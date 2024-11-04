Gambling Influencers Are On The Edge Of Their Seats As Paige Spiranac & Her Boobs Get Back In The Game

Paige Spiranac is back. The world's No. 1 golf influencer has dabbled in the world of gambling off and on over the years and last week she announced that she was making her return.

On Monday evening, Paige put the rest of the gambling influencers on notice. She has them on the edge of their seats while she searches for her new trademark segment.

She tossed out some ideas that she has been brainstorming lately and, not surprisingly, her boobs could very well play a role in what she ultimately decides to go with.

First up on Paige's list of ideas that she jotted down takes aim at Taylor Mathis and her "Walking Bets" boobs. A clear indication that she's not playing around here.

She called hers "Walking Wagers." In addition to throwing out the ideas, she also gave a sneak peek into what each of the segments might look like.

Next up on Paige's list of ideas is "Running Rundown," which takes "Walking Wagers" to a whole new level. She then branched out a segment she calls "Bad Beats and Booty Cheeks."

Paige Spiranac is working on developing a trademark segment as she gets back into gambling influencing

Somewhat of a surprise segment idea given how she's built her brand over the years. It's an indication, however, that her overall game has evolved. She's more than a dunker, she's developed a shot.

From there, the best in the business debuted "Jumping Jacks and Blackjack" and she wasn't finished yet. She rounded out her segment ideas with "Spreads and Squats" and "Underdogs with Underboob."

Paige Spiranac then said something that should have gambling influencers everywhere taking notes.

She said, "Not half bad for a first draft. So let me know in the comments down below which one was your favorite or if there's any I missed out on."

That's right, that was her first draft, and she's open to more ideas. What a first draft it was. Let's recap the segment ideas she's come up with so far:

Walking Wagers Running Rundown Bad Beats and Booty Cheeks Jumping Jacks and Blackjack Spreads and Squats Underdogs with Underboob

That's a solid list and if we've learned anything over the years, it's that whatever segment she eventually lands on will be the right one. The rest of the gambling influencers out there had better step up their games.