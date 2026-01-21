Paige Spiranac Rocks The Golf World With Stunning Bunker Shot Video, Kent St. Shorts Stain & Cig Beer Choice

Plus: Did you know people are now stealing headlights off cars because they're so expensive to replace?

Where is this major winter storm going to hit & are you ready?

24-hours ago, the local weather guys weren't even mentioning the chance of significant snow out of the Tennessee mega-storm, but that all changed this morning when our local CBS affilitate guy put everyone on high alert with mention of "significant" snowfall.

He's saying the storm track is moving north.

Then, I get the following report from Fox Weather:

Meanwhile, Cantore has yet to reveal where he will ride out the storm. I'm starting to think he's going to Cincinnati. Notice in the Fox Weather report how those higher totals are starting to inch further north into Kentucky.

I'm no expert, but, something just tells me all hell is going to break loose right along the Ohio River. Buckle up, Cincinnati readers. All that snow the Nashville readers thought they were going to get looks like it's coming your way.

And if you live in the Northeast, BUCKLE UP.

SEC guys are struggling to come to terms with how their grip on college football is slipping

— Rob in Florida IS NOT happy with us northerners:

I’m with Doug in Jacksonville on this.

Please, I’ve recently admitted the B1G was a much better conference than the SEC this year. Apparently once you give certain people an inch, they take the mantra of " Best Division Ever! " Maybe we should pump the brakes a little here fellas, as Mr. Wolf said " Let’s not go (bleeping) each others (bleeps) yet". You B1G guys have a nice run going, three in a row is quite impressive.

However, maybe, just maybe, we should take a look a little bit farther back than the past 36 months. The past 25 years of Championships have gone as follows- B1G- 5, SEC- 13, ACC-5. I have not included Texas or LSU in those numbers, as Texas was Big 12 and LSU split one. If we took a real look at College Football over the past Quarter Century the SEC, and the South, has dominated.

There is not even an coherent argument to the contrary. B1G guys are now the one friend you have that got lucky with a drunken hot chick one night and retells the story every time the guys get together as if he scored that way all the time. Nice run the B1G has going, but let’s maybe check ourselves before we send the coroner in to get the SEC. B1G people are another reason I’m never living north of the Mason Dixon line.

Headlights- I just put two headlights in the RV, $460 for the set and $375 for the Dealership to put them in. I make airplane parts for a living, I still couldn’t get the old ones out and the new ones in. Don’t even ask me about the headlights for the Ram…..

Kinsey:

Rob isn't doing well right now. College football is a different game and that game is now money. Old money. I keep trying to tell you guys the playing field has changed. The SEC depth has been equalized by teams that can now buy those SEC backups and let them play right away.

Why are so many cars driving around with headlights out? I'm early on this topic. Guarantee it makes your local news in the next 3-4 months

For those of you who've been in a coma, I'm convinced there's something going on in America with car bulbs. There are too many cars driving around with lights out. Headlights. Tail lights. They're just not being fixed.

— Gene in the Rock says:

It actually isn't easy at all to detect a taillight bulb out in vehicles with traditional wiring, since the tails and license plate lamps are all in parallel on the same supply.

That means 4~6 long wires running all the way from the bumf#ck end of the car in order to detect individual lamps. That's expensive and adds weight. "CANbus bulbs" and "intelligent" LED assemblies can cut that down, but the cost is still high and never zero. So there are good reasons why almost nobody does that.

— Otis in Mobile has advice for Matt C:

Matt wrote:

I am certain I am on my 3rd set of main bulbs in this timeframe! 4 years and 3rd set I’ve installed personally! Using the tried and true method of wearing gloves, not touching the bulb itself etc. I’ve even bought "higher grade" ones in 2025 and I just had to replace right after the new year last week.

Otis' advice:

Might be worth checking the voltage regulator on your alternator. if this were bad you would think that there would other problems on the electrical system, like a massive buildup on the battery terminals, but you never know when troubleshooting "electrickery."

— Jake in Oregon shares:

Maybe my car is a fluke of decent engineering (2017 gmc terrain) but when the blinker /brake bulb burns out the flasher on the dash blinks twice as fast to notify you. Two screws to pop out the taillight assembly, easy access to the $5 bulb, took less than 3 minutes. I am sure GM has made this ridiculously more of a hassle and expense in pursuit of aftermarket profits.

Do you guys watch professional women's hockey?

— Voiceover Mike in California says:

So, after watching the Bears almost pull off a comeback, I was channel surfing and a game popped up "PWHL Seattle vs. Boston". I now know there's women's professional hockey https://www.thepwhl.com. These women come to play and they're good. Seattle plays where the Kraken play and they pack a decent crowd. I guess the leagues been around for about 2-3 years.

Let's go Patriots, let's go Seahawks (I was a Rams fan back in the 70's & 80's).

Kinsey:

I'll watch if they fight. If one of you can confirm that the women drop the gloves, then I'll give it a chance.

What's my next prediction for the fast-food/restaurant industry?

— Marc wants another bold prediction:

Since you were pretty much spot-on about Wendy's slow demise, are there any other fast-food places or chain restaurants you see going out of business in the near future?

Kinsey:

Cracker Barrel stock has rebounded off its 2025 EOY lows, but I think the brand is still damaged and has real estate bloat based on a quickly-aging population. The company announced in October that 14 stores would be closing.

It feels like that number will at least double in 2026. The company has 660 stores in 44 states. I wouldn't be shocked if the company has under 600 stores by the start of 2027.

I know it's regional, but Bob Evans is absolutely in play to go out of business before Cracker Barrel, but after that, there's just one more big dog who caters to aging Americans. Both are in serious jeopardy.

Hunkie food or Hunky food

Beer Guy Thomas in NC asked if there were any Polish or Hungarian readers who have ever heard that term used, specifically by people from NE Ohio or maybe the Pittsburgh area.

— Dave from Indian Rocks Beach reports:

I've been an Outkick fan since Clay's radio show and read you, Bobby and the rest religiously.

I live near Indian Rocks Beach FL but grew up as a proud Yinzer (McKeesport PA).

Hunky is a true term. It applies to food and people. I had a lot of friends whose ancestry was Eastern Europe and they often used the term to apply to food as well as each other.

— Bob K. checks in on this one:

I grew up in Pittsburgh loving the " Hunky Food " my mother always made Haluska and Stuffed Cabbage and many foods like that growing up. Pittsburgh is deep into Hunky food, I am surprised Pittsburgh was not on the list, we even have Polish Hill in Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, my beautiful is a Southern Girl, and not versed on how to make good Hunky Food, so my sister always makes me my Haluska and Stuff Cabbage when her and my brother-in-law snowbird each winter in Jacksonville Beach. Great game last night, I had no dog in the fight, but the Cignetti’s are a big Pittsburgh family, so I had to root for the boys. And yes, I realize I said Hunky Food, three times, in my message, that’s how much I love it.

— Steve in Wadsworth, OH knows this topic:

Third or fourth time emailer - I laughed out loud when I saw Beer Guy Thomas V mention "hunky" food.

I live near Akron, OH, and I've heard the phrase as well growing up. When I was little I thought the phrase was "Hungie" (short for Hungarian) but as I got older it was definitely "Hunky" or "Hunkie" food.

My great-grandparents on my dad's side all immigrated to the USA from Hungary or Czechoslovakia, and one time my grandma confirmed that "Hunky" (or Hunkie) food was Eastern European food - lots of ground vegetables (cabbage, potatoes), pork, pastries, paprika, soups, etc.

Thanks for all that you do for the Screencaps community!

— Anonymous emails:

Possible origin for the name:



My Mom is full blooded Bohemian from small rural settlement in SW Missouri. She often referred to herself, others, and traditional things, including food, as Bohunk/Bohunky. They are interchangeable, and pluralized as Bohunks/Bohunkies.

Screencaps snowbirds

— Jim M. checks in from Florida:

Hey Joe! The wife and I got away for a long weekend to Venice, Florida . We were there last Friday when it got cold. 36 in the morning and the 65 and full sun (hot) in the afternoon. Beautiful. Went to the pool/hot tub/tiki bar. Everybody in pool/ hot tub area was from up north while all the natives were in long pants and hoodies/jackets. Friday and Saturday were great for us northerners. Pool was probably in the mid to high 70's. Came home Sunday. Sat at airport 5 hrs because of the snow in RI. Landed at 7: 30 no problem.

I guess the Texans were trying to get out at the same time but had a nightmare of delays!. ( Little known fact, all teams fly into and stay in Providence when they play the Patriots, nicer airport and easier to get to the stadium) .

At least we caught the second half of the Pats game on the plane. Boy everything is falling their way this season (Nix).

Vrabel just unleashed this defense for the playoffs. We haven't seen this D till the playoffs!

The Wednesday market in Uzes, France

— Mike T. and Cindy T. got out of the Airbnb to act like locals. Mike writes:

Thought you’d enjoy the flowers.

That is it this morning as millions of you prepare for snow. It's cold. It's mid-January. It's winter. We will get through this. Golf is just around the corner.

Let's go put in a solid day of work.

