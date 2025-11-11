Paige Spiranac Gets Stuffed Into A Sweater For Fall Golf, Packers Gender Reveal At Tailgate & Buy MTV Bob Ross

Plus: Why doesn't the NFL make a bigger deal out of what veteran Roger Staubach accomplished over his life?

On Veterans Day, I'm left wondering if we will ever see another NFL quarterback start a game after serving in the military

The last quarterback to get a shot at the NFL after military service was Trent Steelman, who signed a free agent contract with the Ravens after the 2013 NFL Draft, but the Army told him that dream would have to wait because he had to keep his commitment to the service.

Two years after signing that contract with Baltimore, the Army told him to go chase the NFL dream. Steelman would convert to a wide receiver and made it all the way to the final cut before the 2015 season. He's now a football coach at Eastern Kentucky University.

Will we ever see a quarterback like Roger Staubach, yet another great Ohioan, start a career at 27 after military service and go on to win two Super Bowls? I'm going with ‘No’ at something like -50000 or more.

And based on that, his NFL career and how he's lived his life, I feel like Staubach is just a forgotten figure. Maybe Roger decided, at 83, he's not interested in having a public life these days. But there's definitely a shortage of Staubach mentions in pop culture, especially around Veterans Day.

The guy served his country, came home, turned into an NFL hero and has led a wholesome life as a married man of 60 years. He and his wife, Marianne have five kids, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

You'd think the NFL would make a big deal about that.

— Galen D. writes:

Proud to be the son of a WWII Vet from Johnson City, TN. Proudly served our beautiful country through the Allied Bombing leading to the end of the war. I submit this to you every VD in honor of my father, Ross Droke.

Kinsey:

Happy Veterans Day to the numerous Screencaps readers who have served this incredible country. There are so many to list. There are so many that continue to serve. There are Great Americans like Vern in the PNW who had huge roles. There are others who served, did their time and got out.

Happy Veterans Day to all of you.

We're indebted to your service.

Speaking of the NFL, I was able to watch Monday Night Football without installing an antenna

You guys know I'm a YouTubeTV customer caught up in the drama with Disney like many of you are. Last night, I found a workaround that actually worked without having to use an antenna to watch MNF.

How did I get it to work? Bookmark Peter's directions for next week, if needed.

Is this legitimate exercise?

Remember the emailer who told me walking wasn't real exercise? Is Clay wasting his time with this setup? You guys make the call. By the way, as I mentioned Monday, I'm mentioned in his "Balls" book THREE TIMES!!!!

Screencapper visits the Virgina High School Cross Country state championships

— Jeff D. in VA shares:

I guess I had a typical Screencaps weekend. My high school senior daughter and freshman son had the Virginia state cross country championships in Loudon county VA.



The drive to the race necessitated driving past numerous data centers. I didn’t find the data centers too obtrusive as they fit in with Defense contractor buildings. If I lived there it might be a different story.



My daughter’s last high school cross country race was bittersweet as she battled back from injuries and didn’t place as high as she did as Junior but still made All State. She’s excited to start her next chapter running at the D-1 level next year. My son dropped time all year and steadily moved past the upperclassmen on the team ahead of him eventually finishing 6th on the team and helping the team take 4th instead of 5th with the tie breaker being the place of the 6th runner. (Only the top 5 count as scorers).



At the conclusion of the season my son earned his first varsity letter. My question to the Screencaps community is, do high schoolers in the rest of the country wear letter jackets anymore? My daughter didn’t want a letter jacket either and I think I will make her a shadow box for her graduation.

I remember getting my first varsity letter as a sophomore and it was a big deal and I couldn’t wait to get my jacket. I guess the letter jacket doesn’t have the same meaning these days. Was it watered down too much with academic letters, club letters etc?

Screencaps readers are really mad at my fellow Fox Corp. employee Gus Johnson

I've received numerous emails just like this one.

— Michael F. in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida writes:

It’s been a while since I’ve been inspired to write, though you can count me among the daily SCREENCAPS readers, also enjoy seeing an email each week from the desk of Joe Kinsey. Platitudes dispensed on to the reason I wrote : I absolutely despise the way Gus Johnson calls NCAA football games and last weekends ending to Indiana vs Penn State was the worst ever.

The shouting, screaming, pre-pubescent voice cracks all resemble a high school freshman’s first time on the mic on a Friday night public access broadcast. The enthusiasm he attempts to convey sounds corny and inauthentic.

I can’t produce enough synonyms to describe how poor his calls are, unlistenable is not doing it justice.

Kinsey:

I will say that it feels like Gus is overdoing it, especially during games that aren't actually great matchups. Now, Saturday's game ended up being very important. The voice cracking was definitely too much.

What an amazing fake headline that could be 100% true

Dogs that hog the couch and recliners

— Brandon in NW Houston has a giant Schnauzer who is 130 pounds:

I can totally relate to you and Rob. We usually have to sit "around" Archie, though he can occasionally double as furniture, as shown in the 2nd pic.

#############

That is it this morning. I'm running a little behind, so let's get this edition out and go have an incredible day. Never forget how lucky we are to call this place home no matter the level of stupidity that's going on from politicians or celebrities.

Go have a great day of life.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :