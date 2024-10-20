Paige Spiranac Has The Internet's Attention In Her Velma Halloween Costume, Rachel Bush Stops By & Texas Loses

The Yankees are headed to the World Series

It took an extra inning of play in Game 5 of the ALCS for the Yankees to complete the gentleman’s sweep of the Guardians on Saturday night in Cleveland, but they got the job done.

Juan Soto came up with a couple of runners on and two outs in the top of the 10th. An error by the Guardians brought him to the plate and he delivered.

Soto fouled off several pitches with a 1-2 count before getting a high fastball that he turned into an absolute bomb to center. The homer gave the Yankees a 5-2 lead, and they held that lead in the bottom of the inning.

What an at-bat and what a series. The Yankees are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009. It's been far too long if you ask me, but better late than never.

Soto's had an incredible year in New York this season. The fans want him back and let it be known throughout the season and with loud chants after winning Game 5.

As clutch as that homer from Soto was, the Yankees wouldn’t have been there without Giancarlo Stanton. He carried the team on his back for much of the series and earned himself the ALCS MVP.

Look, I haven't been the biggest Giancarlo guy. He gets hurt, he can’t play the field, he can’t run, and he strikes out a ton. That said, he can also get hot and hit a bunch of home runs in the postseason.

He's earned his pinstripes. Now it's time to finish this off with a ring and that's what he's focused on. You love to see it. Next up, the Dodgers or Mets and the World Series.

I like their chances against either team. They just torched a bullpen that, even as they were losing game after game, were constantly being glazed by the broadcast.

Drama in Austin as the No. 1 Texas Longhorns lose

The Yankees punching their ticket to the World Series wasn't the only fun taking place on Saturday. There were a couple of big games on the college football schedule too.

October is awesome, isn't it? We have postseason baseball, the return of the NBA and NHL, and the college football and NFL seasons are taking shape.

Saturday had a couple of big games with No. 7 Alabama paying No. 11 Tennessee a visit and No. 5 Georgia making the trip to Austin to take on No. 1 Texas.

Tennessee dropped 24 second half points on Alabama and sealed the 24-17 win with an interception late in the 4th quarter.

The loss was the second of the year for the Crimson Tide. Obviously, that has playoff implications.

Another week and another No. 1 team takes a loss. This weekend it was No. 1 Texas' turn. The Longhorns had a strong celebrity presence, but it didn’t help them when it came to their play on the field.

The Bulldogs came out ready to play and rode a 23-0 halftime lead to a 30-15 win over the Longhorns. But that wasn’t all the fun that was had in Austin.

There was a terrible defensive pass interference call on Texas. The Georgia receiver appeared to be the one who did the interfering on the play.

To make matters worse for the officials, the Longhorns intercepted the pass on the play. This caused the students to voice their displeasure with the officiating crew by throwing trash on the field.

In most circumstances, throwing trash on the field does nothing to help your cause. This is one of the very few exceptions. During the delay, due to the trash being thrown on the field, the officials overturned the call.

It was Texas' ball inside the 10-yard line. A wild scene. A bad call, trash on the field, then the overturning of the bad call. If that's not entertainment, I don’t know what you call it.

Unfortunately for Longhorns fans and those who bet on them to win, they ultimately fell short.

What a scene inside Popeyes

Speaking of entertainment. A fight at your local Popeyes doesn’t mean you can't break out your dance moves if you so choose.

This guy risked an encounter with whatever was all over the fastfood restaurant's floor in order to show off some moves while a few young ladies settled their differences in line.

Totally worth it. Who knows when this moment will ever present itself again? This is carpe diem at its finest.

Francis Ngannou made his return to MMA

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou made his return to MMA on Saturday night after dabbling in boxing. He took on a giant in his PFL debut and only needed one round to take care of business.

Ngannou's opponent, 6'8" Renan Ferreira, couldn't keep the fight standing. That's when he got a lesson in the art of ground and pound from Ngannou.

The lesson ended with Ferreira being knocked out in the first-round.

The referee let the punishment take place for far too long as Ngannou rained down his left hand on his opponent’s head, eventually turning the lights off.

Grilling dump

- Indy Daryl writes:

Sean,

Hello!!! I have been meaning to send you grilling pictures since Labor Day, and well I am finally getting around to it. A spatchcock chicken, steak for my 39th birthday, and more steaks on a fire grill in northern Wisconsin!! Have a great week!

SeanJo

Well done Daryl. This is the type of effort all those who fire up the grill year round can be proud of. You've got variety, and you've even got a fire pit thrown into the mix for fun.

Keep it up and keep the grill content coming.

---------

That's all I have for today. We've got another long day of football ahead of us thanks to an early morning London game. As always, the inbox is open, so send whatever you have to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

