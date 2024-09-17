Jeopardy Contestant Takes The Show's Personal Anecdotes To Another Level With Her Connection To Serial Killer

Good luck to future Jeopardy! contestants attempting to top this personal anecdote. There aren't many people out there who can say they had a serial killer hall monitor while they were in middle school.

A recent contestant by the name of Amanda is one of the lucky ones. Why go with a boring story about how you once confused the sun with the moon when you've got a serial killer story in your back pocket?

The answer is, of course, that you wouldn’t. You're breaking out that story about your weird hall monitor having bodies buried under his house one hundred percent of the time. No questions asked.

Host Ken Jennings was more than a little excited about this personal anecdote. After introducing Amanda, he said, "I don't get to say this often enough on this stage, Amanda. You have a serial killer story. Is that right?"

That's right, and she was equally as excited as Jennings was to share that story.

She answered, "My middle school hall monitor was always a little bit odd. Very friendly, but weird. It turns out he was a hall monitoring during the day and doing something very different at night. He was caught with seven bodies buried under his house."

This Jeopardy! contestant had anything but a boring personal anecdote

The poster of the video did some digging and believes that she found the serial killer hall monitor in question. A man named Kendall Francois. He was a member of the Army before taking a job as a student monitor at Arlington Middle School in New York.

While there, according to Wikipedia, he earned himself the nickname "Stinky." Along with his smell it is said that he "tended to make inappropriate sexual jokes with female students while touching their hair."

Long story short, Francois pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He died in prison in 2014 of an "AIDS related illness."

Obviously not a great guy, but a personal anecdote that has taken them to a whole new level. Amanda might not have won the game when she appeared on the show, but she didn't go away empty-handed.

She's responsible for upping the contestant personal anecdote game.