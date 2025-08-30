Paige Spiranac & Annabel Angel Appear To Be In A Golf Sideline Reporter-Off, CFB's Bol Bol & Frito Truck Crash

PLUS: There's no pressure on Ryan Day today against Texas. He has that national title in his pocket.

Remember, now that Ryan Day has a national title, I'm much more relaxed & he is playing with house money

I cannot tell you how nice it is to go into this weekend with so little stress. Yes, it would be nice to beat Texas and the twats who are claiming Ohio State fans have been mean to them.

Yes, it would be nice to beat nepo baby Arch Manning so the gargling slows down a little bit.

But would it ruin the weekend if Texas wins this afternoon? Not at all.

My buddy Ryan Day ran the unthinkable gauntlet eight months ago when he was on the verge of getting thrown out of Columbus. Ryan won the hardest college playoff in the history of the sport. His place in Ohio history, not just Ohio State history, is written in stone.

So, as I sit on the patio this afternoon, I vow to be cool, calm and collected as Arch and Sark have to answer to boosters.

It feels damn good to be rooting for the reigning national champion.

The play: Ohio State - moneyline

Keep your eyes on MY Toledo Rockets at Kentucky

Don't forget what happened last year when the Rockets went to Mississippi State. I get it, that Miss. St. team went on to finish 2-10 with wins over Eastern Kentucky and UMass, but it's still the SEC.

ESPN has Kentucky's power index as the third-worst in the SEC. Only Vandy and Miss. St. have a worse FPI.

Don't say I didn't warn you. The Rockets can put up points.

Quick hitters

If you're looking for more upsets, how about South Dakota at Iowa State? The Cyclones are coming off that roadie in Ireland and South Dakota has a history of wins over FBS teams. Are the legs tired? Too much partying? Hangover game?Can we get an outright in this one?

It's weird to not know a single thing about Alabama this year. Couldn't tell you who the quarterback is. No clue on the running back. I don't even see Alabama fans being Alabama fans like the old days. I miss the redneck Alabama fans who made the Internet great.

It's still weird to see Nevada-Penn State as the featured 3:30 ET CBS game.

The late kickoff is 11 p.m. ET between Utah and UCLA. Good luck staying up for that one.

If you were looking to watch Die Hard or some rerun movie on TNT tonight, you're out of luck. It will be Hawaii at Arizona at 10:30 ET.

In Ohio high school news, Marion Local, the very, very small-town team that has the state's current longest winning streak — 66 games, won last night 63-0.

Imagine playing here, or just visiting here for a game:

Headline of the Year

Look, I'm not going to post the video of the guy yanking at the concert. It's out there if you want to go see it. No, you don't see frontal of him yanking, but you do see a pissed-off concertgoer blast him in the side of the head with a couple of haymakers.

Indy Daryl is on the move and grew out his hair

— Indy D. writes:

Been a while since I’ve written, between starting a new job, start of school, and now the annual backpacking trip, I just haven’t had much time. It was refreshing to be out in the wilderness for 6 days and 5 nights in the always amazing Yosemite NP. We did the High Sierra Loop, totaling about 50 miles, and over 10k in total ascent.



Hardest part of the hike was the uncharacteristically large amount of rain the park experienced. Insanely abnormal, but we powered through rain every day, continuing to hike despite 40 degree temps, soaking wet shoes, and elevations above 10,000 feet. We were rewarded with some of the most amazing sunsets I have ever seen!



Have a great weekend!

The TNML salutes these titans in Wisconsin

— Tom Q. says this is at St. Joe's Catholic Church in Big Bend, WI., about 20 minutes southwest of Milwaukee:

Hey Joe , Check out these weapons. Buildings and grounds volunteers at St Joe’s. (Great name huh?)I joined about 3 yrs ago. These guys have been volunteering since before Screencaps. Always cut on Thursdays. Ahead of their time.

#################

And with that, let's get the weekend rolling. You're off the next three days. I'm off the next 1 ¾ days. The sun is out. It feels like early October. It feels like football weather.

My schedule is cleared. It's time to attack the patio. Grill. Put the feet up. Hack around the house. Just enjoy what we have left of summer.

Go enjoy the holiday weekend.

