Paige Spiranac Rings In 2026 By Making A Bold Pledge To The Golf World, NYE Fights & Did Arch Drop An F-Bomb?

Paige Spiranac dropped a massive new year's resolution just before the ball dropped in New York City.

I'm not even sure if that was a soft Ohio State team or just a completely out-manned offense against a defensive front that just wanted it more

The original plan was to pre-write this edition of Screencaps, but that would've been the easy way out after a quarterfinals loss. You guys would've crushed me for taking the easy way out, so here we are. Quick thoughts on New Year's Day after not much sleep.

45 rushing yards. LOLOLOLOL. Kicker misses another field goal and it never had a chance. Two INTs. Just destroyed in time of possession in the first half.

Didn't start using timeouts until AFTER the two-minute warning in the 4th quarter. I'm still not sure what that was all about.

I've said that Ryan Day never has a thing to worry about the rest of his life because he won the 2025 national title and I stand by that statement. The guy went out and won the very first 12-team playoff title in CFB history. That means the world to logical Ohio State fans. That said, last night was right back to where Ohio State was after the 2024 loss at home against Michigan. I'm left wondering if Sayin has the ability to run the table in the CFB playoff during his career? Based on what we saw last year out of Will Howard and then out of Carson Beck, the formula seems to be experienced QB who knows how to extend drives and not throw picks.

Bo Jackson trying to pick up linebacker blitzes wasn't the best offensive plan out of Ryan Day. This one play was pretty much a microcosm of the entire night for the offense. This is six Buckeyes vs. four Hurricanes. Watch what happens to Jackson. I'm not a football expert, but the design of this defensive play is just beautiful to watch from this angle. Watch what happens to Montgomery, the left guard. He never even suspects blitz out of the linebacker.

How about we watch Luke Montgomery get owned on this play?

It's painful to watch the Buckeyes waste one of the program's best defenses in a long time.

ESPN should show Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis more on the sideline. Had no idea those two were even at last night's game until late in the 4th quarter.

Go ahead, pile on. I know you hate Ohio State. I get it, the Buckeyes are the Cowboys of college football, but at least they do win national championships in the 2000s. Clay is taking his laps crushing Ohio State. That's all Clay has left in his sports life after the Vols failed to beat an FBS team with a winning record. I get it.

How have the past three days off work been? Amazing. The house is spotless. I've cleaned the house more in the last three days than I ever expected, but it's been rewarding. The house is absolutely dialed in for 2026 even after having friends over for New Years. I even enjoyed shoveling snow because I had nowhere to be and didn't need to be on the Internet.

However…

I try to take a three-day vacation & the Somalis go and create some incredible content while I'm out

Look at how clean those cuts and angles are on the sheetrock. Do you think burglars would've taken such great care to make such clean cuts?

This column continues to be out in front on major topics over and over and over

— Harvey D. sent this as soon as it popped up Wednesday morning on Good Morning America. Relax, Harvey D. isn't some GMA LIB. He knows content and content guys dabble with the morning shows:

Merry New Year!

Although these two may be big lib journos. They do have fashion sense. They proclaimed 2026 the year of the 1/4 zip. Once again Screencaps is so far ahead of the curve, soon to be doing an Earnhardt-esque bump and run to put them another lap down.

Wear 'em with pride fellas! Chick's on both sides of the aisle dig those 1/4 zips!

Is That AI?

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston sent in this one:

############################

That is it this New Year's morning. One thing to look for in that early game in Miami is the UNDER. You're telling me that they're going to play the Orange Bowl at NOON on New Year's Day? There will be ZERO energy inside Hard Rock, or whatever they're calling that stadium these days.

I'll be off again tomorrow and then back on Saturday. Have a great day. Get some steps in. I'll see you in a couple of days.

