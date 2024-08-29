Paige Spiranac Rival Hailey Ostrom Crushes Driver Off A Moonscape To Respect Summer

We're just a few days away from the start of September and by this time most people have picked a side. You're either falling for the gimmicks of big retail and embracing the fall, or you're resisting by continuing to show respect for summer.

Thanks to Hailey Ostrom's latest, we know that she is team respect summer. The Paige Spiranac rival could be doing just about anything that she wants this time of year, and she's choosing - correctly I might add - to spend time in a bikini next to the water.

The golf influencer is still finding time to work on her golf game, but she's not sacrificing any of her time soaking up what's left of the summer sunshine at the lake to do so. That's the sign of someone who has been here before defending summer.

Hailey pulled out her driver to work on her swing a little and crushed a ball into the water off the moonscape. It's poetry in motion. It's everything you could ask for and more when you're dialing in that late August summer content.

She captioned the swing, "Sorry to my dad for posting this video #golf."

It's time for Hailey Ostrom and Paige Spiranac to settle things on the course

All that's missing is a well-placed #respectsummer. But we're not deducting points for that. The video itself has "respect summer" written all over it. Deducting points would only be a distraction.

And right now, distractions are the last thing Hailey needs. She's firing off content left and right and hitting the course to make sure her game is as sharp as it can be.

If you recall, she has some business to take care of on the course.

She called out Paige Spiranac earlier this summer and the two have agreed to go head-to-head in an influencer match that promises to set the world of golf on fire.

"Hey [Paige Spiranac] it sounds like everyone wants to see us play. What do you say?" she tweeted in July. To which the world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer responded, "Let's do it!"

Let's do it, indeed. Let's put this match together. Hailey's been working on her game and this week Paige has been putting in work as well on the course at Creators Classic.

Get the two of them on a course together, get a livestream going, get the content machines churning out the best golf content we've ever seen and let the golf influencer with the best game that day win.

That would be the perfect way to end the summer. Let's make it happen.