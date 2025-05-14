Paige Spiranac Explains The PGA Championship While Wearing A Red Top For Tiger, Pete's Back In Baseball & MEAT

Alright guys, the cat is out of the bag, I'm in Dayton & heading to Cincinnati today to cover Pete Rose Night which should be a pretty interesting night in Reds history

Full disclosure: This trip has been in the works for about two months. The original plan was to just go down, write about the experience and get some reaction from fans as time marches on for the biggest sports hero in Cincinnati history.

Based on what happened Tuesday from scumbag Rob Manfred, we have ourselves a BIG story as the Reds are preparing to hand out like 30,000 Pete Rose shirt jerseys to fans who walk through the gates later tonight while knowing that Pete has now been cleared to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Yes, he would still need the votes to get in, but the Vise-Grip has been loosened for Peter Edward Rose.

What do the fans think of Manfred's timing?

What does Pete Rose's family think about the timing?

What's their message to Manfred?

What's their message to Trump, who is being credited with applying pressure to Manfred to stop this charade?

That's on my mind as I prepare to head south for a Pete Rose field dedication event.

I have a few things on my agenda as I attempt to experience the perfect Pete Rose day. I plan on visiting the home plate from Crosley Field where Pete had 1,453 of his 4,256 hits. According to the Internet, the plate is sitting among a bunch of buildings off I-75. It just feels right to visit that spot today.

I will also be visiting at least one of the Cincinnati casinos to place a bet on OUR Cincinnati Reds in Pete's honor. I know that the Reds looked terrible last night after Elly de la Cruz tied it up late last night with a bomb only to get lit up in extras.

I'm not telling you guys how to gamble, but tonight I am encouraging you to join me by placing a bet on the Reds in Pete's honor. I'm also thinking about playing 14 on a roulette wheel. Yes, the 14 spot is RED.

If there's time, I want to visit the Reds Hall of Fame where I read Pete's bat used to break Cobb's record is housed.

Then, it will be time to attend tonight's game where Pete will be honored and fans will be wearing their Rose shirt jerseys. Emotions should be running high.

Let's see what I can get into today. There are always surprises on these adventures.

Do you have any suggestions for my Pete Rose Day/Night in Cincinnati? Get them in because I'm leaving SOON.

— Gerard writes:

You checking out Rhinegeist brewery when you are in Cincy or just going to try Cincy Light while there?

Kinsey:

No brewery for me. Just the sportsbook in Pete's honor. Thank you for reminding me. I need to pick up a couple of cases of Cincy Light to get me through the summer based on how great some of you say it is. It's going to be a busy day.

How to handle those squirrels

— ‘Sheriff’ John in Houston says his method is tried and true:

This doesn't really help your readers who live in a city, but my secret to controlling squirrels is the same way I handle raccoons. They are a major pest in a pecan grove and earlier this year they wrecked my wife's radishes and broccoli in her vegetable garden. NO MERCY!

— Brandon knows all about the damage they can do:

Do you want to talk about squirrels wrecking shit? We had a very cold snap (for Houston) in late 2023, and then in January, we had a day of about 4-5 inches of rain. That day, I discovered that those little bastards had burrowed through my roof to get into the warm attic. Unfortunately for me, the hole they created was where the runoff from three sections of the roof converged. It was a friggin waterfall in the house. Water was gushing into my son's room and my office below.

Pic 1 shows where the squirrels did their digging. Pics 2 and 3 show the resulting damage to the bedroom and office. Pic 4 is of my pissed-off coworker, who did not appreciate all the ruckus.

Goddamn squirrels....

— Anonymous suggests:

Oh, and trim back trees and branches as far as possible from the roofline.



Those buggers can jump far, but making their path to the roof as challenging to impossible is a good deterrent.



There are also spike strips that can be screwed onto gutters to keep animals from climbing up them.

Drinking beer in Switzerland

— Matt suggests:

Regarding beers in Switzerland…I didn’t find any of them to be awesome or great beers but…the enjoyment came from drinking a local beer and admiring the stunning mountain views. They made the beer taste better.

Or maybe it is the alpine water. I can only speak of beers in the Bernese Oberland region (Interlaken area and the home of the Eiger mountain and the Jungrau), Rugenbrau is the beer of the region. Not a great beer, but a great beer when soaking in the views. Feldschlossen is also a popular beer in the region.

There are some solid smaller breweries in this region like 3970 Nordwand Brau- won’t find it in restaurants so will need to grab some at the grocery store. The grocery store (usually a COOP) will have a larger selection of all the beers in this region while Rugenbrau dominates what is served at restaurants.

— Randy knows beer in Switzerland. He goes by Randy from Switzerland:

Hi Joe, just reading you're going to Switzerland EOM and asking about beers to enjoy. My wife is from Switzerland and we go back once or twice a year to see family. There are micro brews and regional brews and of course large company brews. Here are some of the ones I enjoy. Hope this helps

Cheers

https://eggerbier.ch/sortment I like their Hopfer and Zwickel too

https://burgdorferbier.ch/ I like their Helles Smaller



https://appenzellerbier.ch Largest independt brewery in Switzerland



https://thunbier.ch I like their IPA



https://felsenau.ch Their Berner Muntschi is the best



https://www.feldschloesschen.swiss/de/ Largest Brewery in Switzerland



https://www.simmentalerbier.ch Bernese Oberland Beer

Chris A. is all set for his Indy 500 trip

— He writes:

Thanks for your Indy 500 response, and to IndyHawk as well. I really appreciate it. I'll see if they let me bring in stadium seats for the aluminum stands we're sitting in. Definitely bringing coolers with drinks and sandwiches and a change of shirts. The museum is an awesome idea and one I was considering before, now it's a must-go. The go-cart track is a fantastic idea for the day before the race. Our seats are close to the track, so we'll see about kissing the bricks. I'm bringing my Airpods as earplugs: they work really well in loud environments.

After I emailed you, I found out that the Joe Perry Project was going on a mini-tour in July and August with Brad Whitford joining him on guitar, a couple of Stone Temple Pilot guys on bass and drums, and Chris Robinson on vocals. Rang up my brother in Montana to see if he was interested in going to see them, and he absolutely was: Aerosmith was the first concert I took him to back in 1980 at the old Capital Centre. So we're going to see the JPP in Boston where my daughter and her husband live, and my wife and sons are going too. And while we're all there, my Orioles are in town to play the Sawx, so all of us are going to Fenway for a game! Another bucket list item crossed off!

My 65th year on this planet is turning into an eventful one.

— Bruce checks in with a last-minute suggestion:

The only thing I would add to what Indy Hawk gave relates to the pre-race. Stand up and soak in the playing of Taps as 300,000 people stand in reverent silence- and try not to shed a tear. During the flyover, turn and watch everyone else watching the planes- it's an awesome thing. And be prepared for the 2nd flyover after Back Home Again. Best pre-anything in sports.

Ditto on the earplugs, sunscreen, etc. Watch who moves through traffic easily during the race and be ready to stand for the last 20 or so laps. You won't know who will win until turn 4 on lap 200 (maybe).

I've been to 26 500s, good seats up in Turn 2. I can't move up unless folks die. It's a family tradition that we never miss.

That is it for this partly cloudy morning in Brookville, Ohio in my dad's basement. Please excuse any errors you see in this edition. I'm not in my normal setup which throws me off my game.

Note: SeanJo will handle Thursday Screencaps as I try to make my way home after what figures to be a long day/late night in Cincinnati.

Let's go have a great day. Good luck if you jump on the Reds moneyline with me in Pete's honor.

And never, ever forget how lucky we are to call this amazing place home.

