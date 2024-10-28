Paige Spiranac Dresses Up As A Golf Influencer For Halloween, Saints & Steelers Fans Beat Up Fan & MEAT!

I'm not here to tell you how to vote…JUST VOTE!

How are we feeling about this NFL season?

As a Bengals fan, I want to puke. Just when the Brownies pull of the much-needed miracle of bringing the Ravens back to the pack, the Bengals defense decides to turn Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate.

Quick hitters:

Like I said, you should've bought Bills Super Bowl tickets last week. The schedule remains very manageable (23rd hardest remaining schedule) and the Chiefs come to Ralph Wilson on November 17. That is a 4:25 ET kick. Just think about how that tailgate scene is going to look.

Have you ever heard of a QB pulling himself from a game because he's tired? We've officially entered this era of football. The AAU of the NFL is here.

Mike Brown's kids and in-laws now run the team, but Mike is still breathing, so he has the final word. Zac's safe.

The weather has been so good this fall that I'm now rooting for some bad weather Sundays so I don't feel so guilty watching quad boxes in the basement when it's 62 and there's not a cloud in the sky while I'm 8 feet underground watching eight football games at once.

Take a look at that upcoming schedule for the Lions. Not only do they have to navigate five NFC North games, they also get the Texans, Bills and the 49ers late when they should be getting healthy. If Detroit can get through this and win the division, it will be one of the greatest achievements in Detroit sports history.

The Lions have 10 games remaining. 7 are in domes.

This might be one of the dumbest political plays in the history of mankind.

I've lost track, but it feels like whatever game Tom Brady works this year is a blowout. Someone might want to look into the stats. It feels like there's a gambling play trend in games Tom works. I know he had that Lions-Cowboys game and he was on the call last night in Seattle.

Brady will be on the Lions-Packers game next week.

Oregon fans are starting to feel it all coming together

- Shawn in Canby, OR writes:

Watched my Ducks dominate at home again. Man, they are really coming together and the D?

It seems we finally have one. And they just keep getting better.

My only concern is they seem to quit playing in the 2nd half.

Boy the Big10 refs are terrible. I thought the old Pac12 was bad.

Raining here now, I'll try and send it your way, it seems you need it.

West coast fans keeping up with the Midwest beer drinkers?

No

I've lived out west since 1991 (from Minnesota) and most people in Oregon aren't from Oregon. Lots of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Dakotas...

But no, not a chance

Regarding the recent woodpile incident...

I would NEVER question another man's woodpile or his integrity. Unless you want to throw hands

I assume most Screencappers follow the real man's code: never take credit for something that's not yours or try to be something you're not.

No stolen Valor here.

Just enjoying the rest of the night with some garage baseball and college football, garage beers, and a cigar later.

Rick in Muskego, WI has accepted John from SD's wood pile slander apology

John says he didn't see the wood splitter in Rick's driveway when he accused Rick of cutting corners with his wood pile this fall. It was an accusation that ROCKED the Screencaps community.

- Rick writes:

Tell John that his apology is accepted. No harm, no foul.



Show us your WOOD (piles)!

- Mark S. sends:

Screencaps is my favorite read of the day. Enjoying the wood pile pictures and thought I would throw mine into the mix. I don't think the picture does it justice but all of it cut and split by yours truly.

- Mike T. might stir up controversy here:

Ok, I’ve already shared our large wood pile and a picture of our fire pit! However, this may be controversial, we burn 2x4 scraps in the pit. With the hundreds of homes being built in the area, we just stop by a worksite and get the OK to collect the scrap wood.

The scraps burn really hot!

Where are the Ts headed this winter?

- Gen X Warren asks:

I hope I speak for many SCers, but would love to hear what the T’s have planned this cold season (epic trips, etc.). I know there was a little drama last year, but I always appreciated their European, etc., winter adventures.

Kinsey:

I seem to remember Mike T. telling me they have international travel plans, but I can't remember the exact details. I'll forward that message to Mike to get the latest news.



What's the craziest class on your college transcript?

I've mentioned it before, but I'll say it again, I took a History of the NFL class in college. I remember it was off-campus in a Sylvania, OH strip mall next to a title bureau where you go get your license renewed.

I seem to remember that I got a ‘B’ because the tests were legitimate and not based on 1980s and '90s football trivia.

Yes, that class was full of University of Toledo football players.

Do you remember the team from Saturday Screencaps that set a new Ohio state record for consecutive victories with 58? Ohio had a hard time finding a team to play Marion Local in the first round of the D-VII state playoffs.

Ft. Recovery (2-8) already lost 62-0 to Marion Local on October 4, but the boys decided they wanted a shot at making history. After three teams declined to play Marion Local as No. 16 seeds in the new, messed up Ohio state football playoffs, a conference foe decided to give it a shot.

Ft. Recovery kids live 16 miles to the west of Marion Local. They get to play one more game this season and the seniors get a shot to break the Marion Local win streak. Imagine the stories that would be told for life if they could pull off such a miracle.

##################

That's it. We're ready for Halloween week and the final full week of election ads. It's also Mrs. Screencaps' birthday week. What a busy time of the year.

Let's go have a great Monday and get things rolling in the right direction as we get ready for a huge Thursday night. Congrats to those who have Friday off. You're going to need it!

Take care.

