionis looked amazing!

Oh, and before I forget, either the Ravens or the Chiefs will start the year 1-3. These teams meet in Week 4.

Sign that cop to a practice squad deal

— Will in Mississippi says:

This video in the tweet you posted today took place in the county that I live in, Rankin Co. MS. I’m not sure exactly where, but I think that it wasn’t far from my house.

They were sheriff’s deputies and that department doesn’t play. Some of them have been known to be excessive. Just Google "Goon Squad Rankin County".

Packers fan reflects on that loss to the Browns after it turns into something good in his life

— Andy L. shares:

My 16-year-old son and I watched our beloved Packers choke away a 10 – 3 lead in the final minutes of what we felt should have been an easy win based on the first two wins of the season.

This was the misery of my Sunday, and I didn’t have it in me to watch any more football.

Now to the good.

I decided to take the dog outside and play fetch with him and pull a few weeds. To my surprise my 16-year-old who never wants to do anything with his parents at this age came outside with the football and asked if I could hike the ball so he could practice punting.

I immediately dropped what I was doing and said yes. Punting led to catch as he is also a wide receiver on the high school team and despite being 51 and throwing my arm off, I battled through the aches and pains until he said he was tired and done……..best Packer loss ever.

The MLB playoffs start tonight

— Greg J. is ready:

As a long suffering fans of the Bengals and Reds, I think we all know how this baseball season ends. Pirates will take 2 of 3, and it’ll come down to the Reds trying to win 2 against the Brewers who absolutely own the Reds. Yes I’m pessimistic, but it’s well earned.



For once, let me be wrong!

— Chris A. wants to talk baseball and the NFL:

Now that my O's are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, I'll keep a side-eye on your Reds. That Hacky-sack catch that the Nationals' Jacob Young put on the Mets Sunday was the luckiest thing you'll see today, but it got the Reds ahead of the Mets in the wild card race. Young tried so hard to botch that deep fly ball.

How could Mike Shanahan have Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel and Raheem Morris on his coaching staff and not win anything in Washington? Dan Snyder, that's why. So glad he's gone. I hope your Bungholes current ownership changes soon, but Mike Brown has good longevity genes on his side. What do you think about the talk regarding Joe Burrow possibly following the Andrew Luck route due to his injury history?

Can we canonize Kevin McConnell now since he has performed multiple QB miracles with the Vikings? He's made Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, JJ McCarthy and now Carson Wentz into NFL winners. Wentz looked done when he was with the 'Skins a couple of years ago.

Kinsey:

I'll need to see more out of Wentz before we canonize McConnell. And how dare you add JJ McCarthy to that list.

Ryder Cup update: Screencaps readers are on their way

— TV in Birmingham has a plane to catch:

My dad and I scored two Wednesday practice round tickets to the Ryder Cup late Saturday night! Quick trip, flying up Tuesday and back on Thursday. May see you there!

Go USA!

Kinsey:

How are we feeling about this Ryder Cup hat?

Little tight, right?

As for ticket prices, if you're close enough, prices have come down for Thursday. Yes, there's rain in the forecast.

Show Us Your Meat

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston shows off what he cooked up:

Bacon wrapped dove, jalapeño, cream cheese, red onion & mushroom

The robot mowers aren't ready to sideline humans just yet

— Donny D. agrees:

Hey joe, my neighbor has the same remote mower pictured in today's Screencaps.



The wife and I spend ample amounts of time on the back porch like normal folks.

The damn mower makes a really irritating sound for one thing it moves very slow, which means the noise seems to never end. It's like a bee right in your ear.

Also, it doesn't lay stripes, but what I miss the most is the smell of fresh cut grass by the big Scag he owns and has to use when the busy little bee can't keep up.



Remember nap time as a kid waking up to that fresh cut grass smell?



Nice try lefties, but you missed the mark and have fallen short once again...

Kinsey:

You can hear the buzzing that Donny is talking about. When we pulled up to the Yarbo, I thought it was playing music or there was someone talking to the robot. I swear I was hearing voices come out of the robot. Does the robot need music playing while working?

##########################

Let's get after it. I have to pack and catch a flight tonight. Let's go have a strong day and get the first full day of fall off to a fast start.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :