Paige Spiranac Needs Your Help Picking Out Her 2026 Golf Outfits, NBA Fans Fight & A Natty-TNML Collab?

In 2006, I was at a crossroads in my newspaper career working for the Block family as the Internet was just starting to dabble with something called blogs

The news on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will close operations in May hit close to home. The owners of the P-G, the Block family, also own the Toledo Blade newspaper, where I worked in the mid-2000s in ad design and production.

We're talking one of the craziest set of brothers in the history of publishing. The stories told by the old-timers about these weirdos, John and Allan, are legendary. Once I heard these stories and saw how the business operated, I quickly determined that I had to figure out a way to get away from newspapers, which, in 2006, was a dead-end career filled with layoff notices.

The writing was on the wall. The romanticism of newspapers I grew up with in Dayton, Ohio — a once-great newspaper town — was over.

Instead, I taught myself HTML. In 2007, I started Busted Coverage, and it exploded to the point where, as the newspaper ad market was tanking in 2008-09, I was building my website. The online advertising market was exploding. I was making twice as much online via advertising as I was at the newspaper job. There were days I would make more money online by 11 a.m. when I went to work than my entire day at the newspaper.

Eventually, a buyer came along who wanted Busted Coverage. I sold it in March 2011. That night, I walked into work after my normal shift, packed up my stuff, told the night shift supervisor I quit. I then walked out the door and never looked back. I don't even know if they paid me my final check. It didn't matter. The quicker I could get away from that newspaper, the better.

While I hate to see people lose their jobs as what will happen in May, I hope those same people had a backup plan, because I learned long ago that connecting yourself to the Blocks without one is not the smartest plan in the world.

For me, life has worked out thanks to the bozo Block brothers. I can't thank them enough.

The current state of begging for money in the United States

Thanks to Dave in Rhode Island for tipping me off to a Washington Post report published this week on the travel sports industry and the costs associated with living that lifestyle.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/general/the-soaring-price-of-youth-sports-50-to-try-out-3-000-to-play/ar-AA1TJN1r

Here's a line from the story that made me laugh:

GoFundMe said "competition travel" was the top sports fundraising cause in 2025.

Let's hear from one parent on Twitter who's dealing with the reality that these thieves will never stop asking for more money.

— Phil S. in Florida chimes in:

Good morning sir! The ongoing topic of begging for money is an easy one for me to tackle. Don’t buy/book something you can’t afford. Don’t start something you can’t afford to finish.

And keep yourself in a position where you can survive if need be. Just a handful of days ago I was put on medical leave from work. Epilepsy sucks!

It’s going to be many weeks before I can return to action. I am in the process of going on short term disability, and did (unfortunately) cash in all of my new year’s vacation time, and by the time the doctors poke and prod me enough to say I can work again, I will be low on funds.

But I’m gonna survive and not have to beg for spare change outside Publix. I’m no financial expert, but I did enough to make sure I’ll make it through this hardship. Best wishes this new year for you and keep up the good work!

It turns out Screencaps has an acting giant amongst us

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY made a big revelation to me on Wednesday:

Today (Jan 7) is National Bobblehead Day. Thought I'd share myself. Original picture is me on set of Law & Order. NYBG (BG = Background. We are called Background [Extras] on set) is a design I created years ago since I've played an NYPD cop on shows such as all the Law & Orders, Blue Bloods, FBIs and others from the past.

Kinsey:

Wait just a minute, you're a movie extra? I had questions. How did Scott end up as a police extra? Maybe someone from Screencaps will want to get into that business.

— Scott responded:

Funny story actually.

Back in 2006, my 2nd ex wife was pregnant with our 2nd child (my 5th) - oof that sounds bad huh? Anyway, she seemed to crave watching Law & Order. Early bingers I suppose. And I thought to myself, hey I would love to be one of those dead bodies at the beginning of the show.

So got on the old computer and searched how. Joined a talent search site that got me on an independent movie as an ice cream parlor patron. Non-paid horrible experience. But there I was told what to do if I wanted to be on Law & Orders. Dec. 2006 got on my first Law & Order episode as a mobster in a courtroom.

Kept registering on talent agencies. As non-union, I got to be part of commercial crowd scenes, movies and TV show pedestrian type work. 2008 I got a role as a security detail for a character on the NBC show Kings.

The role got bigger (more episodes) so I was able to join the union (SAG) with that role. Being in the union got me more "specific role" and with my look, I was the cop, security guard, corrections officer, swat, etc. in all shows and movies in that time frame. Rest is BG history. As you can tell by the resume been on many shows over a good 10+ years.

So many stories in that world. Covid killed my BG career actually. Still in the union and work here or there, but nothing like I did back in those glory days. I own a business which allows me to do that work. Never was a career for me, neither was acting. Can't memorize for the life of me. Got a stunt contract (killed on an episode of Person of Interest) and one small line on the show "Power."

Here's my resume on everything I've been on. And a few photos attached on projects I've been on.



https://app.castingnetworks.com/talent/public-profile/9f9681e2-9395-11ea-9e15-0291f623b406

Kinsey:

Did Larry David speak to you?

— Scott:

No interaction with Larry David at all. Our #1 rule is never to engage with the actors on or off set. Of course when they talk to you first, then it's sort of game on and relaxed. Talked regularly with Christopher Meloni (even tossed the football with him) but never had one word with Mariska Hartigay (uber Diva). Throughout the years I've met incredible friendly actors, who are just people. And incredible unfriendly pricks.

Have so many stories though. Very fun and love it when people, especially, my kids randomly text me, "Hey just saw you on Orange is the New Black." Yep - had everyone play "Spot the Scott" every week when shows were first run.

Screencaps readers spotting content in the wild

Valvoline might want to update its sign. It's cinnamon season.

— Derek saw this in southern Indiana:

Q-zip Alert!

— Philip K. had his head on a swivel:

Costco has Banana Republic quarter zips for $8!!

#########################

That is it this morning as the sun comes out in Ohio. My mom is coming to town from Florida and we're about to have record high temps. At least I won't have to hear about how cold she is while staying here.

We'll see how it goes.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :