Paige Spiranac Dumps Out Her Masters(piece) To Remind Us Why She's World's No. 1, ABS Challenge Results & MEAT

Paige Spiranac dumps out her Masters content and reminds the pretender golf influencers why she's the world's No. 1 ranked influencer.

Masters memories®, a review of the new Masters candy bar & a rumor as to why the gnomes are being axed

I remember getting out of the Tesla after playing 18 holes in the Screencaps Scramble and Donny, the owner, sitting on the deck of his houseboat waiting for us. I can't remember for sure, but he might've been smoking a cig.

What's burnt into my head is that Donny was the only human activity along that part of the flotilla of boats. To put it bluntly, it looked like most of the boats had dead bodies onboard.

Would we be robbed, shot, killed and dumped into the river in the middle of the night, was probably going through my head a little bit, but Donny was very welcoming and soon enough we were boarding his ship and learning how to run the incinerator toilet.

I'll forever cherish the (foggy) memories of taking a leak off the back of that boat from the owner's suite as the Savannah River current flowed by.

I know many of you have had 5-star trips to The Masters. But very few of us have the experience of staying on Donny's yacht.

In this case, advantage: Screencaps.

— Anonymous Masters Employee shares:

New item this year is a candy bar ($2.25). Dark milk chocolate and caramel. Tried one Saturday and it’s good. I was expecting a more Snickers like texture but it was more like a 3 Musketeer. I’d give it a 7 out of 10. But, if I had $3 to spend, I’d put it down on a peach ice cream sandwich instead. Still, it’s worth trying, your mileage may vary.

Weather looks pretty good this week, especially for the tournament rounds. Locals tell me they are in a bit of a drought. Rain Sunday would have helped. It’s affected the azaleas this year. I think they peaked early. While still colorful they are kinda droopy and petals are starting to drop. Never seen them like this for a Masters week.

Gnomes were sold out early yesterday (and will be every day). I heard that the reason that they are being discontinued is because the members hate them. Some Patrons come and all they care about is getting a gnome. Some show up early in the morning, buy a gnome and then leave soon after. Who does that? Anyway, it’s not what the members want the focus to be on. Gnomes have gotten too big for their own good.

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My reaction to Michigan's victory:

If you're a fan inside the B1G and you're bragging about Michigan winning, you're no better than SEC fans claiming Bama's national championships. Save the emails saying that never happened in the SEC. I've been at this a long, long time. I've documented the SEC title dick-riders for years. There are hundreds of thousands of disgusting SEC fans from the bottom-dweller schools that loved bragging about national titles.

That garbage better not happen in the B1G.

— John C. is actually happy for Michigan:

Sent you a message back in November (see below) saying I thought the Wolverines could win it this year. I think they deserved to emerge victorious tonight and I am happy for the Big Ten overall, but that championship contest might have been the worst basketball game I have ever seen. They posted this on Michigan’s first half offense.

And it really did not get much better the second half. That was tough to stomach after they scored 90+ the previous five tournament games. Fortunately, UConn shot poorly as well , mainly because the Wolverine’s D was rock solid. This was a telling graphic on just how well U of M played defense this tournament.

I would have been happy if any Big Ten team would have won it after our 25-year drought, but I am extra pleased the winner came from the State of Michigan.

Kinsey:

We'll have to agree to disagree on this one. I wouldn't have cared if the B1G went 50 years without winning a title.



— Greg in Nebraska has some thoughts on the tournament entertainment:

Sounds like your vacation went well. Good for you and the Screencaps.

A strange thing happened this morning at work. I had back to back meetings this morning in the same conference room at 10 and 11. The first one got over about 1050 or so. My boss said see most of you back at 11. So thought I had 10 minutes to pee and get back. Then all of a sudden, people were rushing in and out, bringing in all kinds of stuff, then the lights turned off, and a band started playing. It was our first ever between meeting concert. Just like the tournament on Saturday.

Just kidding of course. Seriously though, was that concert the dumbest effing thing ever?

Kinsey:

I was driving Saturday and missed the Final Four games, but I did see Big Js complaining that they had to give up their seats so the Chainsmokers could perform. As I went to sleep Saturday night, I said a prayer for the Big Js who had to suffer through such an inconvenience.

Touch Grass® & TNML

Look at Scott touching grass before the regular season kicks off at the end of this month. Smart. Recharge the batteries. The 2026 season won't be as long of a grind as the 2025 season, but it's always a good idea to get rolling with a clear head.

— Beer Guy Thomas in NC shares:

Welcome back Joe,

Mrs Beer Guy is also an avid gardener, but she is more focused on vegetables here is recent photo of just tomatoes she also have trays of peppers and eggplants, not to mention various raised beds.

She keeps 2-3 of each variety, the rest would load up the car and give away the rest in a few weeks at local bar on Saturday afternoon to neighbors.

PGA West member on the prices to play PGA West

— Don McC. was all over Eric P.'s email on prices to play the big boy courses out west:

To answer your question to Eric, it’s way more to play PGA West (it also depends on what PGA West course you pick as well). I am member there and play about once a month when I am out in the desert for work or pleasure. Below is the screen shot of the green fees @ PGA West courses for tomorrow…

As for the music part, I understand Erics annoyance with players that play music when golfing.. and I believe the best way for everyone to be ok is to simply ask whoever you are grouped with, is this... "Hey, guys, do you mind if I play some music in my cart on low, and if no, what type of music do you enjoy? and again, no big deal if you want it silent, I am fine either way".. this always has worked, even w the old grumpy dudes, as I have a complete list of Sinatra and that era as well… The key is here, if you want to play music around strangers, learn to enjoy all different types of music, or DON'T play music at all. Pretty simple… oh, and dont blast it, no matter what it is.

— Justin in Wisconsin emailed to talk golf:

Love reading your stuff, keep up the good work. Just wanted to drop a note on The loop at Forest Dunes. Got a chance to golf there for 2 days in 2024. Casual golfer here. Golfed it first day and shot a 90, was quite happy. Turned around the next day to go opposite direction, thinking that I could improve on the 90……..nope, 102. Really is a mind F just going backwards. Thanks for the great content. Keep up the good work.

Kinsey:

I just looked up my round on the Red Loop. I had a full integrity 43-45. One thing I remember was how slow it got on the back. Groups in front of us were really partying, which I'm OK with during afternoon golf, but we had to finish in the dark.

Drip…drip…drip…the end of high school football and basketball as you know it is coming faster than you think

Thanks to Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston for sending this to me.

" Texas Sports Academy partner The Bennett School, a Houston-based baseball academy, is now ranked the No. 1 high school baseball team in Texas by MaxPreps following a signature victory over IMG Academy that ended the Florida powerhouse academy's 30-game winning streak.

"The Bennett School defeated IMG Academy 4–3 in a closely contested matchup this weekend, marking one of the most notable results in the high school baseball season so far. The win pushes Bennett's record to 13–3 and further reinforces the Texas Sports Academy school model as one of the premier approaches to elite academic and athletic development for student athletes."

Kinsey:

Parents will soon have no choice but to send their kids to high school academies to compete with the best players, but the good news is that the academy parents will soon form into families who love to travel together.

They'll enjoy Hampton Inn lobbies together.

Private equity is coming for your public high schools. They'll start by siphoning the best of the best, but then parents will get jealous, and the academies will start B-teams, C-teams, etc. Soon, your high schools will be destroyed. Instead of saving for college, parents will soon blow the college money on high school academies.

Guys, this world is about to explode. Don't take my word for it. Take the word of a guy who's building these academies.

I'll send Arpan a message. I need to talk.

What did Marty see on his trail cam?

— Marty emails:

Welcome back! It sounds like you had a fine time in Florida. If you get a chance you should visit Anna Maria Island which is a causeway drive west from Bradenton. We lived there and can say it really is old Florida. No high rises, no chain stores (McDonalds, Starbucks, etc; they outlawed drive-throughs), no college spring breakers. Just white sand beaches and no crowds. Totally relaxing.

This morning I went out to check my game cams behind the house and I found this:

AI and Google say dark/black mountain lions don’t exist. This was at 7:50 AM and the camera is facing SW so it’s a pretty good video. Any of the Screencaps crowd up on their zoology? Or know people that can tell me what we’re seeing here? And, yes, when I go out there I’m packin’.

Florida panhandling

— Paul B. in Florida says:

I forgot you were down in Florida. Did you happen to be down in Naples? In the new four corners (951 and 41 people are starting to call it four corners and I'm like that's not four corners. Original four corners is fifth ave and 41. Drives me nuts.) Anyway, at the new four corners they have a sign up in the median that says it's against the law to panhandle and to not give these people money.

Kinsey:

Besides my dad's place in Old Marco, we ended up at GG's Brunch Haus on Davis Blvd. That's as much of Naples as we get.

####################

That is it this morning. As for those of you who are starting to ask, yes, yes, the TNML sticker project is coming. I have a couple of busy days with work meetings coming up, but by the end of the week I will have some sort of mailbox for you guys to send self-addressed stamped envelopes.

Now, let's get rolling!

Go have a great day.

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