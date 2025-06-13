Pacers' Pork Tenderloin Abomination Further Proof Stadium Food Has Gone Too Far

Wednesday night's Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder turned out to be another great contest between two high-level competitors, but something far more sinister was lurking in the concession stands of the arena.

*Jumpscare alert*

What on God's green Earth is this abhorrent creation?

Let's break it down layer by layer, shall we?

You've got a crispy pork tenderloin, which by itself, when sandwiched between two slices of buttered-up buns, should be enough to curb your appetite for a two-and-a-half-hour sporting event, but then you add not one but two layers of bacon.

And we aren't done yet!

Some genius decided, "You know what, I haven't clogged enough arteries. Let me slap on a beer roasted bratwurst just for good measure."

Slather on some "bacon onion jam" - whatever the hell that is - and some whole-grain mustard (trying to be healthy over here) and you have yourself The Indiana Porkster, complete with state outline branding.

Leave it to the Midwest to concoct manmade horrors beyond our comprehension.

But it's not just the Hoosier State that's guilty of this tomfoolery.

This is an epidemic spreading throughout stadiums across the country, and the concession food arms race has been going on for years.

I had to run to the bathroom twice just from looking at those pictures.

Even in the health-conscious city of Los Angeles, you'll find plenty of greasy grub to satisfy even the most gluttonous of gentlemen (and ladies).

Looks like The Dodger Dog's been hitting the HGH, my Lord!

The person who runs the MLB X account should've changed "who could eat all of this" to "who should eat all of this," because that basket is probably, conservatively speaking, 2,100 calories, along with enough sodium to send your heart rate into the high 100's for a week.

Whatever happened to the good old days of stadium food?

"Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks," anyone?

I used to get so mad when people would call Americans fat and lazy, but if this is the slop we are serving up at our ballparks, I get it.

Enjoy Game 4, Indy! Just make sure you pack your defibrillator and a change of underwear for the ride home.