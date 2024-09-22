Paige Spiranac Breaks Out Slow-Mo Golf Swing On TikTok, Penny Lane Wears Only Foil & Mack Brown Offers To Quit

James Madison drops 70 on UNC in Chapel Hill

We have a couple of Top 25 teams who ate other Top 25 teams this week. It happens. Ranked on ranked crime is part of college football.

Props to those teams who, unlike the likes of No. 3 Ohio State, aren't still getting through the cupcakes on their schedule. Another aspect of the college game, one of my favorite, is, of course, the unranked team stepping their game up to take down a ranked opponent.

Unfortunately for No. 23 Northern Illinois, who upset Notre Dame a couple of weeks ago, they're one of the ranked teams to lose one to an unranked opponent. Buffalo was in town on Saturday and they weren’t playing around. They handed the Huskies their first loss, 23-20 in overtime.

The football gods giveth and they taketh away. No. 13 Kansas State was expecting a road trip to Utah to take on unranked BYU to end with their fourth win. Not only didn’t it, but the Wildcats didn’t even reach the end zone in a 38-9 blowout loss.

That's how you ensure a long, long trip back home. Losing is one thing. Getting blown out without reaching the end zone is really tough to handle. It doesn't get easier for Kansas State either, with No. 14 Oklahoma State paying them a visit next week.

As bad of a loss as that is, nobody had quite an upset like UNC did on Saturday when they welcomed James Madison to Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Dukes came to play and jumped all over the Tarheels early.

The game was so bad that the student section cleared out at halftime after James Madison put up 53 points. The students are probably ready to turn their focus on basketball.

The Tarheels showed a little bit of life in the second-half, but not enough to keep the visiting team from dropping 70 on them at home. That's not how you want to see your first loss end up on the record.

Head coach Mack Brown wasn't happy at all about his team's embarrassing performance.

So much so that he offered to quit. For the record, he will not be leaving his job, but an offer during an emotional locker room situation after the game was reportedly made.

Not much was expected from the Tarheels football team this season. They aren’t on anyone's radar as a playoff contending team, but they were expected to beat James Madison on Saturday.

It's always a fun weekend when a team like James Madison drops 70 points. Basketball season can't get here fast enough in Chapel Hill.

Fantasy football feud leads to federal charges

Fantasy football might not be for everyone. We can put this guy, 25-year-old Matthew Gabriel, on that list after he pleaded guilty to two counts of interstate and foreign communication of threats, Fox News reports.

He's certainly not a guy you want in your league. Gabriel apparently got into some sort of disagreement with a member of his fantasy football chat group and responded by telling authorities that the unnamed person, who was going to be studying abroad in Europe, was planning a bombing and mass shooting in Norway.

That evidently wasn't enough to resolve the feud and the investigation found that Gabriel had also "emailed the University of Iowa with a similar threat earlier in the year."

Seems like an extreme response to a fantasy football disagreement. Gabriel was released last week on $25,000 bond.

I doubt he's still in the fantasy league, but he is facing a maximum of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. He'll be sentenced in January.

Respecting Halloween

- Chris writes:

Hey, Sean —

There are actually two problems with the picture you posted: (See the picture here)

1) It’s September; and

2) Those aren’t scary and therefore don’t even qualify as Halloween decor. Those are just cheap(?) inflatable crap designed mostly to show that someone spent money they shouldn’t have spent.

Chris

p.s. Up here in the Florida Alps of WNC, there is no grilling season. I’ve actually cleared snow to get to the grill. You just have to give it a little more time.

SeanJo:

I completely agree with the Halloween decorations. They put them up way too early, and they're not even scary. It should be a crime and people who pull these kinds of stunts should, at a minimum, face a heavy fine. I would even say jail time should be on the table in some cases.

Clearing snow to fire up the grill is a level of dedication to grilling that not many have. I'm glad there are those of you out there that exist. I'm personally far too lazy to clear the snow - not that it snows all that often where I live - or give it a little more time.

If you do any clearing of snow to hit the grill this year, you know where to send the pics.

Checking in

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Just checking in! Grilled up some chicken tenderloins and basted them in buffalo wing sauce and Parmesan garlic sauce. Yes I cheated by getting bottled sauces, but they were good! Added some Publix potato salad and a Mich Ultra for a great dinner while watching the NFL.

Btw, I was stunned to see Don Mattingly instead of Steve Largent! 😰

Have a great week!

SeanJo:

Great job once again Warren on the grill. As far as the Don Mattingly sighting, I'm a third generation Yankees fan and my favorite player when I was young was Donnie Baseball.

I tossed him in last week to mix it up a little. Don't worry, Largent hasn't been replaced.

Grilling a Favorite Chicken Sandwich

Hey SeanJo,



I hope you’re having a good weekend. I emailed Joe earlier this year about my news that my favorite fast casual Latina American (Peruvian-style) restaurant in Southeast Florida was going to close the location I have gone to almost every Saturday since 2019, usually after I run or bike, and move to a new but smaller location. They would also lose the full bar and TVs. A lot of regulars were heartbroken, and stopped going.



Well, I kept going and two months later (April), they decided to stay when they realized the smaller location would double the rent since it was new.



What I did attempt to do last spring was try and duplicate their grilled chicken sandwich. I cut a boneless breast in half, flattened it with a coffee mug (no mallet), and seasoned it with Adobo. Grilled and placed on a toasted bun and served with minute rice and Goya black beans. I even grabbed some of their white sauce that I love (mayonnaise and balsamic). Not bad, but missing the clarified butter they put on it at the end and the lettuce, tomato, and onion.



I still go almost every Saturday (most regulars returned), but it was fun to try and replicate it. I usually have a side salad to save calories, but the black beans and yellow rice are great! They do have other sauces, but I prefer the white one.



Photos of my creation and the original.



Take care,



Gen X Warren M. in Florida

SeanJo:

Glad to hear your spot has decided against relocating. When you put in that much time at one location, and they move or change ownership, it doesn't feel the same.

Not a bad effort on your part to recreate their grilled chicken sandwich. It's good to know that you can still head out and grab the original whenever you want.

Serial Killer Story

I wrote about a Jeopardy! contestant last week with an insane personal anecdote. She shared during her appearance that her middle school hall monitor was also a serial killer. Read about that here.

Well, a reader has their own up-close and personal story about a serial killer they went to community college with. He thinks it tops the hall monitor story and I agree.

- Jason W writes:

Great job you do on Outkick. Love reading your stories and takes. Just read about the Jeopardy contest and her serial killer hall monitor. I think I might be able to top that.

1997 I was attending Vol State Community College and had to take a remedial reading class because I had a hangover when I took my ACT and didn’t score the greatest in the reading part. Class was packed full of young students and we had an older guy as well. I would sit in the back of the class and the older guy would sit on my row.

One day before class, he asked if I had done my homework and he I had and he asked if he could copy it. Being 20 years old, I was like sure, I didn’t care and I was helping out an old dude who didn’t seem all there in the first place. Over the course of the semester, he would ask if he could see my homework and I always gave it to him.

Now during this time, 7 people were killed in 3 different restaurants in the Nashville and Clarksville area over 2 months. They finally caught and arrested this individual. I was watching the news the night they brought this person in front of a judge in night court and I’ll be damned if it’s not the guy who is in my reading class that I’ve been giving my homework to so he could copy it. Paul Dennis Reid. It was the craziest thing.

Every time I tell someone that story, they always say thank goodness you gave him your homework or he might’ve killed you. Now that’s it’s been 27 years later, I don’t think he would’ve killed me but you never know because he was a sick individual and could’ve killed the whole class or he could’ve followed me to my car and did something.

Thanks for reading my first email I’ve ever sent discussing this. I ran into a classmate at a Pearl Jam concert a few years later at Starwood and talked about this crazy guy and what could’ve been. I’ve attached a photo of the guy in his VSCC sweatshirt the night that brought him in.

SeanJo:

This could have very easily gone south for Jason. What if he didn't let the guy copy his homework or if he stopped giving it to him at some point? Who's to say he couldn’t have been added to the victim list?

Does anyone else have a serial killer story? Does it top either of these? sean.joseph@outkick.com

Grilling

- John from SD sends:

Forgot to take the picture at the end of grilling, but here’s the leftovers! Have a great day.

-----------

That's all I have for today. I'm slightly more optimistic heading into this Sunday of NFL action than I have been in a while. The Panthers have finally decided to bench Bryce Young.

Call me crazy, but I actually think this team can win a few games with Andy Dalton at quarterback.

Win or lose against the Raiders, it will be a welcome change to see competent quarterback play from a Panthers quarterback.

It will be the first time since last season, when Dalton started against the Seahawks in Week 3 while Young was hurt. The Panthers lost that game, but Dalton threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

Anyway, I hope your team is in a much better situation heading into Week 3. Keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

