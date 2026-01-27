Paige Spiranac Refuses To Age Out Of Her Iconic Role As Top Golf Influencer, Florida's About To Freeze & MEAT!

Paige Spiranac promises she's going to be busier on Instagram in 2026. Do you believe her?

Screencaps on YouTube: Ep. 2

CLICK:

https://youtu.be/9gl29Ij6XJA

https://youtu.be/9gl29Ij6XJA

I got this video down to 10 minutes. That should be the sweet spot moving forward. I want you guys to consume this content while on the shitter. 10 minutes…boom…you watch and wipe. I may go longer once I bring on Instagram models and guests, but that won't be the norm. The pace of the videos will keep increasing. I want this show to be exactly what I'd want to watch while on the crapper. Episode No. 1 is nearing 1,000 views. I had no idea you guys cared so much about what I have to say.

I have to give myself a little credit on Episode 2 because I was all over the shoveling content as being a flashpoint. Literally, as I was recording, New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted a shoveling video across multiple channels.

I had multiple people ask me who the audience was here for Hochul. It's simple.

Kathy's message isn't to you. It's performance art for the 237,000 illegals who were dropped off in New York since 2022. Central Park has not seen more than 20 inches of snow since the winter of 2021. During the winter of 2022-23, when illegals were flooding in, New York City received just 2.3 inches THE WHOLE WINTER.

— Screencaps Chief Economist Jared P. writes:

I wish you the best in your new endeavor. If you are interested, I do media appearances quite frequently and would be glad to talk economic affairs with you for your show. I won't be offended if you say no as it might not be the type of content you are looking for. Blessings.

Kinsey:

I am 100% looking for such content. Thank you for offering, Jared P. I have all sorts of economic questions to ask. Hopefully others will send in questions.

— Brent P. in Indy asks:

Can you put out specific instructions for us luddites who cannot seem to find the YouTube channel to subscribe. I searched YouTube for outkick and outkick Screencaps to no avail.

Kinsey:

Great question. It's right here — Screencaps with Joe Kinsey.

I also added it to the CONTACT ME list.

— Harvey D. in the 419 says:

Talk about jumping into the deep end!! Good luck with starting this branch. It will be a success!! The Screencaps nation needs to do the right thing and subscribe, like, and follow. Idk what I am talking about, but that seems to be what all these channels want.

Bring the heat: Mrs.Caps Grow Op.(may have some helpful hints IYKYK)

Coax Beau out of hiding. Jet fuel and snowblowers have to have a place here.

Get Millennial Chris to do a video of being balls deep in a gas line keeping the world civilized.

Everyday shit that keeps this Best Damn Country rolling, contrary to what the pols and the big Js want.

10 mins. seems right. My colon photographer(dont know the medical term) would say 5 mins max. Everyone needs a bit of solace in their life.

I hereby throw down the gauntlet. If you are subscribed to the news letter, read the Screencaps daily, get your ass over there and subscribe, like, watch, and smash that notification bell thingy. It's the least we can do for the Best Damn Daily Column(as voted by the readers)! The reach of sanity and America and at its Finest has no bounds! We are saving this Country and its sanity one day at a time!

The more who see the message of this is what hard work can get you, the better we will be!!

Get it done Ladies and Gentleman.

Speaking of winter, look at what Floridians will be dealing with later this week

Yes, you're reading that right — Gulf Effect Snow! Wind chills in the 20s as far south as Miami. Canoe Cuck Kirk spent this morning on the text group bragging about how he's escaping the cold this week to visit Fort Myers. Meanwhile, it's not supposed to reach 70 degrees all week.

I need the Florida readers to check in and tell me how you will ride out the cold snap. Do you even have a furnace? Do you even have blankets? Coats?

EMAIL: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

— Dave in Rhode Island checks in:

Most we've had in several years, not heavy, but VOLUME. Up to 3-foot drifts which is a lot for here, prob 14" actual snowfall

— Tom T. emails:

I "worked from home" today. Got a lot of stuff done. When I was a kid in ’76, my brother and I would shovel driveways for 50 cents. We would then walk a few blocks to Aid’s Discount store, and purchase a couple of plastic, NFL helmets from the gumball machine.

Those were the days. I remember getting a lot of Bengals, Packers, and Oilers…yuck. I wanted Redskins, Vikings or Raiders.

Kinsey:

Tom, I hate to break it to you, but I think you were getting ripped off by neighbors. 50-cents a driveway is equal to $2.91 in current dollars.

The emailer who wanted me banned from ever playing golf again for using golfing as a verb instead of a noun has responded to Jim T. in San Diego busting out a dictionary

— Mark W. in NC responds:

C’mon Joe, citing the dictionary and a job as a copy editor is your defense.

While technically you may be right, none of the cool kids use golf as a verb and it should never be encouraged.

Keep up the good work!

Kinsey:

For those who want to know what's going on, you have to watch Episode 1 of Screencaps on YouTube where I feature Mark's email.

It's at the 7:00 mark.

If the Cleveland Browns hired a new head coach on LinkedIn

— Thanks to Matt G. for sending over this one:

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4365886397/

Broncos fans aren't doing well after Sean Payton's bone-headed decision

— Mike in Milwaukee is going to think about passing up a 10-0 lead for years to come:

Long time Broncos fan here and have to say I am kept up at night wondering why he didn't kick the FG. I honestly have no reasonable explanation other then he didn't want Stiddy playing against Seattle. Needless to say good year for Denver and the future is bright. Bolieve.

The current state of tipping in the United States

You guys know this is a subject that is close to my heart. Over the weekend, I saw someone say how some pizza shops are now asking if you want to tip the cooks AND the delivery drivers. Separate tips.

It's absolutely preposterous.

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY emails:

When we order delivery, we say that we're tipping the driver cash. It's on him/her to distribute per their own company rules. I, sort of, feel that the tip should be for the driver only.

There are times we want food to-go from places that have a bar. So we go, order and have a drink or two. When we get the bill I only tip for the drink portion. Take out portion, I feel, shouldn't be tipped. Not tipping someone for walking a bag of food to us. The people in the kitchen should be making a decent wage, not based on tips, as servers are.

Tipping for everything is way out of hand. Deli. Bagels. Pizza. etc. etc. etc. I sell steel, I should pass around a tip jar with each load of rebar. Wonder what I could get for a $25,000 load?

Dumb stuff like marathons

— Guy G. in western New York writes:

I’ve done some really dumb things in my life, a few of them which I’ve shared here. Of the dumbest things I’ve done, is run a marathon. Good on Gen X Warren, but dude! You’re in Florida, where you are no more than 2 hours from some of the best fishing anywhere!

At 32, I decided it would be a great idea to get in better shape. I had done a great job, and ran a bunch. No more than 5 miles at a time, but enough to get my body fat to 5.5%. Running 5k’s to drink and meet hot runner chicks was my other motivation. Much like Warren, I thought it would be a good idea to run a marathon, as a birthday approached. While I am getting older, I can just prove that age is stupid, and I could just do one.



I did. I didn’t train at all for it. Just signed up for it a week before hand, and ran it. I can confirm, even in Buffalo, 95% of the people only run the half. And I did GREAT!! (for the first 13.1 miles) However, when you get to 13.1, and 95% of the people you were running with turn the corner to the finish, and you keep going straight, you realize quickly that the second 13.1 is going to be a lot longer than the first.



I did it once. I have no desire to do it again, and tell people it’s a dumb idea. Get on a boat, and fish. We’ll spend the same amount of time in the sun and open air, and be able to make dinner with our day’s work.

What's going on at a spice shop in Cartagena, Spain?

Mike T. shows us:

And then we get a look at a lunch in Cartagena. Mike says, with the beer, the total price for this lunch is $14. Those of you who think it's too expensive to live like the Ts need to start taking notes. They live normally on these trips. Keep it simple. Live like a local and you can survive financially.

Bonus T. content:

The Spainairds are tearing down a high-rise, or something like that. Looks like a bunch of bricks are coming down.

That is it for yet another productive day of Screencaps. I'm just as cold as the rest of you. Let's hear from those in the west who haven't had snow and are probably golfing right now. Vern, how's the weather in Arizona?

Go have a great day.

