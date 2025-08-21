Paige Spiranac’s PGA Tour Live Outfit Has The Internet's Attention

It's finally happening for Paige Spiranac!

After years and years of us pounding the table telling these golf networks to start acting like they want to make some money with their digital products, Paigeviews, 32, revealed Thursday that she would be working the Tour Championship at East Lake as part of the PGA Tour Live team.

This news comes after Paige worked Wednesday night's Creator's Classic at East Lake where she ran into CBS legend Amanda Balionis.

"Are you going to take my job?" Balionis joked as the two met up in a production lot.

"I've learned from the best. I could never," Paige fired back.

Balionis joked that Paige needs to give her "five more years before you come for my job."

Why does it matter that Paige Sprianac is working inside the ropes as a course reporter at the Tour Championship?

Based on my research — I've been tracking the golf influencer world for about a decade, or it just feels like a decade — Paige is the first influencer to get the PGA Tour seal of approval. Like Paige paving the way for other women to become social media influencers, this now opens up a pathway for those influencers to become course reporters. Paige has the chance to do the unthinkable and work herself into a legitimate network role. Let's say Dottie Pepper, 60, works until Social Security kicks in, Paigeviews is looking at two years of seasoning. Either Balionis moves into Dottie's job or she keeps the 19th hole interviewing job and Paigeviews rotates into Dottie's job. After a big summer working as a course reporter for influencer events on Golf Channel, Paige has proven to be a pleasant voice during broadcasts. She clearly knows the game, understands how to be a professional and can move the needle.

Mark it down, this is a historic moment in the Internet era. The woman who invented golf influencing, the world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer as named by the Outkick Culture Department, is finally getting her shot and running with it.

Good for Paige.