Paige Spiranac Gets Stuffed Into A Red Tube Top For A Day At The Golf Course, Angry Brewers Fan & A KOA Mullet

Weekend observations: I caught a few innings from a travel ball tournament & I'm left wondering why teams let kids wear hoodies like they just got off the couch

Let me start by saying the sun didn't come out for 10 seconds out of 48 hours this weekend. I'm talking as disgusting as it could possibly get. Horrible weather.

Between storms, I was able to make it out to the park where there was a travel ball tourney taking place. I thought Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green's kids were playing, but then I learned they were switched a field in the ‘hood which felt like too much driving, so I stayed local to see what's going on with the travel circuit.

What's up with the hoodie jerseys that I saw at the 14U level? Is this more Pussification of America stuff? Yes, it was cold. Yes, there was a mist. It's life. What happened to putting on a long-sleeve under your jersey and toughening it out? Now we have kids with hoodies pulled over their heads like they're waiting at a bus stop.

Why do travel teams need four-to-five coaches in the dugout? That seems excessive. Is one of those guys really a pitching coach?

Guys, I have to admit to something that I'm not proud of. Saturday, after a trip to the rock store where Mrs. Screencaps tortured me by picking out boulders that I had to lift in and out of the grocery-getter, we ripped out a garden bed that needed major help. While ripping out ornamental grasses, I had the Derby coverage playing on my phone. I hear the bugler play and told Mrs. Screencaps we needed to get inside to watch the race. We go in, sit down and start watching and then I see the bugler play again at almost 8 p.m. What the hell?Then we watch Sovereignty take a dump while walking to the gates. I announce that's my horse because he'll be light on his feet. They load in at 8 p.m., I say this race is awfully late, and then Sovereignty wins. I call my dad to tell him, like my grandfather always said, take the horse that takes a dump before running. Then I comment how late the race was, and my dad says something about 7 p.m. I say something back about the race being run at 8 p.m. and he acted confused.Guys, I watched the race on delay and had no idea I was an hour behind. I got on Twitter to see race reactions and realized the race finished at 7 ET. It might've been one of my more embarrassing moments during my sports-watching career.

On Sunday, I finished the new Vietnam Netflix series because it rained all day. What more did we learn compared to the Ken Burns' PBS series? I don't think very much. Presidential leadership still looks poor. Our military planners still look poor. If anything shocked me, it might've been the level of gore that Netflix showed. I'm not sure I've ever seen that level of gore in other documentaries.

It's a big week around here. The rec ball season starts on Saturday. Hopefully my kids don't tell me they need a hoodie for Saturday morning. It's supposed to be 74 and sunny. It's time to play ball in nice weather. No whining.

‘Thank you’ for the Screencaps Mother's Day gift guide

— Jason in Virginia writes:

Just pulled trigger on one of those knives for Mother’s Day. Thanks for the heads up. The wife loves planting.

Kinsey:

If you're a slacker who didn't read Saturday Screencaps, you missed the Mother's Day gift guide where I made it simple for you guys: Buy your wife a Hori Hori knife. Trust me, Mrs. Screencaps has been going nuts over the knife for a month since I gave it to her early because she needed it to work her ass off in the garden.

Throw in a short-handled shovel and you have the official Mother's Day gift package from Screencaps. Boom, you're done.

Screencaps readers keep fighting back against Costco's ridiculous $999 chicken coop marketed directly at Stanley-succin', Jeep Wagoneer-driving suburban women

— Russ from Iowa would never be caught dead buying a $999 Costco chicken coop:

About 12 years ago I bought an old used 10x 16 ft chicken coop for only 150 dollars. Probably made in 1960's. I had to move it about 30 miles. My teenage son had an f350 power stroke diesel pickup.

I sent him his younger brother and a couple of his friends to go get it with an old homemade trailer with mobile home tires( if your from Midwest you know the kind).

Those boys strapped that down had flashing lights red flags and escort trucks . They rolled right down a 4-lane stretch of highway thru a good-sized town most direct route to the farm. We pulled it off the trailer on some makeshift ramps to the spot it still sets today.

My wife questioned my sanity. I did a little myself, however this is how boys learn to do hard things and have confidence to step out and try. They laugh and brag about that trip to this day.!

Joe Thanks for giving us a place men can still be men. Love the screencaps brotherhood.

The Travel Ball Chronicles®

— Duncan N. says this was sent to him & that his kid DOES NOT play on this team:

Not sure you can post this because of the F bombs, but here’s a 13u travel ball coach challenging the umpires to meet him in the parking lot. Can you imagine if your kid played for this guy?

— Mike Mac from Mass asks:

Hello Joe, we just wrapped up Opening Day parade and game. The small roster looks great this year, good contact game 1. We struggled the most, warming up! The toss/catch is our first focus.

I remember a Screencaps reader recommending dryer balls from Amazon (#NotSponsored)but most seem to be cotton ball type (a little too soft) can we please repost for us Rec AA Coach pitch guys out here?

Readers react to my ‘5 Chains That Will Be Out of Business in 5-10 Years List’

— Lee D. checks in:

The only things good I can say about Denny's is it's convenient (you are right, it's the "Walmart of diners"). Open 24/7. Food ain't much.

But what Denny's has over so many others, maybe over Waffle House, is the coffee. Denny's coffee is superb. It's so, so, so much better than that burnt slop Starbucks gouges people for. Know Denny's sells bags of coffee from their shops. Why Denny's doesn't sell its coffee on Amazon or have a marketing deal with Walmart, I will never know.

Seems like they're leaving a lot of cash on the table as a result. Guess this is some weird way to try to draw people into the shop since that's the only place to get Denny's coffee.

Shoot, Denny's should have a drive-through just for the coffee (or pick-up items). Meanwhile, if I need coffee away from the house, I'll just spin through Dunkin.

Is office life dead or has its demise been greatly exaggerated?

— Dave K. tells me:

Like Mike in Wisconsin, I work in an office. I can vouch that relationships are not dead. COVID slowed things down but annual golf trips, Friday half day outings, trips to the track, multiple office gambling pools generated from within the company.

I think it all depends on how companies hire. We hire multiple people for similar roles, mainly recent college grads. Those folks become your best friends in the company and then you branched out from there. It's a lot easier to maintain those relations when turnover is small, you're all in the same building and see each other on a regular basis.

Are you looking for an off-the-beaten-path cabin in Washington state?

— Mike T. says Iron Springs in Copalis Beach, Washington is a "fun place":

And that is it for this first Monday in May. It's time to get after it as we race towards Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer. Now is the time to get dialed in. By the end of the month, I want you guys on the patio enjoying life.

Let's go get after it!

