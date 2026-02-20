Paige Spiranac Slips Into Leather Pants For Her Dramatic Return To The Internet, Clay Throws Around 225 & MEAT

Paige Spiranac is back from an extended leave and she has a new job promoting golf.

Relax, Boomers, there are young guns out there like Dillon the Gen Z Plumber who are stepping up for this country

Here at the Kinsey HQ, the dishwasher went out last week. The previous owner of this house, who was an engineer, half-assed the kitchen renovation before he sold the house and we were left with a half-assed operation.

This whole process started last week when an overflow line started spewing. He'd put in a cheap, half-assed plastic corrugated line against a hole in the subfloor with splinters everywhere.

Enter Dillon the Gen Z Plumber.

He diagnosed the spewing line, took one look at the shutoffs and lack of a drain cleanout on the first floor and asked if we would like to make this a legit operation.

Hell yes, Dillon the Gen Z Plumber. We're in.

New dishwasher

New trap; new cleanout under the sink

Shutoffs under the sink

Bonus shutoffs in the basement to turn off flow from basement to first floor

All new PVC under the sink done right by a licensed plumber instead of the cheap DIY crap the previous owner had installed

After he'd finished up four hours of hard work, I got to talking to Dillon about his plumbing career. He proceeded to tell me a rather crazy story of how he became a Gen Z blue collar. After graduating high school on a Saturday, Dillon says he moved out on Wednesday. Why so fast? "My dad and I butted heads," Dillon said. This was an 18-year-old on a mission.

So he went to a community college to get a business degree.

Eventually, he was working in asphalt and living in an apartment building. One day, plumbers were working on his unit in a crawl space. Dillon was giving the guys a hand. They go to lunch and the asphalt guy with an associate's degree in business proceeds to clean out the crawl while the plumbers were off enjoying burgers.

When they got back, the foreman was shocked at what he was witnessing.

"You don't mind crawl spaces?" the plumber asked Dillon.

No.

"Are you afraid of heights, tight spaces?" the guy pressed?

No.

"Do you want a job?" the plumber replied.

That day, Dillon the Gen Z Plumber was born. Just like that. Talk about a crossroads of life. Now he's a hard-working father of three kids under three years old with a wife who stays home with the kids.

Let that story sink in this weekend as you are about to bitch about Gen Z. The next generations are out there. We just have to figure out a way to find the talents they might not know they even have.

I didn't even mean for this one to blow up. So many people were tagging me on the video that's been on the Internet for at least a year or two that I figured I might as well tweet it out

That's a true story about the "Pink Pony Club." I stood there in disbelief as the Cool Travel Ball Moms were pumping Pony Club throughout the park to pump up their boys as they strapped up their elbow guards for another game.

Take a leak like a local in Lyon, France

— Mike T. is on a walk today:

Is there a male Jeep owner who will admit to driving around with rubber ducks on the dash?

I'm not talking about men driving their wife's Jeep. I'm talking about a red-blooded, American man driving around in HIS Jeep with rubber ducks on the dash.

— John B. emails:

Spewed my coffee over John W’s comment. I have my male, Wrangler driving, buddies that the dashboard ducks make sense only if you are a teenage girl. BTW, the trend was started in Canada during COVID. A web search will tell you all about it.

Keep up the amazing work!

Sent from my phone with apologies for auto correct.

Kinsey:

I should've known Canada started this stupidity.

— Bill S. on ducks and his Door Dash habit:

I have 2 super cool gay friends that I love dearly and do not judge, but both have about 60-75 ducks on their respective Jeeps and thus I think John W. is correct.

Don't think anyone mentioned this one, but I watch Four Christmases every year with the family and love Duvall's character Howard in that flick as well. "Boys, I don't want to speak ill of your mother on Christmas, but she's nothing but a common street whore" is an all-time line.

I might be the world's biggest DoorDash addict. I looked at my DoorDash account just now and have 34 orders thus far in 2026. We're only 50 days in - help!

Kinsey:

Bill, are you injured? If so, I can understand having some Mexican dashed to your door just so you can feel human for a night. If you're not injured, why not just go pick up the food? I need the mindset of having some weirdo picking up your food at their leisure while the food sits there. I'll give Bill credit for admitting to 34 orders in 50 days. That is a sickness, Bill. We need an update on what's going on. If it's medical, I take everything back.

The Door Dash Epidemic in this country

— Beer Guy Thomas V. in NC emails:

Never have used but not interested only food delivery ever had was pizza or I think in California a Chinese place did. I'd say it's a generational thing but I know same age cousins who use the service.

I do understand the appeal our taproom bartenders would use the service when they didn't bring food. But if your going to eat processed food have enough dignity to get off your couch and go get it. #notdoinghardthings.

— Guy G. in western NY is on the road all the time selling high-powered blowers to golf courses:

I’m part of the problem. Not at home, because we don’t have guys that will run Uber/Lyft/DoorDash. Living in the sticks makes food delivery impossible. Better have enough meat to get you through when we’ve got a full house and drinks are flowing.



However. I travel a ton for work, and hate going out. Vegas is coming up in a little over a week, ConExpo, and I get to spend 8 days there. I will absolutely hate it.

At 630p, when I’m back to my room, and refuse to go out, I will pull up DoorDash, and have it delivered to my room. Not the norm for the drivers in Vegas, but it’s worth an extra $10 to them to hand it to me, rather than me having to go to the front desk. Unless I’ve got dinner meetings to attend, I’m not going out.

Why is it people are only mad about boneless wings and not other food item names?

— Jonathan from Mobile asks:

Just wanted a question answered by those that are mad about boneless chicken wings. Why is it only boneless wings?

Do these people hate chick-fil-a biscuits because they don't come with a bone attached? Do these people not eat hamburgers because they don't come from a single cut of meat? Do they also have a fiery hatred for hot dogs since they are also made like boneless wings.

I just don't understand people who are overly concerned about what other people eat and why the only thing they get on their soap box about are "wings" but will give other foods a pass.

Does college basketball have a ‘Front Row Douche’ problem?

— Mark in Lincoln, NE explains:

Greetings from Lincoln. Might not be worthy of mention…BUT…I CANNOT STAND "Front Row Douche" any more!!!!!!!!! Have you noticed the guys (mostly guys) who are in the courtside seats at college basketball games?

To be a FRD:

You must stand to make sure the entire arena sees you

You must put your hands on your knees when your team is on your half of the court and yelling instructions to your team.

You must have your hands on your knees until you spot something the players don’t see and you are now pointing it out to them like you are coaching your 3rd grader.

You must yell at the players showing them your expertise

You must over react to all things: Screens that you feel are moving. Fouls that are not called. Fouls called on your team. Missed officiating calls. Officiating calls on your team.

You must pump your fists and point when your team scores

You must turn around and lift your arms getting the poor masses to look at you and join the pump up crowd they are a part of.

Biggest douche bags I have seen in my advancing years.

Best content on the internet. Thank you for doing us all a service!!

Michigan breastaurant that sells a TON of beer

— Chris B. from Johnson City, TN writes:

This is not my usual email style. It’s just a link and a question.

I don’t think I saw this on Outkick but I thought it was relevant after the recent Hooters and Twin Peaks analysis. It’s not far from you, maybe you should go do some investigative journalism.

https://enjoyer.com/lake-pointe-yacht-club-bikini-bar-livonia/

The question portion of the email is this: what does #BKT mean? I see it after every article. I don’t have social media so I was curious.

Kinsey:

I'd never heard of the Lake Pointe Yacht Club until it started popping up on Facebook. The bar's Instagram is a WILD RIDE. There's some seriously Pure Detroit content on there. https://www.instagram.com/lakepointeyacht/?hl=en That bar is right down the road from where we go to IKEA. I'll have to see if Mrs. Screencaps wants to stop in and play some keno and grab a drink. BKT is just an organizational tag we use to place content in certain spots on the site. It's nothing important to the reader. The government IS NOT spying on you via that tag, I swear.

More on the death of Robert Duvall

— Nate W. adds:

Duvall was also excellent as 'the Captain' in the equally excellent satire, 'Thank You For Smoking'. If you haven't seen it, I definitely recommend it.

Also, damn the stupid ducks. My wife's winter car (too many accidents in winter with her fun car, a story for another day) is a Jeep Wrangler. I end up driving it once in a while. Jeep culture is just odd. Did you also know that Jeeps are supposed to park next to one another? I think it might be due to the fairer sex owning so many and tricking them out, a la pimp my ride.

I don't mind the Jeep wave, but I don't understand the stupid ducks. Whenever I get one, I find another vehicle to put it on immediately. What is the point? My Jeep is ducky? Make it make sense.

— Charlie in Oak Island asks:

So is everyone forgetting who played Boo Radley?

I need to start a YouTube gameshow like this one from Germany

Looks like this has low overhead. Couldn't you just do it in a Walmart parking lot with buddies and gamble on it?

I love how you guys are embracing the ‘Show Us Your Meat’ content series

I know SeanJo has his own meat love affair going on with you guys, but it's completely fine to show me the meat you're consuming. It's even better if you can get the cruise staff to take photos with your meat.

