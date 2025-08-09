Paige Spiranac Is Ready To Go Low In A Golf Outfit That Leaves Instagram Speechless, Shedeur Shines & F-Boone

As a Bengals fan, I am calling on the Cleveland Browns to IMMEDIATELY name Shedeur Sanders the starter — IMMEDIATELY

I've seen enough.

Yes, I watched the game.

Give him the keys right now, tell Joe Flacco you'll throw a few dollars into his 401k to serve as the mentor and get going.

Tony gets it. You can't wait. Shedeur is DIALED IN. You have to go with the hot hand.

As someone who has watched Browns fans get their hopes up over the years, last night couldn't have been any better. The fans believe they have yet another savior. His jersey sales will EXPLODE.

Guys, what happened last night is great for business. Nobody in the NFL moves the content needle quite like Browns fans and I'm ready for it.

Let's hope we don't see any of this behavior today on the golf course as my dad celebrates his upcoming 70th birthday with a quick nine holes

But if it does break out during our round at Meadowbrook Country Club in Englewood, OH, hopefully I have my phone close.

Today is a big day in my golf career. I've driven by Meadowbrook approximately 3,000 times and always wanted to play the course, but it was a private club until 2014 when membership dropped to an unsustainable level.

Arnold Palmer played here in the 1960s. I didn't even know that until recently.

Today, I get to play the course that I'd always wanted to play and it's for dad's birthday. It should be a good day.

PLUS: I'm taking 12 year old Screencaps Jr. to hit dingers on the Little League field where I played when I was 12.

And, then, we're finishing off the day at Marion's Pizza. That's about as big of a NW Montgomery County day as they get.

Yes, I'm well aware that MY Reds are officially in big trouble when they can't beat the Pirates

This was a must-have series. They had to take 3 out of 4.

Why was it so critical? The Reds STILL have MLB's toughest remaining schedule, including six games against the Brewers, a road series in L.A. and a series against the Phillies.

Now I'm nervous.

TNML in Greece

— Tim G. in the 419 is on the road:

Been hanging out in Athens with the Ohio Northern University men’s soccer team. Representing the Thursday Night Mowing League today at the Acropolis in Athens. We will be back in time for our regular Thursday mowing event. The Polar Bears are 1-0 so far in the trip, with two more friendlies Saturday night and Sunday morning on tap.

The Sawtooths!

— Mike T. in Idaho presents a challenge for Indy Daryl and the hikers in the group:

My neighbor and some of her friends climbed Thompson Peak in Idaho’s Sawtooth mountains. PS, Thompson Peak is 10,751 in elevation. She sent us this picture! If you want to visit a special place, visit The Sawtooth mountains!

Keg urinals

— Tyler V. reports:

Saw this at a bar in Montreal back in June and forgot to send it to you until I saw the one in Screencaps just now!

###############

That is it for this Saturday morning. I need to get on the highway and head south with the boys.

Let's have a great weekend and regroup on Monday morning with Shedeur as the Browns official Week One starter.

Go have fun.

