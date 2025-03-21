Paige Spiranac HAMMERS A Tee Shot To Get The Weekend Started, Deion Sanders' Backyard & Bonnie Blue In Florida

Well, that was an interesting Thursday with Carmen Electra as I tried to get out the door for Spring Break

Like most men, I like to wait until the last minute to pack for trips. Mrs. Screencaps has been scrambling around the house all week while I've been more worried about March Madness, work and trying to remember to turn down the thermostat when we're gone.

Last night, it was time to actually act like I was going on Spring Break when my phone started blowing up.

I could hear the *dings* going off as I loaded the dishwasher. Was it a work text coming in? Was it someone from the text group? Was it my mom sweating our arrival?

Imagine my surprise when I finished putting The Taste of the Masters cups in the dishwasher and looked at my phone.

It was none other than fellow Ohio-native CARMEN ELECTRA sliding in to show some love for the 25th anniversary of the 2000 MTV Spring Break that I wrote about on Thursday.

Kissy lips from 52-year-old Carmen!?!

Dead.

I'm less than 24-hours away from needing to be at the airport and one of the greatest pop-culture icons of the 20th AND 21st centuries is kissy lipping me through the phone while I have four March Madness games on the TV and Mrs. Screencaps scrambling around with her toothpaste bags and a measuring tape to make sure our bags meet carry-on requirements.

Beat that night.

Between my new world record at the DMV and Carmen Electra it has been one helluva week. It's been one I'll never forget.

*Editor's note (from me): Yes, we're trying to get Carmen to do content with OutKick. As the Senior Editor for Content Development, it's my job. It would be awesome if she agrees before my plane takes off tonight so I don't have to spend Spring Break trying to lock down an interview on Carmen remembering Spring Break from 25 years ago.

Which one of you listened to my March Madness basketball betting advice and took Michigan (-2.5) last night?

Money is money. Is Michigan a scumbag athletic program? Of course, but I'm just here to hand out winners.

— CJ Fresh hopped on the train:

Michigan survived at your -2.5. You did say they would win by 5 (probably a foul on the last play and two free throws would of got you there). I’m 2/2, skipped the first one, got Akron tonight. Thanks again for free money!

Kinsey:

For those keeping track at home, I'm now 3-0 with my published college basketball predictions during the 2024-25 season. I don't give out many games, but when I do, they're hitting.

Tonight, we're going OVER 167.5 in the Akron-Arizona game.

Akron is the No. 1 scoring offense coming out of the MAC. Arizona is the Big 12's top scoring offense. Both teams want to run and gun. 95-81 gets us there. Don't be shocked if this is a backdoor cover with Akron scoring some slop points with the game no longer in doubt.

— Bear and the Philly Boys are dialed in for March Madness:

Hope you are well. 1st Friday of March Madness is our Christmas. For the last 36 years Bear and The Philly boys have gathered down the Jersey shore for a day of drinking, storytelling, ball busting and basketball.

We have known each other since grade school and the memories and stories will never be forgotten. Here is to a day of laughter, drinking and memories. The hell with work. Never missed a year except during bullshit Covid. Our Christmas. I can’t wait to unwrap a dozen Miller Lites.

I failed to trigger the Texans over ‘Texan’ chili

Scottie Scheffler's Masters menu this year includes "Texan chili" which got me thinking that it was time to fire up the Texans who torched me a couple of year ago over chili with beans.

The mission was simple: Are Texans, who invented chili in San Antonio, offended that they have to use a clarifier of "Texan" chili when they invented it?

— Jeff M. in Texas writes:

Regarding your question about Texans not liking the name Texas Chili I for one am not offended. It just tells me it's made the right way which is with no beans.

— Brandon wasn't biting:

Not offended at all. Letting everyone know that it's Texas Chili lets the diners know that it'll be legit (or damn well better be) and won't contain any beans or, God forbid, spaghetti noodles ( 0_O )

Kinsey:

It turns out the Texans love putting "Texan" in front of things as a sign of strength, even when it comes to their chili. Now I wonder if the French feel the same way about French fries.

Are you French? Is there a special pride in your fries?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail that I am no longer allowed to list here

22 years ago, a Screencaps reader was preparing to visit Saddam

— Longtime reader Bo T., who has been a resource for dads sending their kids to West Point, has seen a few things. Today he's sharing a story:

Joe, been a while between emails but been busy lately between my part time job and getting ready for the retirement move. That process has started, and once you’ve jumped out of the airplane you can’t jump back in. Mrs Bo is definitely ready for retirement.

About this time 22 years ago, me and about 250 of my best friends took the ride of a lifetime to go deliver the good news to Mr Hussein. It ended up being the longest airborne infiltration in American history. Our mission? Take 250 Green Berets, link up with the Kurds, and prevent 100k+ Iraqi Army guys from heading south to save Saddam.

Some people might consider that bad odds. We did not. And we prevailed. If the SC readers are interested, look up the Ugly Baby infiltration of Northern Iraq. Didn’t get a lot of attention, which is fine. We didn’t know at that time what it would ultimately turn into. I lost a lot of friends later. Which brings me to that Canadian POS.

GFY. That is all.

God Bless America, and maybe someday He will bless Canada too. But not that penis farmer.

Kinsey:

Here's more on the Ugly Baby mission from the Air Commando Association.

Was there an email pop after Canadian Paul's lecture on Ukraine & telling MAGA to leave its MAGA gear at home this summer on Canadian fishing trips?

— Kevin in Gibsonia, PA writes:

1. On average, how many emails do you receive from the SC community?

2. After posting the email from our friend Paul, did the number of emails explode?

Kinsey:

We're talking hundreds when you add up the DMs, the texts (I don't know how some of you got my phone number…SMH), the emails to two accounts and social media mentions to wade through.

HUNDREDS.

Yes, the messages exploded after Canadian Paul's lecture. There was a Stone Cold Steve entrance pop for sure. If I listened closely, I could hear the glass breaking every single time a response to Canadian Paul popped into the inbox.

I'll say it again: It's good to be uncomfortable from time to time.

Screencaps rides in its lane and does its thing and then all of a sudden, the readers need to be challenged a little bit.

It's like the 11Us I'm inheriting this summer who are about to face kids who have hit puberty and can now throw a serious fastball. They're going to get challenged a little bit.

This week, I had to challenge Screencaps readers to see if they're paying attention.

Cherished ticket stubs in your collection

— Robert tells me:

I miss the days of holding an actual ticket, but I guess those days are gone forever.

I have several from events I've attended, but this one is my favorite. The first album I ever bought was Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, and I've been an Elton John fan ever since. I have all his albums that preceded Rock of the Westies, and I've seen every concert he's performed in Nashville since I've lived here.

When Dee Murray, Elton's bassist and Nashville resident, passed, Elton performed two benefit concerts in the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The concerts were Elton and his piano, without his bandmates, making this concert special to me. The man is an amazing talent, and it shown through that night.

‘It’s good to be uncomfortable from time to time'

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston sent a nice message to me on Thursday:

Great work today [Thursday]. I try hard to stay out of political arguments, so I kept my thoughts to myself on the canuck that wants Uncle Sam to keep paying for the war between two countries on the other side of the planet. I just form my own opinions & vote! But I agree with everything you said today, and truer words have never been spoken: "It's good to be uncomfortable from time to time."

###############

And with that, America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers for multiple years, has accomplished its mission to provide you guys with a column that you WANT to read and NEED to read on a daily basis.

You'll get Saturday Screencaps out of me, and then I will deservedly disappear for about 10 days. These will be the first vacation days off I've had since mid-November. My winter grind mission was a success. Now it's time to build new stories into my life without looking at a computer.

While I'm gone, never forget we live in the greatest country in the history of the world and there's no way in hell I'd want to visit Mars after creating a perfect March Madness bracket.

Go have a great weekend.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or my personal Gmail that you all have. If not, ask for it from one of your friends who reads daily.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :